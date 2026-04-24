Going through old files I came upon this speech I wrote in 1991 when I was the food editor of the Los Angeles Times. I’m not even sure where I gave the speech - it was obviously at some sort of conference - but from the vantage point of thirty-five years, it’s an interesting artifact.

Seems like such a long time ago. Looking at the paper it’s printed on - in those days we used a machine that printed on a continuous roll of paper with sprocketed edges - reminds me that I went down to the composing room every day just as the paper was about to go on press. Each page was pasted up so you could take one last look. If an article was too long the pressmen told you how many inches you needed to cut and you took an xacto knife and pared the piece down, then pasted it back together with rubber cement.

In those days the food section of the Los Angeles Times was huge - 2 full sections, often running to sixty or more pages. It was all about advertising, of course; supermarkets were still printing coupons in the paper for their customers to clip. Still, I find it fascinating that food sections have once again become financial engines for newspapers - just look at the New York Times. But there’s one big difference: back then the money came from advertisers. Today, it’s the consumers who pay. It is, in my opinion, a much more sensible model.

I can’t help noticing something else. Back then I was worrying about who was writing about food. I was right to be concerned. It’s taken too long, but it’s wonderful to see how many diverse voices have now been added to the food writing mix.

Best of all is the fact that food writing is no longer being sneered at. Food writers now win major awards for their reporting. It took 16 more years from the time I wrote this speech, but a food critic (Jonathan Gold), finally won the Pulitzer for criticism.

I certainly hope he’s not the last.

There is no more iconic Los Angeles restaurant of the eighties and nineties than Spago, which opened in 1982 and changed the city’s food landscape.

Here is the opening menu. That drawing on the cover? Take a look at the signature. Wolf couldn’t figure out what he wanted, so at the last minute he simply picked up some pencils and made a drawing.

While we’re being nostalgic…here’s the kind of article that was routinely printed in the “women’s section” of newspapers. I have to admit that although I tore this out of a magazine in 1975, I never actually made any of these recipes.

Carol Cutler was a prolific cookbook author and the queen of quick food. In addition to six minute soufflés she wrote books about fast breads, fast fish and low-calorie desserts. But my favorite of her books? Paté, The New Main Course for the 80’s.

It, in this case, being the world.

The Vilcek Foundation is dedicated to recognizing the contributions immigrants have made to our culture. In 2027 they are offering six $50,000 prizes for immigrants in the culinary arts. If you know someone who’s eligible urge them to apply. The prize is open to immigrants who are cooks, makers, writers, editors, scholars, bakers, photographers, content creators etc, age 38 and under. Applications close May 4. Apply here.

I am a big fan of the Vilcek Foundation, and I know how much good they can do. In 2010 I was on the committee that awarded the Vilcek prize to Jose Andres. I could not be more proud of what Jose did with the prize money. He was determined to use it for good, and when an earthquake ravaged Haiti he flew to the island and fed hungry people. It was the beginning of the organization that became World Central Kitchen, which has served more than 500 million meals to hungry people all over the world.

If you’re like most people, you’re eating a lot more beans than you used to. But do you know about the fantastic Judion butter beans of Spain? The lovely large beans come pre-cooked so that it is easy to add their soft creaminess to all manner of dishes. They are sold in many, many gourmet food shops (I’ve bought them at Rubiner’s in Great Barrington and Maison Marcel in Los Angeles), because I like having them on hand when I make this fast, easy lemony shrimp stew that everybody loves.