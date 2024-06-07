On Monday I’m going to receive… drumroll please…. the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award. I only have two minutes to speak, so I can’t say what’s in my heart. But this is what I said in 2012 at the Good Food Awards - and I think it’s still relevant.

Most of you are too young to remember an America with awful food. An America where every strawberry was like cotton, where every salad was made with iceberg lettuce and came drowned in sweet orange dressing called “French,” an America where good coffee was unknown, bread was white, and cheese was imported from France. So you don’t have the pleasure of remembering the little moments when it changed. I want to tell you about what those moments were for me.

The first was a summer in the late seventies when I walked into The Cheese Board in Berkeley and someone said, “taste this.” It was a fresh goat cheese - soft, rich, fluffy, and I loved it. “Where in France is it from?” I asked.

“A little place called Santa Rosa,” was the reply. I spent an entire summer living on that first American goat cheese - and then I decided I had to go meet Laura Chenel, the woman who was making it.

The second moment was when Larry Forgione opened An American Place restaurant in NY in the early 80s. One day he came into the dining room shaking something in a jar. “What are you doing?” I asked.

“Whipping cream for the strawberry shortcake,” he said. I was stunned. I had no idea that cream could be so rich that you could whip it with a few shakes of a jar. It was, for me one of those lightbulb moments when you realize how much the raw products matter.

But the most important moment for me was when I was working on a piece for California magazine called "Artists of the Earth. “They are,” I wrote, “perfectionists who work very hard not because they expect to get rich but simply because they expect to get the best. We are finally recognizing that the people who have made our food the finest in the world are some of California’s most valuable resources. "

For this piece I interviewed a group of people who were leading what was then called “the California Food Revolution” - people like Paul Johnson who was changing the way fish was sold, and Frank Dal Porto who was growing pigs and lambs for Chez Panisse. (Incidentally, Frank told me, off the record, that he thought Alice was crazy; he couldn’t understand why she’d pay the same for a 30 pound lamb as for a hundred pound one, but if she was buying he was willing to sell.) And Billy Marinelli who was touting West Coast oysters to a world obsessed with Blue Points.

But the real aha moment came at the Chino Ranch in Rancho Santa Fe. I went down there with Alice Waters, and we spent two days in the fields, exploring the most beautiful produce I’d seen in my life. I remember standing in the field eating raw corn so wonderful it was hard to understand why anyone would cook it. And then, just before we left, we went out to gather strawberries for that night’s dinner at Chez Panisse.

We each carried a flat onto the plane - one of those little planes that flits between San Diego and Oakland. And the scent of those berries rose up and spiraled through the plane, reminding people of the way things used to be. You have to remember that this was a time before farmer’s markets, a time when people had forgotten what real strawberries tasted like. One by one they came over, begging for a taste.

“Just one berry,” people would plead, “I’d forgotten that aroma.” As I watched Alice giving away the restaurant’s dessert to the people on the plane, I suddenly understood that things in America were going to change. When people realized what we had lost, they would want to get it back.

But still, I never imagined that we would come so far, or so fast. Back then you could hardly manage to eke out an article on the artisans; there just weren’t enough of them. Today you could fill an encyclopedia. While the rest of the world is slowly losing its heritage, we Americans are reclaiming ours. Artisans like you have made American food the best in the world. In my book you’re not just artisans of the earth - you’re heroes.

In case you want to read that long-ago article, here it is:

Marcel Desaulniers, famous for his Death by Chocolate cake, passed away two weeks ago. In tribute to him, I offer up this 1983 menu from the late chef’s Trellis Restaurant in Virginia.

Sorry, can’t help myself. This flew into my inbox this week, and after gaping at it for a while, I simply had to share.

The craziest gift ever. But why not? For the Dad who has everything, you can now order a personally engraved tomahawk steak from Pat LaFrieda. They’ll engrave his name, a message… whatever you want (so long as it’s no more than 15 characters).

Or you can take the easy way out and simply go with I love you.