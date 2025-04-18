This is an excerpt from a speech I gave almost ten years ago to a class of aspiring food journalists. It strikes me as particularly relevant right now.

Food has become a major battle in the ongoing culture wars that increasingly divide us. And although food journalists are loath to recognize it, we continually condescend to people whose food choices are different from our own. We are remarkably self-righteous about those who do not eat as we do.

Words matter - they matter a lot - and the words we use about food are loaded. It’s time we actually stopped to consider what words we are using when we talk about food. When Tom Sietsema, the restaurant critic of the Washingon Post, wrote about President Trump a couple of weeks ago, he wrote that “he supped with family members and politicos at BLT Prime by David Burke, a (yawn together now) steakhouse.”

Yawn together now? But it gets worse. When Trump has the audacity to order his steak well done and pour catsup on it Sietsema can hardly bear to look. “It was,” he wrote, “as if the entire entree would be accompanied by a sippy cup.”

Think about that for a moment. The subliminal message to everyone who eats catsup with steak- and in the United States that’s an awful lot of people - is that they are nothing but children. If I happened to like catsup with my steak, I’d be offended.

Reading that, I couldn’t help thinking of James Baldwin’s exchange with Robert Kennedy in 1961. Kennedy gave a speech on the Voice of America in which he said “Negroes are making progress. There’s no reason why in the foreseeable future a negro could not be president.”

“That sounded like a very emancipated statement to white people,” Baldwin responded. Not to Baldwin. “They were not in Harlem when this statement was first heard. They did not hear the laughter and bitterness and scorn with which this statement was greeted. From the point of view of the man in the Harlem barber shop, Bobby Kennedy only got here yesterday and now he is already on his way to the Presidency. We were here for 400 years and now he tells us that maybe in 40 years, if you are good, we may let you become President.”

Baldwin went on to talk about the “panic stricken vacuum in which black and white, for the most part, meet in this country.” And in the food world we find ourselves right back inside that panic stricken vacuum - only it’s not limited to race. And if we are ever going to get outside of the vacuum, we need to keep it constantly front of mind. We need to remember that words are important. Words are loaded. And we need to use them very carefully. Start looking for examples, and you’ll be shocked by the ways in which our words are unconsciously widening the divide that separates those who live in cities and whose who inhabit the rural areas of the world.

For example, those of us who frequent farmers markets and serve carefully-cooked, made-from-scratch family meals consider this not merely a choice, but a virtuous act. But it stands to reason that if we are being virtuous, the people who live on fast food are the exact opposite. The implication is that while we are saving the world they are hurting themselves, hurting their children and doing grave harm to the planet.

Take a look at the current ads for the fancy supermarket chain, Whole Foods (which is frequently referred to as “whole paycheck”). In one there’s a blue sky and words reading “values matter.” The implication, of course, is that if you don’t buy their food - if you can’t afford it - you have no values. In another a pregnant white woman sits next to her daughter in a rustic kitchen. “Eat like an idealist!” shouts the caption.

Here’s another example. A couple of years ago Marilyn Hagerty, the restaurant critic of the Grand Forks Herald in North Dakota, wrote a glowing review of Olive Garden. It was, she wrote, “the nicest restaurant in town.” Food snobs across America went so wild that the item went viral. It was, many people pointed out “unwittingly hilarious.”

Hagerty herself was calm about the whole thing. “I don’t have time to sit here and twit over whether some self-style food expert likes my column,” she said. Those in the middle of the country shared her feelings; to them it was one more sign of the disrespect in which they are held.

And much as I respect Michael Pollan, these days I read some of his pronouncements and wince. He so often talks about “doing the right thing” when it comes to food.

When one interviewer objected that might be too expensive for some people he replied: ”Yes, but I think most people could afford to spend more money on food in this country. There is a segment of the population, probably less than 10 percent, that can’t spend more than they’re spending now. And we need to help those people by designing food aid that points them to the produce aisle and away from the snack food aisle.”

