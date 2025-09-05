"Certainly cooking for oneself reveals man at his weirdest," Laurie Colwin noted in Alone in the Kitchen With An Eggplant. (It’s one of my favorite essays in Home Cooking).

These days cooking for yourself may not seem weird - but it is often seen as selfish. Why go to all that trouble just for yourself?

That's why I appreciate Corned Beef and Caviar, written by the great Marjorie Hillis almost 90 years ago. (Hillis, an editor at Vogue, was the Carrie Bradshaw of her time. Her Live Alone and Like It, a manifesto for the single woman, was a runaway best-seller in 1936. This book, published the following year, was even more popular.)

This "recipe" is not really about cooking: it is a lesson in cultivating solitary rituals. It strikes me as remarkably modern.

If you want to know more about Ms. Hillis, there is an excellent book about her called The Extra Woman.

And here’s the opposite, from a 1947 book that makes my blood boil.

The author, Dorothy Malone, was one of a large group of woman (mostly home economists) who wrote for the Hearst newspapers under the pseudonym Prudence Penny. At one time there were thirty different women across the country writing as Ms. Penny.

I imagine they all turned out copy like this little essay which suggests that the first ingredient for a successful breakfast is essentially you, the reader, the new wife, all dewy and well-groomed.

Don’t you wish you had a breakfast coat?

I assumed the whole book would drone on in this fashion, but then I got to the section called, "We deal in trickery." Reading it I was almost ready to forgive Ms. Malone. "If your cake has fallen, don't grieve for a second. A fallen cake is always richer."

The recipes, I might note, strike me as what my friend Zanne calls “throat-closers.”

Those books made me a remember a group of French woman chefs who came to Los Angeles in 1985. They represented a group called ARC- Association des Restauratrices- Cuisinières- women chef/owners who were fed up with accepting the notion that only men could be great chefs. “Why,” one of them asked me, “should the award be called Meilleur Ouvrier de France? Why not ouvrière?”

Despite their efforts it would be more than twenty years until the first woman would be awarded the treasured MOF in the chef category. (Madame Fernand Point was awarded the MOF in 1977, but she was certainly not a chef. After her husband’s death in 1955 she hired a chef and continued to run La Pyramide; the award is generally recognized as a tribute to Fernand Point, who is considered the father of modern French gastronomy.)

If you’re interested in what American women chefs were up to at that time, this book is a great place to begin. I wrote about it here.

The menu the French women chefs created in 1985 strikes me as rich and rather old fashioned in its reliance on luxury ingredients like foie gras, lobster and veal.

It says a great deal that they chose Veal Orloff as the main course. In the sixties the dish became wildly popular in the United States thanks to Julia Child who described it as a “delicious creation…fine for a party as it may be prepared in the morning and reheated in the evening.” I suspect its popularity was partially due to the fact that it requires so much work. First you roast a loin of veal. Then you start chopping mushrooms for duxelles, and make both Soubise and Mornay sauces.

To contrast that I’ve chosen a menu from the same year that demonstrates the food spirit of Los Angeles at the time. Trumps opened in 1980 in a former gas station and instantly became the hippest, most glamorous restaurant in the city. The room was understated, open, modern and filled with art by people like Ed Ruscha and Wayne Thibaud. But the real draw was the food.

The chef was Michael Roberts, a classical musician from Long Island, who did not believe in sacred cows. Just look at his menu! Michael’s most famous dish was guacamole made from frozen peas (it was fantastic), but he thought nothing of making a Monte Cristo sandwich with tuna, stuffing fried chicken with foie gras or serving a pasta pancake. And long before most Americans had heard of tapas, Michael was serving them.

I have been a fan of Graffeo coffee since I moved to the Bay Area in the seventies and discovered San Francisco’s oldest coffee roaster as I was wandering through North Beach. When I moved to Los Angeles in 1984, Graffeo very obligingly opened a Beverly Hills branch. Then I moved to New York and was forced to get the coffee by mail.

Giovanni Graffeo opened Graffeo’s in 1935; in 1955 he sold his shop to Giovanni Repetto whose son Luciano has been running it ever since. But last year Luciano Repetto went into partnership with another San Francisco native Walter Haas III (his family owns Levi Strauss), who is determined to introduce their coffee to a wider audience. I’m used to getting my coffee in plain brown bags but these new ones are decidedly spiffier.

The packaging may have changed but the coffee remains the same. It still comes in only three roasts: light, dark and decaf. It is incredibly consistent and very delicious. If you’d like to try all three, you can get this beautifully packaged gift set.