La Briffe

La Briffe

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Ruth
6d

Oh, Howard Johnson's was the height of fine dining (in my opinion) when I was a kid. The dessert was always peppermint stick ice cream. If I had a dish of it now, I wouldn't complain!

And I love the clam bake recipe (bribe the children if necessary!).

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Karen Kaczmar's avatar
Karen Kaczmar
5d

I worked at a HoJo's in the early 60's. Thursday night was fish fry night - all you could eat for $1.00 - as in ONE dollar. Fried fish, coleslaw and fries. People had third and fourth helpings. It was wild (and a little gross). We also had to serve everyone at the table at once so we waitresses carried, over our heads, huge trays with up to six servings on them. Nothing like the wimpy two plates at a time that we see now. On weekends it was a teen hangout with a lively juke box. The song of the era was The Girl from Ipanema which played over and over and over until I heard it in my dreams. All mixed up with the fried clams. They looked like rubber bands, but they were indeed great, and everybody wanted them.

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