Were I living on a limited income, that would infuriate me. But it gets worse. “…it’s true that to get off of processed food, you might have to join a CSA where you get a box of produce every week and you have to figure out what to do with all that chard or butternut squash. And a lot of people don’t feel they have time for that, partly because of the $50 to $100 they’re paying for cable television and the Internet. It’s a matter of priorities.”

The bland assumption that people who don’t have time to cook are sitting around watching TV is as blatant as Robert Kennedy thinking he had the right to give Black people permission to be president.

I wince too, reading my own words. Because I continually throw around the idea of eating as an ethical act, as if people who live in food deserts, work three jobs to feed their children, and are forced into fast food places because what they serve is cheaper than food - are ignorant of ethics.

Which brings me to Gwyneth Paltrow, my final exhibit of blatant food snobbery. “I’d rather die than let my kid eat Cup-a-Soup.” No wonder the harried mother rushing home from work and living on food stamps hates her guts!

The truth is, that in this new internet age, we are increasingly divided and talking to ourselves. We keep preaching to the converted. And we need to stop.

The screenwriter Aaron Sorkin recently told an audience that he believed Hollywood had the means to fix misinformation - to show the world that alternative facts are not true. What we can do is write. “The most powerful delivery system ever invented for an idea,” he said, “is a story.

It is interesting to note that the biggest leaps in public attitudes about food in the United States did not come through great muckracking articles in journals and newspapers; they came through fiction.

When Sinclair Lewis wrote The Jungle, his motives were political; he wanted to underline the plight of the exploited immigrant workers in the meatpacking plants of Chicago’s stockyards. But rather than write his book as a great expose, he wrote a heart-rending novel. “I aimed at their hearts,” he said later, “and hit them in the stomach.” What he was hoping for was better working conditions; what he achieved was the Pure Food and Drug Act.

John Steinbeck had much the same effect when he wrote The Grapes of Wrath, setting off the greatest outcry about the exploitation of farmworkers in the U.S. (Does it mean something that his Joad family were white natives of Oklahoma and not immigrant people of color? I hope not.) What I am trying to say is that words matter and we need to rely on the storytellers, the people who connect us by letting us know how it feels to be someone else.

Never have these tools been more needed than they are right now. Language is incredibly powerful: the words we choose to use, and how we choose to use them can have enormous consequences. And in this post truth age, we need to go beyond what we have always considered normal. We need to write stories about farmers who are in trouble, about immigrant workers struggling to survive, emotional stories about fishermen chasing creatures who’ve been hunted to extinction and the plight of animals in a time of climate change. If we want to change our food system for the better, stories are the way to do it.

Right now we’re fighting back by aiming at the mind, and it can be very disheartening. But we cannot despair. We have to continue to fight for the things we believe in. And we need to start doing it by aiming at the heart.

I just got a note from Philip Chiang telling me that Mandarette, the restaurant he opened in West Hollywood 40 years ago, has closed.

It’s hard to convey to a contemporary audience what a huge breakthrough Mandarette was when it opened in 1984. Philip, who’d been managing his mother’s Beverly Hills Mandarin Restaurant, wanted a casual little place that served the home-style food the staff cooked for themselves. But there was a twist: Philip was raised in Japan, and his food had a spare, clean quality that was unusual for an inexpensive Chinese cafe.

I loved that food and it was, for many years, my go-to restaurant. I think of it, wistfully, each time I pass a PF Chang’s. (Philip sold Mandarette and went on to co-found the fast food chain).

Martine Saunier started buying and selling wines in the sixties, and in the seventies she became one of the most interesting wine importers in the country. I couldn’t afford her wines - even at what now seem like absurd prices - but I loved dreaming over her pamphlets. I was very sad to learn that Martine passed away in February. Her company Martine’s Wines, is still going strong.

Had lunch at Szechuan Mountain House in the theater district yesterday, and all I want to do is go back and have lunch there again today. I can’t stop thinking about this mao xue wang - a big, bold, brassy bowl of tripe and other innards in a fiery hot broth. Or the mapo tofu, a truly wonderful version of the classic dish. And I can’t think of a better place to dine before or after the theater (it's open until 11 on weekends).

Nobody needs this adorable little butter notepad… but don’t you want one? I certainly did. It makes me smile every time I see it sitting on my desk.