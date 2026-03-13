La Briffe

La Briffe

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Eddie Lakin's avatar
Eddie Lakin
3d

you had me at "rant". the thing about food is that it relates to literally everything. I appreciate your voice!

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Anthony Back's avatar
Anthony Back
3d

Thanks for the reprint from Kermit--i remember reading that when it came out and of course had to try the Raveneau chablis :) Today with the resignation of Rene Redzepi it seems like a moment when food writing is meeting the politics of inequality head-on. The Noma LA popup is simultaneously intriguing and tone-deaf. I'd love to hear your thoughts on that Ruth!

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