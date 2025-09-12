Making pasta tonight I found myself thinking, as I always do, about Howard McGee’s radical 2009 article in which he asked “How much water does pasta really need?” His answer: very little. Here’s what he said:

“After some experiments, I’ve found that we can indeed make pasta in just a few cups of water and save a good deal of energy. Not that much in your kitchen or mine….just the amount needed to keep a burner on high for a few more minutes. But Americans cook something like a billion pounds of pasta a year, so those minutes could add up.

My rough figuring indicates an energy savings at the stove top of several trillion B.T.U.s. At the power plant, that would mean saving 250,000 to 500,000 barrels of oil, or $10 million to $20 million at current prices. Significant numbers, though these days they sound like small drops in a very large pot.”

Still, I don’t know anyone (myself included) who now cooks pasta in a thimble-full of water. And I’m betting that you don’t either. Which got me to wondering if this is a disappointment to Mr. McGee.

As I was considering that I began thinking about some of the stories I’ve worked on over the years that seemed enormously consequential to me - but ended up having very little impact on the public.

Consider, for example, the article Barry Estabrook wrote about Kobe beef for Gourmet Magazine in 2007, Raising the Steaks. He begins with this: “Like many people, I am familiar with Kobe lore: These supremely pampered bovines pass their days in almost Zen-like bliss, getting regular massages and subsisting on all the grain they can eat, washed down with cold Kirin beer. “Imagine a life completely free of stress, with as much tender-loving-care you could ever want” is how the website of an American importer of Kobe beef puts it. “Sound too good to be true?”

As Barry discovered, it is indeed too good to be true. His story spoiled my appetite: I have not eaten a single bite of Japanese Wagyu beef since reading it. The animals are confined for their entire lives. They are fed beer to keep them from being too depressed to eat. The massages? That’s to clean them up because their confinement leaves them covered in their own excrement.

When we published the article I expected it to be picked up by other publications causing a backlash against eating these tortured animals. No such thing: the popularity of Wagyu beef has grown exponentially over the years and the meat has become a de rigeur menu item in luxury restaurants.

(One important note: Barry reported that Wagyu cattle raised in the United States and Australia are treated very differently than they are in Japan.)

I thought Jon Rowley’s article about the dangers of raw salmon would also have a major impact; I fully expected to see salmon tartar, salmon sashimi and salmon gravlax vanish from menus. Who would willingly invite tapeworms into their body?

But to this day people look at me strangely each time I turn down raw salmon for fear of the tapeworms they so often harbor. And just this morning I read about the Fulton Fish Market’s Signature Sushi Bundle which includes sea scallops, Atlantic halibut, red snapper, ahi tuna and wild Atlantic salmon. Clearly Jon’s article has not had an impact.

I should note that salmon sushi served in traditional Japanese restaurants is perfectly fine: all Japanese-trained chefs know that freezing salmon kills the tapeworm larvae and no Japanese restaurant would ever serve raw salmon unless it had been frozen. But when I was in Alaska a few years ago I was shocked to find raw salmon served in almost every restaurant I visited; when I asked if the fish had been frozen one chef replied, “Why would we do that? This fish was fresh off the boat this afternoon.”

Needless to say, I didn’t order it.

And then there was Daniel Zwerdling’s wonderful Shattered Myths, which took on the issue of wine glass shapes. In a fine piece of reporting Daniel went to wine tastings, wine glass showrooms and science labs to find out if the flavor of wine is altered by the shape of the glass it is served in.

His findings? A resounding no. And yet people continue to shell out good money for glasses which supposedly enhance the flavor of wine.

Then there’s my own New York Times article about feeding antibiotics to the animals we eat. Many of us have spent years worrying about the overuse of antibiotics in agriculture, fearing that it will increase our resistance to these drugs. Although the use of antibiotics to make animals grow faster was finally banned in 2017, antibiotics continue to be fed to animals at an alarming rate. 70% to 80% of the antibiotics in this country are used to keep animals raised in crowded conditions from getting sick. This means that when you eat the meat of factory-raised animals you are very likely ingesting antibiotics. In a time when vaccine usage is on the decline this strikes me as particularly alarming.

