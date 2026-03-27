La Briffe

La Briffe

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Mao Zhou's avatar
Mao Zhou
2d

Redzepi admitted in 2017 his bad behavior. Still hasn’t changed.

His statements seem insincere and lacking remorse.

His only regret is getting caught again.

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Judy Lieberman's avatar
Judy Lieberman
2d

totally agree about Union Pacific - still remember a very delicious lunch there years ago - diver scallops, risotto - never disappointed!

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