Chef Terrance Brennan
6d

Over the past few years, we’ve seen something of a French restaurant renaissance in New York City. A new wave of restaurants—such as Le Veau d’Or, Frenchette, Le Rock (all owned by the brilliant chefs Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson), along with Le Gratin and La Pavilion—are breathing new life into the genre. At the same time, beloved mainstays like Balthazar, Pastis, Raoul’s, and Le Coucou remain as vibrant and packed as ever, proving that classic French cuisine still resonates deeply with diners.

Lyn Koenning
4d

I’m writing this on the final of seven days I’ve spent on the Celebrity Beyond where I’ve dined almost every night at Luminae, a restaurant that showcases “elegant yet approachable dishes” by Chef Daniel, plus one very special night (on my birthday!) at Le Voyage, his first signature restaurant at sea. Your reminiscence of the meal at Daniel reminds me why I chose this particular experience for my 65th birthday celebration! It has been a joyous week of adventurous and delicious dining and wine pairings!

