La Briffe

Suzanne Dunaway
13h

Those how to books for brides, newlywed wives, etc were part of the culture that had not yet discovered or been introduced to equal rights for women...and Miss Manners was part of the clan, too, I felt. The magnificent Ms Child paved the path for women cooks with hutzpah and hilarity iin the kitchen and thank you, Julia. Loved reading the mores of those tiimes, however, and the Michael Menu was brillliant. Pea guacamole, indeed. Am looking that up now....

2 replies
Dina
12hEdited

I just wanted to say how very much I love your substack, your approach, your perspective, your words, your life! So inspirational - thank you for it all!

8 more comments...

