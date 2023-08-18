Julia Child would have been 111 years old last Tuesday.

In honor of her birthday, I offer up this piece I wrote for Smithsonian Magazine (where you can see Julia’s entire kitchen).

This morning, walking around Art Omi (a truly lovely place for a morning walk), wild blackberries were everywhere. By the time I got home I was stained purple.

I love the way blackberries appear where you least expect them, an unexpected gift. Here’s a little ode to the abundant berry that I wrote for Sunset Magazine a few years back.

(Incidentally, the workshop I mention in the piece still very much exists. It is Pilchuck Glass School just north of Seattle, which was started by Dale Chihuly.)

I just bought this Nordic Ware Kettle Smoker - and I am having so much fun.

The minute I unpacked it I rinsed it off, added a couple tablespoons of applewood chips (they come with the smoker), put some water in the drip tray and smoked a whole chicken right on my stovetop. It took about an hour, and came out smoky, juicy and very delicious.

In the week I’ve had it I’ve done baby back ribs (hickory chips, also included), and a small beef brisket. The ribs were great, the brisket not so much (but that was probably my fault; the meat I used was far too lean).

A couple of notes: follow the directions and bring it to temperature over medium heat. The second time I used the smoker I impatiently cranked up the heat to bring it up to temperature and the enamel was very unhappy.

Be sure to cover the drip pan with aluminum foil (especially if you’re using barbecue sauce); it will make the clean-up enormously easier.

And check for the best price; mine cost $80, but some kitchenware stores charge as much as $135.