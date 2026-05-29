La Briffe

La Briffe

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June Pagan's avatar
June Pagan
5d

Vintage is good.

We have to face our grief head on, don’t we? It’s in our nature.

You have your life’s passion and everything that comes with it. A rich world you created for yourself. Lean into it, others will hold you up.

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From Ritual to Romance's avatar
From Ritual to Romance
5d

I’m so glad that fine food is giving you some comfort.

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