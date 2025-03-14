Andre Soltner, one of the most beloved chefs in America, passed away in January, and I’ve been thinking about him a lot. I didn’t know him well, but he seemed like the loveliest man, and in this moment when so many of the excesses in restaurant kitchens are being blamed on the Escoffier cuisine de brigade system that has dominated French restaurants since the late nineteenth century, it’s instructive to consider his example.

Soltner ran Lutece for 33 years and during that entire time was absent from the kitchen on only four nights (for the funerals of his father and his brother). There are no stories of crazy rages, alcoholic bouts or bad behavior. And yet his rigor, imagination and technical finesse (not to mention his insistence on excellent ingredients in a time when they were not easy to find in America), led Gael Greene to call Lutece “the restaurant that set the gold standard for French restaurants.”

I should also note that Soltner was the first chef not working in France to earn the coveted (and extremely difficult to obtain) Meilleur Ouvrier de France title.

What I remember most about my first meal at Lutece, is my parents’ excitement about being in such an exalted establishment; my mother was charmed when the chef came to our table, conversed with her in French and personally served the main course. Fifteen years later, when we were celebrating my parents' anniversary, the chef arrived at our table to ask if we had heard about the specials. Told that we had not, he said, ''Well, that's not very nice, is it?'' For the rest of the evening he kept showing up with tidbits -- puff pastry filled with foie gras, a couple of crayfish in a sauce Nantua, a single tiny artichoke. ''The room was filled with actors and ambassadors,'' my mother said as she slipped into her coat, ''but the chef made me feel special.''

I did not eat at Lutece again for more than twenty years, but even after all that time the menu had barely changed. ''I believe in the classic dishes…'' Soltner told Moira Hodgson in 1981. ''I don't believe in fashion. Our cooking has evolved over 20 years but basically I don't think I've changed too much.”

And that was, for many people, a problem. Nouvelle Cuisine came and went. The cooking of Japan influenced a whole generation of French menus. Molecular gastronomy appeared on the horizon. Andre Soltner blithely ignored all that, continuing to charm his guests in the dining room as he served the classic cuisine he had learned as a young man.

Oh, he changed a little. As he told Ms. Hodgson, “There was no nouvelle cuisine when we started. When I made veal stock I used to reduce it for a day or more. Today I finish it in a few hours. Now we always try to cook as light as possible, especially our vegetables.'' Still, when he left Lutece in 1994 the menu was not all that different than it had been when it opened in 1961 - and we were all busy chasing the new.

I thought about that a few days ago in a very different context. I was invited to a dinner at the new Yamada, and before going I read the notes I’d made on a dinner Chef Yamada served at Brushstroke eleven years ago.

I’d loved that meal, but the dish I remembered best was chawan mushi, and as I sat down at Yamada here was chawan mushi once again. As the meal slowly unfurled, I began to see that Yamada has much in common with Soltner. He too is classically trained in a venerable cuisine; he studied at the renowned Tsuji Culinary Institute. And he too is pursuing a cuisine with a long tradition; kaiseki is Japan’s most poetic food, with roots reaching all the way back to the rarified court cuisine of the ninth century. As one beautifully constructed dish followed another, I thought about Andre Soltner’s reverence for classic cuisine. “I believe in the classic dishes and that a chef should have a classic training,” he once said.

I think he would have appreciated both Chef Yamada’s personal care for his diners and his respect for the classics.

March 2014

In this in-between season, with spring coyly hiding behind a recalcitrant winter reluctant to depart, the Kaiseki menu at Brushstroke is like a promise: the sun will come. It's a beautiful way to welcome change.

Had dinner there last night with the always inspiring Nancy Singleton Hachisu, author of Japanese Farm Food. (If you don't know this book, you should.) Nancy's a forthright American who married into a Japanese farm family and seems to have absorbed the country into her pores. I admire the way she honors her adopted country's food and rituals with none of the sentimentality of so many ex-pats. Reading her book, you want to cook everything - and you learn so much.

Dinner was a long, dream of a meal that began with this

and went on to this delicate crab chawan mushi with bits of black truffle and tiny morels

Then there was the gorgeous platter of sashimi at the top (my favorite was the fluke, bottom left, with a delicate ponzu sauce). And those sticks of yama imo.

