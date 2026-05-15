When M.F.K. Fisher met Michael
And the chocolate cake I baked to celebrate the occasion.
My husband passed away on Wednesday and I am too sad to have any new words. So I’m offering you a few old ones I wrote about Michael.
Early in our relationship I took Michael to meet M.F.K. Fisher and he drew her out on a subject she was reluctant to talk about. That was when I fell in love.
This is from Comfort Me with Apples.
Michael turned forty that year and threw himself a huge birthday party at the Savoy Tivoli, his local North Beach bar. He asked me to bake a cake. Of course I did.
It took four men to carry the thing in.
I thought I’d baked a cake, but actually I’d baked an enormous love letter that could feed three hundred people.
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Oh, Ruth, so sorry for your unimaginable loss. Sending hugs.
"What is essential is invisible to the eye." Antoine de St.Exupéry. I know you will hold fast to the joy, the wonder, the memories, keeping Michael alive in your heart always. Sending courage, strength and peace. So sorry for your loss.