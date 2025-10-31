When you’re a food writer there are two questions people are always tossing at you. The first is what you want for your last meal. The other thing they want to know is where you would eat for a perfect day if you could go to any restaurants in the world.

I won’t tell you what I’d eat for my last meal because I’ve never answered the same way twice. But I will offer up one answer I gave to the second question. Ten years ago an Australian magazine asked what I would eat on a single day if I could go anywhere in the world. I wouldn’t respond the same way today, but here’s that answer.

If you want to know more about these experiences you can read about breakfast at Hyotei here, lunch in Sperlonga here and Nico’s here. As for Gray’s, just check my Instagram feed; I eat there a lot.

And here is one way to have a perfect day in New York.

Much of my first novel Delicious! is set in downtown New York, and when it came out my publisher thought it would be nice if I’d take a few people on a food stroll through the Lower East Side.

I have to say it was one of the most delicious few hours of my life.

May 2014

The highlight of my weekend was a stroll around the Lower East Side, visiting my favorite food places with a group of new friends. We began at Katz’s because I am obsessed with their irresistible pastrami.

Just walking into that enormous room packed with raucous people makes me insanely happy. The walls throb with that intense scent of smoke, salt, pepper and garlic, and then, somewhere, like a reverberating backnote, the richness of beef.

Afterward we went down the street to Russ and Daughters, where we ate - what else? lox and fantastic herring, while Niki Russ Federman told great stories about growing up in the shop she now runs.

Then it was on to Deluxe Food Market, a fantastic Chinese market where we feasted on roast duck and the most delicious roasted pork belly. Not to mention tendon, with its wonderful texture and scallion chicken so soft and silky it literally melted in our mouths. We ended with their spectacular just-made char shiu.

On to Di Palo’s, one of my favorite shops on the planet, where we drank wine and ate spectacular cheeses for a very long time. Lou Di Palo gave us a lesson in parmesan and mozzarella. A new discovery for me: Camembert di Bufala - a rich, runny cheese that seemed less like its namesake and much more like the infinitely more delicious Epoisses.

By then it was both late and dark, and I said good-bye to the group and walked up the street to Estella, where almost every table was occupied by a visiting chef.

We were all there because the food is so impressive. Fascinating flavor combinations and very precise and careful cooking. The beautiful endive salad, above, is a staple, and I loved this beef tartare, studded with crisp little bits of pungent sunchoke and elderberries

There was a wonderfully musky arroz negro, dense with squid ink…

….and these red shrimp with cuttlefish and shiitake

Not to mention duck breast with quince and chard. I truly love this restaurant.

Doesn’t everyone want a really great pumpkin recipe for Halloween?

Here it is: a grain baked and served right inside the pumpkin.

I was 21 when I developed the recipe, and so oblivious to richness I used nothing but cream. Today I mix the cream with chicken broth (about a cup of cream and a cup of broth). You could also use milk. It’s still pretty much of a heart-stopper but it’s irresistible.

Go out and buy a fairly small pumpkin (about 4 pounds) with a flat bottom. Cut off the top, as if you were going to carve a jack-o-lantern, and hollow it out. Spread the seeds out and dry them to eat later.

Now get a good loaf of French bread, cube it, put the cubes on a baking sheet and toast them lightly in a 350 degree oven for about 9 minutes. Leave the oven on.

Grate a good amount of one of the Swiss cheeses - Emmenthaler, Gruyere or Appenzeller (you’ll need about 12 ounces). Layer the bread and cheese inside the pumpkin until it’s almost full (leave a half inch on the top because the filling will expand a bit).

Mix 1 cup of chicken stock into a cup of cream. Add a teaspoon of salt. Grind in some black pepper and grate in some nutmeg. Then fill the pumpkin almost to the top with as much of this mixture as you need, replace the top of the pumpkin, brush the outside with neutral oil, set it on a baking sheet, and bake for about 2 hours.

Bring the whole pumpkin to the table. When you serve it be sure to scoop out the pumpkin flesh with the cheese and the cream.

Serves 4

And speaking of perfect things….

If you haven’t seen The Taste of Things, the movie based on Marcel Rouff’s book The Passionate Epicure (which is based on the life of Dodin-Bouffant) you’re depriving yourself of a delicious visual feast. It’s streaming on many platforms.

When the movie was released director Trần Anh Hùng brought the star of the film, Juliette Binoche, to New York to present the film to the press. The chef Pierre Gagnaire, who was the culinary consultant to the film (and makes a cameo appearance), cooked for the occasion.

And finally….

Many readers wrote in last week to praise the oysters of Maine. Almost all of them mentioned Damariscotta, a word that has an almost magical ring to me.

When I was growing up my parents often celebrated the holidays by ordering a clam bake from Salt Water Farm in Damariscotta, Maine. We looked forward to the arrival of that disposable steamer filled with lobsters, clams and seaweed all year long. I recently came upon this long-ago and very nostalgic ad.