La Briffe

La Briffe

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Jackie D'Inzillo's avatar
Jackie D'Inzillo
5d

Oh, Ruth, so sorry for your unimaginable loss. Sending hugs.

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Peggy Pierce's avatar
Peggy Pierce
5d

"What is essential is invisible to the eye." Antoine de St.Exupéry. I know you will hold fast to the joy, the wonder, the memories, keeping Michael alive in your heart always. Sending courage, strength and peace. So sorry for your loss.

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