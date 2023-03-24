La Briffe
The Man Who Changed the Way LA Eats.
Also a celebration of nouvelle cuisine. Two romantic days of dining. And an essential oil for Indian food lovers.
Ruth Reichl
Mar 24
Good Advice...
Also a perfect breakfast. Paris restaurant suggestions. LA's most restorative dish. And one way to make burgers better.
Ruth Reichl
Mar 17
Sushi Here, Sushi There
A snow-bleached condiment. And a classic recipe from a beloved restaurant.
Ruth Reichl
Mar 10
The Food Expert's Expert
A few fine products. A vintage menu. And the worlds' most beautiful tostada.
Ruth Reichl
Mar 3
February 2023
A Few of My Favorite Cookbooks... And A Few More To Look Forward To
Also a fantastic trip. A fabulous dish. And a vintage menu.
Ruth Reichl
Feb 24
Great Chili, Bertrand Russell and a Swell Champagne Dinner
Bet you won't find that combination anywhere else!
Ruth Reichl
Feb 17
Restaurants are Closing....
Also, Rome comes to LA. A new kind of pasta. And an astonishing series of wine dinners.
Ruth Reichl
Feb 10
Notes from the Start of the American Food Movement
Also a pan you are really going to love. And an incredible vintage menu.
Feb 3
January 2023
She Made Me a Food Writer
Also, a new source for vintage menus. A terrific old menu from my archive. And Food and Country premieres at Sundance.
Ruth Reichl
Jan 27
Three Guys who are Grills
Also a vintage menu from a very old restaurant. LA Chinatown. And a new way to deal with waste.
Ruth Reichl
Jan 20
The End of Fine Dining?
Why Noma matters. A terrific old menu. And affordable wine glasses.
Ruth Reichl
Jan 13
An Amazing Feast in France
Fantastic nuts. And a kind of miraculous recipe.
Jan 6
