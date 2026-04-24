La Briffe

La Briffe

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Hillary Keeney's avatar
Hillary Keeney
2d

Thank you so much for sharing this speech!

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Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
2d

Your speech makes me proud of our multinational food which has become integral to American identity- pizza, tacos, bibimbap can live happily together. I don't quite get that sense in Europe, but food seems to be becoming more global. And also, planning to be in Berkshires later in month...I'm thinking about stopping for butter beans. Love your source tips!

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