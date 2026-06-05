La Briffe

La Briffe

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Camille M Hallman's avatar
Camille M Hallman
20h

Who gets the job of peeling the peas?

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Vanessa Baxter's avatar
Vanessa Baxter
2d

Oh your Dad! This is such a wonderful way to engage him - with menus. I must do this with my Mum who grew up in a city hotel with a ‘dining room’

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