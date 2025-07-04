La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill C's avatar
Bill C
3d

Why do we have all this strife over tipping when Europeans and Japan, among others, figured it out decades ago? Pay people a fair wage and stop asking me to make up the difference between the bill and what's right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynne Gulizia's avatar
Lynne Gulizia
3d

I try to avoid restaurants that tack on anything more than say, 4%. There was a bill in California that would have forced them to add any service charge into the cost of an item, but restaurants got an exemption at the last minute. It's so confusing. Please just pay staff fair wages and have all costs reflected in the price of the meal!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Reichl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture