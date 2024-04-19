Back in Berkeley
Everything old is new again. A vintage menu that proves the point. Amazing matzos. A recipe to welcome spring. And a taste of Philadelphia.
I was in Philadelphia this week, at The Chef Conference, where hospitality professionals come to talk about important issues in the restaurant industry. It’s a truly great event, and if you work in restaurants you should check it out next year. I was particularly riveted by Kitchen Culture Clashes, moderated by Kim Severson in which panelists Marco Canora, Nina Compton, Charlie Mitchell and Karyn Tomlinson grappled with evolving expectations in both the front and back of the house.
I loved listening to Phil Rosenthal (Somebody Feed Phil) talk with Jeff Gordinier about how he got his show off the ground. The discussion was both poignant and hilarious, and it made me go back rewatch the show.
When it was my turn I found myself reminiscing about my Berkeley days. Here’s a piece I wrote soon after Fourth Street Grill opened in 1979, but it reminds me, in many ways, of what is happening today.
That’s Mark Miller in his chef’s whites in the photo above. He opened Fourth Street Grill in 1979, and would, of course, ultimately decamp to Santa Fe to open Coyote Cafe in 1987, celebrating the food of the Southwest.
He’d clearly been thinking about adding some spice to his food long before he made the move, as this special Fourth Street Grill menu proves. Even today, more than forty years later, this menu strikes me as totally modern
It’s starting to be ramp season….
Ramps are the first green vegetable to emerge from the ground each year, nudging aside dried layers of last fall’s leaves. When they appear, the first swatch of green in a relentlessly brown landscape, the mere sight of them always makes me happy.
Last year, walking in the woods, I literally fell into a patch of ramps. All at once I saw them everywhere, whole clusters dotting the slope of the hill. I pulled out my penknife and dug little moats around each bulb, willing them to pop off their roots. (It's important to leave the roots behind so the ramps return next year.) Before I knew it, I had gathered dinner.
But what to do with them? Standing in the kitchen, washing ramps, I considered the usual suspects. Pasta. Pizza. Pesto. For an extremely versatile vegetable, ramps are too often relegated to the same old recipes. Then I remembered the first time I ever tasted ramps. It was in the Ozarks, in the seventies; we ate them simply fried in bacon fat until they had caramelized into something surprisingly decadent. That! I thought. I'll make that.
I used guanciale instead of bacon. Then I added a couple of fried eggs and a thick slab of toast. It made a lovely- and almost free - dinner for two.
Ramps with Guanciale Lardons
1/2 pound ramps, cleaned
Dash olive oil
1-2 ounces guanciale
Salt and pepper to taste
2 eggs
Clean the ramps well, trimming off the parts that cling tenaciously to the dirt they grew in. If yours have roots, remove them. Separate the bulbs from the leaves.
Slice the guanciale into thin pieces, no larger than a fingernail. Heat a pan over medium-low heat, add a splash of olive oil and toss in the guanciale. The goal is to render the fat from the jowl evenly without allowing it to crisp or brown; what you want is the rich nutty flavor of the pork without the taste of char. If you sense your guanciale is beginning to brown, cool the pan with a splash of water. It should take about 6 minutes to render the fat, moving it about the pan from time to time.
Remove the guanciale from the pan, leaving a teaspoon or so of that delicious fat behind. Turn up the heat and add the ramp bulbs. When they become translucent, in a minute or so, add the leaves. Let them dance about the pan a bit, and just before everything begins to wilt, remove the ramps to two plates, making a little nest of each portion.
Add a bit more fat and fry two eggs in the same pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and gently place an egg on each ramp nest.
Savor this slowly, knowing that this is a fleeting flavor. Ramps will soon be gone, and they won't return until next spring.
If you ask me to name my favorite foods, crisp matzos with cold sweet butter would be near the top of the list. It’s one of my most cherished midnight snacks.
But that was before I tasted the Passover matzos they’re making at Ci Siamo. This is matzo as you’ve never had it before - crisp, rich, salty, bubbly. I stood in the kitchen slowly breaking off one little shard after another until the entire box was gone. (They come with ramp butter, but it’s not even necessary.)
If you live in New York and know a matzo maven, you couldn’t come up with a happier gift.
Here’s an astonishing statistic: according to one knowledgeable person at The Chef Conference, Philadelphia has more restaurants per capita than any other city in the country. Even more astonishing: according to my own limited experience, the restaurants are stunningly good. Here are two of my favorite bites.
I loved every single dish I tried at My Loup but this Green Garlic Esca-rol, a gloriously messy take on classic French snails wrapped into a savory biscuit dough, amazed me. Who could possibly imagine making snails into a sort of savory cinnamon bun? Brilliant idea.
And this Turkish Hummus at Dizengoff, which resembled no hummus I’ve had before. Sizzling hot, it arrives emitting wafts of brown butter and urfa peppers. The aroma is enticing, the texture absolutely astonishing in its soft velvety smoothness. I literally couldn’t stop eating it.
Wow, this post was total nostalgia for me! I've lived in NYC for 28 years and the restaurants you mentioned in your review were some of my absolute favorites.
A few years after I moved to Berkeley from Chicago, the woman who owned the flower stand at the Berkeley Bowl {I worked my way through school in the bulk foods section in the late 80's when it was still on Shattuck} took me to dinner at the Fourth Street Grill. I ordered pasta with mussels, not that I knew anything about mussels, but they sounded intriguing. It was one of those life changing moments. The bowl of plain looking pasta with a ring of mussels in their shells surrounding the perimeter had more flavor than anything I had ever eaten before.
I lived within walking distance of Augusta's and my friend Chris had a weekly gig playing guitar there, so I often went to hear him play. Bonnies' food was just delicious, and the wait staff knew to pile the anchovies high on my usual Caesar salad. I would love to recreate their bread pudding with whiskey caramel sauce.
Just last week a friend and I were reminiscing about the Homemade Cafe. He once arranged an entire day's worth of business meetings there, and had breakfast, lunch, and many cups of coffee as people came to pay him court at his table. I can still hear the ringing of the bell on the pass followed by a shouted "MELANIE!" and I can still taste the cinnamon toast from Lake Merritt bakery you used to be able to ask for alongside it if you knew how to get around the owner. And I still make my home fries like they used to serve them, with plenty of onions and bell peppers fried alongside the potatoes, melted cheese, and sour cream on top.
Next time you are in Philly, head south! Ignore the cheese steaks and get Mexican. El Chingon and Tamalex are my two favorites right now. We have so many options that when you look up a menu for one place two blocks away, Google tries suggesting a closer place! And you can head up to the roof top bar at The Bok for a great view of everything north. Come back!