Am I disappointed that none of these articles seems to have had an impact? I am. And I imagine that every time Harold McGee watches someone put a giant pot of water on the stove to boil a few strands of spaghetti, he’s disappointed too.

There was such a lively reaction to last week’s vintage menu from Trumps Restaurant that I looked for another artifact from that much-missed restaurant. What I unearthed is this rather remarkable memento from a 1989 event.

A few days ago my neighbor, the chef Cesare Casella, left these beauties at my door. It was the best gift I’ve gotten in quite some time.

They are, hands down, the best tomatoes I’ve ever made sauce with.

This is what they look like when you cut them open:

Cesare brought the seeds back from his hometown of Lucca. The tomatoes are organically grown at Thanksgiving Farm at the Center for Discovery in Sullivan County.

If you know a gardener who’s a tomato freak I can’t think of a better gift than a package of Cesare’s tomato seeds, which are are sold by the Hudson Valley Seed Company.

I wanted to include this recipe for my favorite tomato sauce in Save Me The Plums, but my editor insisted that I remove it; she felt that it interrupted the narrative flow. It would have been in the chapter called Editor of the Year, which begins on page 215.

“Ruthie,” Lou Di Palo cried when we walked through the door. He emerged from behind the counter, and as he gave me a brief, unaccustomed hug I inhaled his scent. He had the clean smell of cheese and toast. His brother Sal and sister Theresa contented themselves with small waves.

“We’ve known Ruthie forever.” Lou released me and turned his considerable charm on Tony. “In those days she was just a neighborhood kid who liked to cook. Who knew she would rise to such heights?”

“I used to come here,” I slipped effortlessly into the familiar comfort of this conversation, “and stand in the endless line while Lou romanced the Mafia moms.”

“You didn’t hear that.” Lou reached out, miming covering Tony’s ears.

“‘You like to cook,’ they’d say to me and then start reeling off recipes. I was standing right here when I learned to make that fresh pasta in my first cookbook. And I still use the Sunday sauce I got from one lady.”

“I bet that was Mrs. Bergamini,” said Lou.

Mrs. Bergamini’s Fresh Tomato Sauce

This recipe relies on the irresistible taste of really good tomatoes; it has no garlic, no onions, nothing to mask the flavor of the fruit. It is best in late summer, when tomatoes are at their peak.

3 pounds fresh tomatoes

splash of olive oil (a couple of tablespoons)

pinch of dried red pepper flakes

salt and pepper

1 pound spaghetti

2 tablespoons butter

3 or 4 basil leaves, shredded

3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan

Boil a pot of water, and when it’s hot, toss in the tomatoes for a minute or so. Drain in a colander and run cold water over them to cool them down.

Peel the tomatoes. Remove the seeds and liquid, saving them in a bowl. (If you’re using Cesare’s Canestrino di Lucca tomatoes, this step is unnecessary.)

Heat the olive oil in a pan. Add the hot pepper flakes, then squish the tomatoes in with your hands. Add a teaspoon of salt, and a few grindings of pepper, and simmer the tomatoes for about half an hour, smashing them with a large spoon every few minutes until it is thick and chunky.

Meanwhile put the seeds and liquid through a sieve, and add the liquid to the pot.

While the sauce cooks, bring water for pasta to a boil. Add salt to taste, then throw in the dried spaghetti, and cook about ¾ of the way through; the timing will depend on the type and brand of pasta you use.

When the pasta is almost done, dip a cup into the boiling water and extract some water.

Taste the reduced tomato sauce and add salt and pepper to your liking. Add about a half cup of the pasta water, bring it back to a boil and add the partially cooked pasta. Allow to cook until the pasta is perfectly al dente and the water has boiled away. Stir in the butter, basil and grated cheese. Add more salt if needed.

Serve to 4 people with more grated Parmesan to sprinkle on top.