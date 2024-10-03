As most of you know, I spent the Covid years working on a documentary with Laura Gabbert, director of City of Gold. It’s called Food and Country, and its about the people – independent farmers, ranchers, fishermen and restaurateurs – who struggle to provide our food. You can watch the trailer here: www.foodandcountryfilm.com.

This week we open in theaters across the country. The schedule is below. Then, on October 22, Food and Country will be available to rent on Amazon, iTunes, and other platforms. But before that, I’m hosting a special virtual event for La Briffe subscribers.

Please join me for a viewing party and discussion on Thursday, October 10th starting at 8 PM eastern time. We’ll screen the film and then I’ll be joined by a few surprise guests to talk with you and take questions.

If that time’s not convenient, we’ll archive the entire event for a week so you can watch it whenever you want.

To sign up, go here. You will have to register for a free Kinema account, and the event will cost $3.99 (which is less than what it will cost to rent after October 22).

Come see me in New York:

We have our New York theatrical premiere this week - I will be appearing at five special post-screening q&a’s.

Thursday Oct 3 at 6:45: with Laura and film participant Marcus Samuelsson (buy tickets here)

Friday Oct 4 at 6:45: with Laura (buy tickets here)

Saturday Oct 5 at 1:50: with Laura and Mitchell Davis (presented by the Ceres Film Festival - buy tickets here)

Other IFC screenings throughout the week - full schedule is here

Saturday, October 5 at the New Plaza Cinema (35 West 67th St) - 5 pm

Laura and I will be joined by film participant and James Beard Foundation Humanitarian Award recipient Karen Washington. Information and tickets at the New Plaza website.

Meet Laura in Los Angeles

Laura Gabbert will be participating in two special events in Los Angeles:

Wednesday, October 9 at 7:00 PM

Laemmie Monica Film Center

Laura will be joined by film participant Minh Phan Food Access LA’s Jennifer Grissom, and local farmer, Alyssa Gonzales from Burkart Farms. Moderated by Robert Abele (LA Times)

Tickets available here

Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM

Laemmle Glendale

Laura will be joined by Minh Phan and Food Forward Founder and CEO Rick Nahmias. Moderated by Laurie Ochoa (LA Times)

Tickets available here

More screenings are being added all the time

Huntington, NY, Cinema Arts, 10/6

Newport, RI, Jane Pickens, 11/1

Somerville, MA, Somerville Theatre, 10/13

Cary, NC, The Cary Theater, 10/20

Scottsdale, AZ, 14 Harkins Shea, 10/19

Los Angeles, CA, The Royal: Laemmle Royal, 10/11

Denver, CO, Sie Film Center, 10/16

Vancouver, WA, Kiggins, 10/18

Portland, OR, The Hollywood, 10/22

Chicago, IL, Music Box Theatre, 10/14

Louisville, KY, Speed Art Museum, 10/18

Athens, OH, Athena Cinema, 10/

9