Thank you all so much for your notes and letters. I have been overwhelmed by your outpouring of love and concern - and by the beautiful notes from people who only know Michael through my books. It has been extraordinarily comforting. I never imagined anything like this, and my one regret is that Michael isn’t here to share all this with me.

My friends have been wonderful too. When food people grieve they do it over food and I have not had a solitary meal in two weeks.

It is, I suppose, a prolonged wake. We go out to eat and tell each other tales of the person who is no longer at the table. We talk about him. We toast him. And while we’re doing that we are reminding ourselves that life can still be good.

Sometimes, however, it’s just too soon. We were headed out to dinner when we realized that nobody had the energy for that. So we did what my family has been doing for many years: we ordered in from Sushi Yasaka. For upper west siders, this is the go-to spot: it is the most reliable, affordable sushi in the city. I’m always amazed that it gets delivered with such speed that the sushi rice is still warm on arrival.

I should note that if I were going out to dinner I would choose Sushi Kaito just across the street; the12-seat bar looks like it was lifted, complete with Maneki-neko (the beckoning cat with raised paw), straight out of a Tokyo subway station. For $115 you get a truly beautiful 17-course omakase of pristine fish.

On the hottest day of the year a group of Gourmet friends took me to lunch at Rocco DiSpirito’s new Bar Rocco. I have always loved Rocco’s food, and I eyed the meatballs, the pasta and the arancini nero. But it was just too hot. So we indulged in his wonderful take on oysters Rockefeller and a grand seafood platter. The oysters were crisp, cool, briny, the shrimp and lobster perfectly cooked, and the tuna tartare hiding in the back was laced with surprising little bursts of salmon roe.

I have not stopped lamenting the loss of Honmura-An, the soba-ya which was, for many years, our family’s favorite New York restaurant. We were not alone; it was a very special place to many people. So I was overjoyed to discover that Soba Ulala has come along; this small calm restaurant is superbly Japanese in its simplicity and perfectionism. The zaru soba is exactly right, the chawan mushi with lobster and uni a little bite of heaven. The service is gentle and the sake list superb. I will definitely be back.

Lunch with a friend at Uncle Ray’s Chicken Rice. I fell in love with the classic Singapore dish on my first visit to that city in 1980, and I’ve been longing for a great version to arrive in New York. The chicken broth here is rich with pandan leaf and lemongrass, each grain of rice is plump, the chicken smooth and silken. (Both the poached and roasted versions are wonderful; I’m less fond of the char siu.) It’s a little feast for $18; no wonder the owner is now looking for a larger venue.

Look at the marbling on this meat: that is the reason you go to Yoon Haeundae Galbi, the New York outpost of a venerable restaurant in Busan, Korea that is famous for its short rib. There are other delicious dishes on the menu; the jeons (eggy Korean pancakes) are excellent and the fat, puffy meat-filled galbi dumplings are juicy. The banchan are admirable. But what you really want is that short rib, either fresh or marinated. You want to order a plate of greens to wrap around the meat - and some noodles to go on the griddle at the end of your meal to soak up the last delicious bits of charred meat.

Lunch with a good friend at the remarkable Rezdora began with gnocco fritto. The joy of this classic Modenese dish is feeling your mouth explode with flavor as the hot, airy puffs of bread melt the prosciutto and guancialle.

Nobody in New York makes better pasta than Stefano Secchi, but when he sent out these little pockets filled with ramps, chives & squacquerone cheese I gave an inward groan. Everyone seems to be enamored of ramps but to me they are flavor bullies, overwhelming everything they touch. Not here. The creamy cheese tamed the ramps into something that was both polite, restrained and utterly fascinating.

These little tomato tortelli topped with parmesan cream were a little dance of texture: toothsome, then soft and finally creamy. They are savory, but as I ate I kept remembering that tomatoes are fruits.

The people at the next table ordered the regional pasta tasting, and every pasta looked so delicious that I can’t wait to go back and try them all.

And finally, dinner at Cafe Luxembourg. (Someone told Michael that Keith McNally meant to name the restaurant for Rosa Luxemburg but misspelled her name. He instantly insisted that we go.) We have been eating at the restaurant since it opened in 1983. There is something soothing about sitting in that unchanging space surrounded by the ghosts of the people we used to be.

I ordered the Michael meal: Caesar salad, burger, fries. All excellent. And although I haven’t had a martini in years tonight I had one just for Michael.

Gin.

Extra olives.

Ice on the side.

How amazing that, just as I headed out to dinner at Cafe Luxembourg this menu from 1984 floated to the top of the pile.

In the same folder as the menu was this card from the late Patrick Clark, the original chef at both Odeon and Cafe Luxembourg. He was a rock star chef with enormous talent who died of a rare blood disease in 1998. The card was his response to my review of his food at Tavern on the Green,

Somehow, this piece seems appropriate right now.