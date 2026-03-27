It is an interesting time for restaurants. The very public reckoning with the legacy of Noma and its chef, Rene Redzepi has roiled the food world. And like almost everyone else in my position, I’ve spent the last couple of weeks thinking about the subject and what my responsibilities as a food writer are.

If you are the one person on the planet who has not read Julia Moskin’s startling story, it is here. It is, all by itself, an argument for food writing. Because the truth is that the allegations of abuse are not new: as far back as 2015 Redzepi was accusing himself of bad behavior. What is so powerful about the NY Times piece is the sheer force of Julia’s writing; you simply can’t look away. There’s been a lot of moral outrage (see this piece by Laurie Ochoa and this piece by Mike Lee). And some pushback as well (see this interesting piece by Helen Rosner, and this review of the Los Angeles Noma meal by Tom Sietsema).

Pete Wells wrote this very useful article about Escoffier’s brigade system, which is often blamed for the abusive behavior in professional kitchens. Many big name chefs insist that the only way to run a large kitchen is to turn it into a factory, and that the factory system is the root cause of abuse. If you want my take on that, I absolutely reject the notion that it is impossible to run a great restaurant without making people miserable.

It’s a lot to think about, and with all this in mind I went back to look at a piece I wrote when I was the restaurant critic of the New York Times. (I posted it about a year ago, and if you read it then, apologies.)

Things have changed since I wrote this piece in 1996. Thirty years ago I wrote, “…there are still restaurants where the rich go to prove that they are different from you and me. But there are fewer and fewer of them.” Because in this newly gilded age of ours, that is no longer true. Tickets to that Noma dinner in Los Angeles sold for $1500 a person - and sold out in sixty seconds.

These days, if I were writing this piece, I’d certainly be talking about working conditions for the people who raise our food and those who cook and serve it. And I would definitely add something to that last line: “What it takes to be a restaurant critic is a good appetite and a moral compass.” Because no matter where you fall on these questions, it is never a bad idea to think about them.

This menu dates from around the time I wrote the article above. It’s from Union Pacific, Rocco DiSpirito’s wonderful restaurant. (My review, which begins “The woman at the next table is moaning…” is here. At the time I thought it was a very exciting restaurant, and looking back at this menu I would happily eat every single dish.



Nancy Silverton was standing in one of those beautiful Paris bakeries where the wares look more like jewelry than anything you can actually eat, admiring the perfection of a poundcake.

“Look at the shape!” Nancy was saying just as the baker sauntered past. “See how straight the crack down the middle is?” She looked at the baker and said, “You slit it with a knife while it’s in the oven, right?”

The baker shook his head. “Oh no, Madam,” he said, “the perfect crack? That is my secret.”

Nancy laughed. “I guess he used a different implement,” she said. “But he had to use something to get the line to stay that straight. I learned that at Lenotre.”

I’ve always admired the simplicity of poundcake, whose name comes from the recipe: it was originally a pound of butter, a pound of flour, a pound of sugar and a pound of eggs. It’s a versatile cake that is not only delicate and richly delicious, but also easily adaptable. You can serve it with berries and cream, you can make it into trifle, you can toast it and serve it with jam. On top of that, poundcake improves with age.

Perfect Poundcake

8 ounces sweet butter

1 cup sugar

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups cake flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

pinch salt

Preheat your oven to 350. Butter a 9x5 loaf pan.

Beat the butter at high speed in a stand mixture until it’s fluffy and starting to look white, about 5 minutes. Slowly add the sugar, a bit at a time, and keep beating, scraping down the bowl with a rubber spatula from time to time. Add the first egg and beat for a couple of minutes. Add the next egg, beat, and then the next until all the eggs are mixed in. Scrape down the bowl often. Add the vanilla.

Remove from the stand mixture. In a separate bowl whisk the dry ingredients together, and then quickly fold them into the butter mixture.

Pour into the loaf pan and smooth the top. Put into the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Remove, butter a sharp knife, and use it to draw a line lengthwise down the middle of the top of the cake.

Bake for about an hour more. A toothpick should come out clean.

Let rest on a rack for 10 minutes before turning out of the pan and allowing to completely cool on a rack.

If you’re going to keep it overnight, wrap well in plastic or foil.

A Few Pointers

Have all your ingredients at room temperature; cold ingredients do not blend evenly.

Use good sweet butter with a high butterfat content. I also prefer cultured butter (like Echirr é or Plugra), which impart a wonderful complexity of flavor.

Beat the butter very well in a stand mixer- at least five minutes - and add the sugar slowly. Then beat some more. Keep scraping the bowl down.

Add the eggs one at a time. These are your major leavening, so you want to incorporate as much air as possible. I like to beat each egg for two minutes before adding the next one.

Use cake flour - it will make your cake more tender.

When it’s time to add the flour, remove the bowl from the mixer and do it by hand, gently folding the flour in. Stop as soon as the flour is incorporated into the butter and egg mixture; at this point you don’t want to overmix.

If you want a beautiful crack down the middle you must not wait too long. When the cake has been in the oven for 10 minutes and the top is just starting to form a crust, dip a sharp knife into melted butter and quickly draw it lengthwise down the middle of the cake. It will form a perfectly picturesque crack.

And here’s a recipe I’m guessing you are not going to cook.

When I wrote about eating this Sicilian timballo at Planeta winery last week, I mentioned that the recipe is in Elisia Menduni’s cookbook, Sicilia unaware that the book is out of print and not easy to find.

Many people wrote to ask for the recipe. And here it is.

A few notes of my own.

This is very much a chef’s dish; it dates back to the eighteenth century when the French Bourbon monarchs ruled the kingdoms of Naples and Sicily. The chefs of aristocratic families created an entirely new cuisine which was called Monsu cooking. (The name comes from the local pronunciation of the french word Monsieur.)

Good luck finding coxcombs. In the early eighties, when Alain Chapel came to cook a meal in California, I spent an entire afternoon visiting every farmer in the Napa Valley searching for the rooster crests he required. We barely managed a handful. Although D’Artagnan once sold them, at the moment I cannot find a single online source.

The recipe neglects to tell you what to do with the pasta. You cook it, very al dente, and then mix it with the other filling ingredients.

The ricotta crust is extremely delicate and very tricky - more soufflé than pasta - and I’d suggest adding extra flour. Otherwise you risk a collapse when you unmold the timballo.

I was lucky enough to have the famous mutton chop at Keens Steakhouse this week, and it really is as good as its reputation. If the word “mutton” scares you, this is the place to get past that.

I should also note that the service was remarkably good: professional, welcoming and very kind. Keen’s is an admirably friendly restaurant, but I can’t help mentioning that I was seated right across from the lobster tank, staring at the saddest lobsters I have ever encountered.