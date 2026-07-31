La Briffe

La Briffe

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Marie Whitfield's avatar
Marie Whitfield
4d

Your dish sounds so wonderfully delicious and simple.Thanks for the Cortez Conservas recommendation! Interesting company…

Blessings to Julee Rosso ( Silver Palate fame) for Chicken Marbella , my go to entree for learning magical entertaining on a budget - back in the day.

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Nancy Harmon Jenkins's avatar
Nancy Harmon Jenkins
4d

Good Lord! Oyster and brie soup? I think we've come a long way (or maybe not).

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