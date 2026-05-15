My husband passed away on Wednesday and I am too sad to have any new words. So I’m offering you a few old ones I wrote about Michael.

Early in our relationship I took Michael to meet M.F.K. Fisher and he drew her out on a subject she was reluctant to talk about. That was when I fell in love.

This is from Comfort Me with Apples.

Michael turned forty that year and threw himself a huge birthday party at the Savoy Tivoli, his local North Beach bar. He asked me to bake a cake. Of course I did.

It took four men to carry the thing in.

I thought I’d baked a cake, but actually I’d baked an enormous love letter that could feed three hundred people.