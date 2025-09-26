La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Wagner's avatar
Lisa Wagner
19h

I live in Eastern Quebec part of the year and Asheville, NC the rest of the year. I appreciate your writing about the local pluses of the Hudson River Valley. We have both in our two parts of the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Melissa B's avatar
Melissa B
29m

Saying that somebody was sadly a vegetarian along with celebrating the cruel so called sport of hunting? No thanks, have happily unsubscribed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Reichl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture