Julia Child would have been 111 years old last Tuesday.
In honor of her birthday, I offer up this piece I wrote for Smithsonian Magazine (where you can see Julia’s entire kitchen).
La Briffe is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This morning, walking around Art Omi (a truly lovely place for a morning walk), wild blackberries were everywhere. By the time I got home I was stained purple.
I love the way blackberries appear where you least expect them, an unexpected gift. Here’s a little ode to the abundant berry that I wrote for Sunset Magazine a few years back.
(Incidentally, the workshop I mention in the piece still very much exists. It is Pilchuck Glass School just north of Seattle, which was started by Dale Chihuly.)
I just bought this Nordic Ware Kettle Smoker - and I am having so much fun.
The minute I unpacked it I rinsed it off, added a couple tablespoons of applewood chips (they come with the smoker), put some water in the drip tray and smoked a whole chicken right on my stovetop. It took about an hour, and came out smoky, juicy and very delicious.
In the week I’ve had it I’ve done baby back ribs (hickory chips, also included), and a small beef brisket. The ribs were great, the brisket not so much (but that was probably my fault; the meat I used was far too lean).
A couple of notes: follow the directions and bring it to temperature over medium heat. The second time I used the smoker I impatiently cranked up the heat to bring it up to temperature and the enamel was very unhappy.
Be sure to cover the drip pan with aluminum foil (especially if you’re using barbecue sauce); it will make the clean-up enormously easier.
And check for the best price; mine cost $80, but some kitchenware stores charge as much as $135.
I need a bigger kitchen. I fell back in love with poaching - so a larger Le Creuset. Now this. Maybe I can store them in my hall closet!
Loved this so much all the foraging for mushrooms, blackberries, & recipes too.
I thought i was picking a beautiful ripe blackberry the other day on my walk & ate a poisonous mulberry i think. i became deathly nauseous 10 hours later & puked my guts out. Be cautious if you are an amateur forager like me. I'll stick to buying blackberries. Loved also the info on the new smoker you bought too. Might have to look for one it sounds so delicious.