That was followed by this extravagant little bowl of lobster and vegetables in white miso

Next, the big presentation:

which appeared on the plate like this:

octopus, smoked in hay and topped with a huge heap of golden osetra. Underneath, a puddle of black sesame sauce enriched with squid ink. On top, a wisp of fried burdock root. On the side, the prickly goodness of chrysanthemum leaves.

Then there was this gorgeous little bit of squab, hiding its own swell secret: a slab of foie gras was tucked underneath

Wagyu? Of course there was wagyu:

The rice course: Dungeness crab with mushrooms, eggs and rice, presented in a crab shell, simmering over smoking bincho charcoal

Dessert: Simple and very lovely: lime sorbet in a warm pear sauce with a froth of fennel.

A fitting ending, a little bit of sunshine sitting in snow.

As you will see, this 2025 dinner is a more impressive (and more beautifully plated) version of that earlier meal.

March 2025: The first course tonight is torigai and aoyaki which are hiding a slice of ankimo (monk fish liver) and an exquisite morsel of red shrimp.

I admired the crab chawanmushi at Brushstroke; I was astonished by this version, laced with sea urchin, topped with a tender piece of crab and a broth so rich, delicate and filled with flavor I literally moaned with each spoonful.

Sashimi: on this plate is the single best piece of squid I’ve ever eaten.

“Eat this otoro in one bite,” the waiter insisted. I demurred; two large pieces of tuna was too much for one bite. But that was the point; as my mouth filled with the rich flavor of the fish I felt much the way I felt eating ortolon, the tiny buntings of France that were consumed whole (before the practice was outlawed). With so much in your mouth you have to chew slowly which means you cannot help being aware of the way the flavors are changing with each hesitant motion of your teeth. It is an amazing sensation.

This steaming clam broth contains a little scallop cake hiding beneath the sea eel.

Hassun, a course that appears about halfway through a classic kaiseke meal, always consists of an assortment of tiny dishes bearing seasonal delicacies. It’s my failing, but it is never my favorite course, and tonight was no exception. There was a tofu mousse, a yama imo confection, salmon-wrapped asparagus…. I was, however, fascinated by this octopus because those little white bits that look like strange grains of rice turn out to be octopus eggs. More texture than flavor, and a first for me.

We watch as chef Yamada gently grills yellow eye rockfish, slices it and sets it on the plate in a subtle fava bean sauce.

Wagyu. There must be wagyu: this time Chef Yamada fans the smoke as he grills the richest beef over bincho coals.

The chef offers us the final savory course: rice cooked in a donabe with squid, firefly squid, sea urchin and trout roe. There has been a lot of food, but this is irresistible.

A gentle ending: ice cream made from fermented rice with some of those rare, enormously expensive Japanese strawberries.

Since we’re talking about classic Japanese food….

2014: The first time I ordered natto in a Japanese restaurant my server eyed me skeptically and said, “Are you sure?”

It only made me want it more.

Then the fermented soybeans arrived, and I instantly understood. The stuff looked like a swamp and smelled like old socks. Each bean seemed to be held prisoner in a thick, slimy, metallic-tasting membrane. And the taste? The first rush on the tongue was sour and earthy. Then came a lingering bitterness that not even rice could temper.

But I couldn’t stop thinking about it. How could so many of my Japanese friends revere something I found so utterly disgusting? It was a challenge. I began ordering it all the time. When a chef told me he was convinced that every natto-loving white person was a liar I was all the more determined to learn to love the stuff.

Legend has it that natto was created by accident. Japanese soldiers stored boiled soybeans in straw and forgot about them for a few days. When the straw was unwrapped, the beans were covered in their classic stringy film—the magic of bacillus natto, a wild bacteria prevalent in wheat and rice straw. Maybe it’s true: until the bacteria was isolated in a laboratory, natto was a strictly seasonal food.

I kept eating funky fermented soy beans, and one day I discovered that I not only liked natto, I craved its nutty quality, its strangely appealing texture, its umami-rich flavor. Last week, at the little izakaya Yopparai I discovered homemade natto on the menu. When I ordered it the server eyed me skeptically. "Are you sure?” she said.

I was.

