The first time I met Edna Lewis she was climbing off a train carrying dozens of biscuits wrapped in brown paper and string. Miss Lewis didn’t like to fly, and she didn’t trust foreign flour (foreign meaning any flour not milled in the south), so when she came across the country to cook in California, she took the train and brought her biscuits.

She then proceeded to blow one of the great chefs of France right out of the water.

It was the mid-seventies, and New West Magazine had sent me up to the Napa Valley to cover one of The Great Chefs of France weekends at the Mondavi Winery. I was not prepared for what I found.

Michael James and Billy Cross pulled out all the stops to produce those events, which were as lavish as any scene in Crazy Rich Asians. I remember tables covered with living grass and flowers, amazing wines, gorgeous crystal. And one by one they lured the three star chefs of France to the Napa Valley. (For a rather startling account, here’s Billy Cross writing about it.)

This weekend was especially impressive; Alain Chapel was the main event, but they gilded the lily by inviting Edna Lewis to cook lunch the following day.

Chapel was lovely. I spent the entire afternoon in the kitchen with him because he spoke no English and they needed a translator. The chef was desperately trying to find cockscombs for his meal; he could not believe they were not staples of the American menu. But we managed; before we were done every rooster in northern California had sacrificed his comb to Chapel.

Looking at my notes from that day I find this amazing statement from the chef. “Twice a day I have to be champion of the world.” But what Chapel wanted was more than the best ingredients; he wanted to know each customer, wanted to make the perfect dish for that particular person.

It was a tall order. Later, when he passed away far too early (he was 53), I thought back to that afternoon and told a reporter, “Alain Chapel expected to die young; he was a driven man, constantly striving for perfection. What Chapel did--more than any other three-star chef--was create a connection between the kitchen and the dining room. For him, being a chef was what he called ‘a permanent act of love.’ ”

Miss Lewis could not have been more different. She did not need to know us; what she wanted was for us to know her food. She went into the kitchen and quietly made a lovely lunch; she had the confidence to know that was enough. The irony is that the assembled audience tried hard to love Chapel’s fantastically complicated menu, but most of them found it rather weird. Cockscombs? Really?

Miss Lewis’ menu, on the other hand, was a symphony of simplicity. None of us had ever had a better biscuit, and we couldn’t stop talking about it. Or those spectacular creamed scallions.

I never forgot that meal, and when I became the editor of Gourmet one of the things I wanted to do was introduce our readers to Edna Lewis, who was not nearly well-enough known. I thought she deserved an interview by a really good writer and asked Chang-Rae Lee to spend some time with the chef. He did not disappoint us. You can read his piece here.

But what I never anticipated was that we would later be offered an unpublished article by Edna Lewis called What is Southern? (Amazingly, Conde Nast has not taken it down, and it is filled with wonderful recipes to click on).

When editor Jane Lear got the manuscript she was so excited that we immediately decided to build an entire issue around it. If you can get your hands on the January 2008 issue you’ll find that it’s filled with great information and recipes. (Including an article by her longtime companion Scott Peacock who I wrote about here.)

And if you’ve never encountered Miss Lewis’ wonderful recipes, be sure to look for her book, The Taste of Country Cooking.

Sadly, I didn’t meet Miss Lewis again for another 25 years. So when Alice Waters asked me to introduce her at the Chez Panisse 30th anniversary party, I was thrilled.

It was quite a party; Alice set long tables around the campanile on the UC Berkeley campus and people flew in from all over the world. To my delight I was seated next to Lulu Peyraud of Domaine Tempier, and watched Dario Cecchini declaim Dante as he cooked.

This is the menu from that Chez Panisse party with the glittery guest list….

Edna Lewis brought her own flour from the south; now Dominque Ansel is bringing his own flour from Paris. It’s worth experimenting with.

In April I went on a croissant crawl with Londyn Crenshaw of Cherry Bombe magazine, eating croissants for too many hours. You can see that here. They were all good, but the one I liked best was Dominque Ansel’s.

He says his secret is flour from the Moulin de Paris. He’s now importing it so you can use it too. Dominique Ansel Pastry Flour has a lower gluten content, and I find it makes my pancakes lighter and my biscuits better.

I was in Martha’s Vineyard last week, and I fell in love.

I have always been a lobster purist; others go crazy for lobster rolls, but I much prefer a boiled lobster I can eat with my fingers. To me all that mayonnaise just ruins the lobster experience.

But the lobster roll at the Fish House is really special. Just a buttered roll, a heap of perfectly cooked lobster tossed with bits of crisp celery, and a lemon on the side.

Perfect!