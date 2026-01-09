We had so much cold weather during the holidays that I found myself wanting to bake bread. When I went to my bookshelves and began thumbing through the many bread books I found this.

I was, honestly, startled to see my name on the cover; I have absolutely no memory of writing the introduction to this book. Then I opened it up and was startled by the description of Nancy Silverton.

Back then Nancy was a young chef, mother and owner of a single Los Angeles restaurant trying to juggle an insanely busy life. Thirty years later Nancy is one of the world’s most acclaimed chefs, a grandmother and owner of many restaurants across the globe trying to juggle an insanely busy life. And you know what? She hasn’t changed one bit. She’s still every bit as obsessed and every bit as generous as she was back then. She is, in other words, a perfect example of the qualities required to be a great chef.

Only someone known as “truffledawg” (that would be John Magazino), would have been involved in a tasting whose goal was to find the perfect vehicle for caviar. And the winner was….

I have to say, these potato chips really are a wonderful way to serve caviar. But there are caveats: they must be wavy so the creme fraiche clings to them, and lightly salted so the flavor of the caviar comes shining through.

Should you want something a little different way, here’s my recipe for blini.

In my dreams, sometimes, I walk down a New York side-street and find a simple, sunlit trattoria, the tables a bit rickety, the door open wide. The chef beckons me inside. He sets bread, cheese, and salume on the table, picks up a plate and fills it with hand-made pasta topped with the simplest tomato sauce. Music washes through the air. There is grilled meat, sautéed spinach, a splash of wine. One tiny cup of espresso. I go dancing out the door.



In real life I run in, breathless and a bit late, having reserved weeks ahead. The music is too loud, the chairs too hard, the tables too close together. Everything’s over-designed. The food is too fancy and it costs too much. By evening’s end my throat is sore from shouting. I walk out unsatisfied, once again.



There are hundreds of Italian restaurants in New York City, and while there are a few I truly love, many are deeply disappointing. But I just had dinner at one of the good ones…

We walked out of a frigid night into the warmth of Borgo to find a room filled with laughter and illuminated by a roaring fire. Great salume, fried artichokes, good wine and this wonderful lasagna.

I went dancing out the door.

Looking at this vintage dessert menu from Campanile made me laugh. Because here’s a perfect example of Nancy’s obsessiveness. As you can see, she’s been making a rice flan for more than 30 years, but when we were in Italy last November she encountered one she declared the best she’d ever tasted. She instantly went off to persuade the chef to give us a class and demonstrate how this marvel is made. I wrote about that, including the recipe, here…. (scroll down to the very bottom).

But I have to admit that when I look at this menu the dessert I long for is that Persian mulberry compote. Persian mulberries were hard to find in 1989; they’re even more elusive now.

Every time I reach for this grater I’m reminded that I want to tell you how much I love it. It’s wider than most, longer than most and sturdier than any I’ve encountered.

Hedley & Bennett became famous in the chef community for their awesome aprons. Now they’ve expanded into all manner of impressive kitchen tools: I am also dependent upon their unusual spoonula, which they describe as “the wild lovechild of a spoon and a spatula”.