La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BonMot's avatar
BonMot
4d

This is a weekend potentially without SNAP. We should be having a conversation on how we can help one another in our affected communities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ruth Reichl
Deborah Manning's avatar
Deborah Manning
4d

If anyone reading this hasn’t read Delicious; please do! It’s sooo good & Ruth’s words make it great.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Reichl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture