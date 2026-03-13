A couple of weeks ago I had a conversation with Amiel Stanek, one of the editors of the feisty new online version of Gourmet Magazine. (If you’re interested you can read it here. ) Amiel asked a lot of great questions which I found myself thinking about long after we’d stopped talking.

It made me consider the state of food journalism when I started out. And that made me pull out an angry speech I wrote in the early nineties when I was asked if food writers ought to be tackling environmental issues.

Speeches like this, incidentally, were instrumental in getting me hired as the Editor in Chief of Gourmet six years later.

If you want to read a couple of the stories mentioned in the speech, here’s the one on Cathy Sneed’s prison garden project.

And here’s Dan Puzo’s review of significant food safety issues of 1990

Two commonsense articles from two different Substacks struck a chord with me this week. I thought you might also appreciate them; these are the kinds of articles that change the way we cook.

Here is Matt Rodbard on using Better Than Bouillon. His point is that if you’re making soup or risotto you want homemade stock. But if stock is simply one of the building blocks for a stew or braise you’re better off saving your hard-earned homemade stock. Bouillon products are getting better all the time - and making good stock is both time-consuming and expensive (although nothing makes a house smell better).

And here’s Terrence Brennan, a chef I have long admired, In Defense of Canned Tomatoes. His point? If it’s not tomato season you’re better off opening a can.

While we’re on the subject of Substacks… Vittles has a very heartening piece about The Food in Print Magazine Fair taking place in London on April 11. So many new to me magazines are included, and it makes me very happy.

Last week at the Ojai Wine and Food Festival Nancy Silverton served Burnt Basque Cheesecake for dessert.

I was surprised. I have always thought of this dessert as a wonderful cheap trick: it’s a stupidly simple recipe made with supermarket ingredients that can be baked in almost any vessel (in a pinch I’ve used Pyrex bowls and flowerpots). And it’s an absolute crowdpleaser: everybody loves it.

I’ve been making Burnt Basque Cheesecake for years from a recipe I got from the people who invented it, La Vina in San Sebastian (they sell dozens every day). Nancy’s, however, was a revelation. It was, far and away the best I’ve ever had. Memorable.

“I know!” she said, “but it’s not my recipe. I was eating at Dave Beran’s place and when I tasted his version I immediately asked for the recipe.”

Dave has made a few brilliant tweaks to the original. He adds egg yolks instead of whole eggs and crème fraîche instead of cream. He uses a food processor instead of a stand mixer, which makes it smoother. Also, unlike so many of the recipes out there, his contains no flour or cornstarch. Most importantly, Dave refrigerates the cake so that when it is sliced and plated it changes, melting right before your eyes. “It took a solid 3 months to figure it out,” he told The Los Angeles Times.

The recipe is all over the internet. Here it is, with a few of my own notes.

Dave Beran’s Burnt Basque Cheesecake

2 pounds of Philadelphia cream cheese at room temperature

1 1/3 cups sugar

9 large egg yolks

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ¼ cups crème fraîche

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Put a rack near the bottom.

Butter a 9-inch springform pan. Overlap two long strips of parchment paper, pressing them into the pan so that they cover it completely and it extends over the top of the pan. Don’t worry about creases and folds; they will make the cake look more interesting. Butter the parchment paper.

Unwrap the cream cheese (which is the most difficult step in this recipe). Cut it into chunks.

Put the cream cheese, sugar, egg yolks and salt in a food processor. Pulse until very smooth, stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl from time to time. You want it to be extremely smooth with no lumps. Add the crème fraîche and pulse again until it is even smoother.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, then tap the pan against a work surface a few times to eliminate air bubbles. Put it on a sheet pan and then into the oven.

Bake about 20 to 25 minutes until the top is dark brown and the edges are set and starting to pull away from the sides of the pan. Do not open the oven door for the first 20 minutes. The center should still be quite jiggly: that is what you’re looking for.

Put it on a rack and allow it to cool. When it is room temperature put it in the refrigerator. That’s it!

Serve the cake by removing the side of the pan and putting the cake onto a plate. Use a sharp knife to cut; you’ll need to wipe the blade after each cut.

The cheesecake can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Since I mentioned that Nancy served a Dave Beran recipe last week in Ojai, I thought I’d show you the menu for the meal. It was a collaboration by former winners of Food & Wine’s Best New Chef. Here’s Dave shaving truffles over Josiah Citrin and Raffael Lunetta’s lovely green pea agnolotti in brown butter.

Every dish on this menu was a treat: it was one of the most exciting meals I’ve had in a very long time.

I should mention that while we were in Ojai - and all in the same place, Nancy, Laurie and I recorded a new episode of Three Ingredients.

Not a menu, but one of my favorite articles from the newsletter Kermit Lynch used to mail out on a monthly basis. This article from April 1981 tells you a great deal about Chablis, about the wine business and about Kermit himself. It also introduces you to Francois Raveneau, who passed away in 2000. Happily his children continue the tradition, and Kermit continues to import the great Raveneau Chablis (although the production is so small it sells out quickly.)