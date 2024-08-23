When I bought my first Sichuan cookbook, I was in heaven. It was 1974, and The Good Food of Sichuan made it possible for American home cooks to attempt what was then a fairly arcane cuisine. Although it was difficult to source authentic Chinese ingredients back then, I worked my way through the cookbook and it changed the way we ate at my house.

My first encounter with Fuchsia Dunlop was equally impactful. Today Fuchsia is a beloved institution, but when her first book, The Food of Sichuan was published in 2001 she was virtually unknown. The book, which was revised and reprinted five years ago, was unlike anything else on the market and once again the food at my house was better because of it.

Fuchsia’s latest book, Invitation to a Banquet: The History of Chinese Food, is essential reading for anyone with a serious interest in food. Her Instagram feed is endlessly entertaining, and her recipes are terrific.

As you will see from the article below, I met Fuchsia when she was just starting out and instantly signed her up to write for Gourmet. (If you want to read some of the early pieces Fuchsia wrote for Gourmet, you will find them here. )

“I know you’re interested in Chinese food.” Guy Diamond, editor of Time Out London, was sharing lunch with me at a modest Indian restaurant. “I have someone I really think you ought to meet. Her name....” he looked slightly embarrassed, “is Fuchsia.” He lowered his voice, adding, with all the diffidence of a slightly shameful revelation, “…hippie parents.”

Was he trying to sell her short? I wondered; it takes a rare editor to hand a talented writer off to another editor, even when their magazines exist on separate continents. “She’s the only Westerner to graduate from the great Sichuan cooking school in Chengdu.” This was said a bit reluctantly, and I understood the context; Fuchsia was too good to keep to himself.

It was the early aughts, and Gourmet already had a long history of fine writing on Chinese cuisine, written by native authors exiled from their country, or curious cooks who had studied in Hong Kong or Taiwan. In the eighties the magazine ran a ground-breaking series of articles by Nina Simonds. But Fuchsia was different; she was trained in a corner of the Chinese Mainland few of us had visited - and she was passionate about the food.

She wrote stories for us on restaurants in Chengdu. She wrote stories for us about Chinese restaurants in London. She wrote about ingredients and parts of China that were then unknown. But when she called to say she was escorting a trio of master chefs to the United States, I was particularly excited. “How would you feel about taking them to dinner at The French Laundry?” I asked.

She hesitated. “I’m not sure that they’ll like it,” she demurred.

“That,” I said, “is the whole point.”

I anticipated culture shock, thought they might treat the fare in one of our greatest eating institutions with the puzzled repugnance Americans reserve for unfamiliar foreign dishes like jellyfish and goose intestines.

But I was unprepared for the depth of their disgust.

The chefs thought olives were nasty, like a dose of the bitterest Chinese medicine. Rare lamb was worse. “Dangerous,” was one chef’s assessment. “Terribly unhealthy,” opined another. They were puzzled by oysters, found cheese revolting and considered salad food for savages.

They found the length of the meal almost unbearable, and half an hour after getting up from the table complained they were hungry again. There was only one remedy: they set off to find the nearest plate of scallion-fried rice. (Fuchsia’s article, Culture Shock, is here.)

Chinese Fried Rice For Two (adapted from Fuschia Dunlop)

You need cold cooked rice to make this dish; it won’t work with warm rice. Leftover rice from Chinese takeout is perfectly acceptable, although it tastes better with higher quality Jasmine or Basmati rice.

Get a wok really hot and swirl in a tablespoon or so of peanut, roasted rapeseed, or grapeseed oil. Add the chopped whites of a couple of scallions, and when they’re fragrant, add 2 large eggs, lightly beaten, and tilt the pan to form an even sheet. It should set in about half a minute; add 2 cups of cooked rice, a half teaspoon of salt and stir fry for a couple of minutes, breaking up the egg sheet. Allow the rice to rest, unstirred, on the pan for about 10 seconds between stirs, so it gets crusty.

Add the thinly sliced scallion greens, and a small splash of sesame oil.