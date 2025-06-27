I found this 1982 menu — and the accompanying article — in a box in the basement. The piece was never published; my editors at California Magazine thought it sounded “too exclusive.” But looking back I’m astonished by how much it says about the changes that have taken place in Hollywood. Can you imagine one of today’s biggest stars inviting a young, unknown food writer to her home for an intimate dinner with a few of her even more famous friends?

The woman who opened the door was obviously Angie Dickinson. She smiled and held out her hand. She was smaller and cuter than she appears on the screen, and as we shook I felt like a clumsy school kid trying out for the cheerleading squad. “Dinah’s in the kitchen,” she said, pointing the way to Ms. Shore.

Following her finger I bumped into Gregory Peck. It was rather a shock. He looked amused. “Have some Champagne,” murmured a street-smart voice, launching into an erudite speech about wine making. The voice turned out to belong to Wayne Rogers.

I found Dinah in the kitchen. Someone was with her. It was “my good friend Christian Millau,” celebrating the publication of his first guides to American cities by whipping up this intimate little soirée.

As we munched bits of b’stilla and tiny new potatoes filled with caviar, Dinah raised her glass to toast Christian. But the instant she set her glass down he ran nervously back to the kitchen to check on his lamb. Meanwhile his wife urged us all to sit down.

The Trefethen Chardonnay was served very cold; Angie, it turns out, prefers her wine with ice cubes. As I sipped the chilled libation I eavesdropped on Madame Millau discussing Parisian restaurants with Billy Wilder (he speaks excellent French). At the other end of the table Veronique Peck was trying to discuss Parisian restaurants with Monsieur Millau, but it was a losing battle. He spent most of the evening scooting in and out of the kitchen. (Sadly, the lamb chops he was fussing over turned out a pallid shade of gray.)

We went on to a sprightly pepper and celery root salad while Mrs. Wilder lamented the paucity of celery root in her life. The problem, she said, is that her Cuisinart shreds it and chopping it by hand is too much trouble. “Try a Kitchenaid,” someone suggested and she made a note, diamonds flashing in the candlelight as she wrote.

“This,” said Monsieur Millau as his wife served her lovely chocolate mousse, “is the real chef in the family.” She smiled. Billy Wilder leaned over to whisper in my ear. “Isn’t that obvious?” Then he offered me his favorite recipe. “You spread Leiderkranz on Saltines and top it off with Smuckers red currant jelly. Delicious!”

At that moment Willie Nelson arrived with his wife. As they were being introduced I had the comforting thought that the famous may be rich, but they’re not so different than you and me.

We’re dining in this weekend. It’s Michael’s birthday, it’s hot, and I’ve decided to make a casual meal we will eat with our hands. We’ll begin with blini with salmon roe (recipe below), move on to Caesar salad, followed by poached spot prawns.

Dessert? It’s strawberry season, and what could be better than strawberries served with good balsamic vinegar? On the side, a few elegant cookies; that recipe is also below.

No utensils; lots of napkins. Just thinking about this meal makes me happy.

There’s a reason why the Caesar Salad, which was invented in a Tijuana hotel in the twenties, was an immediate hit with its glamorous Hollywood clientele. The salad was crisp and refreshing, substantial enough to make a meal, and enormous fun to eat.

The Caesar soon turned into a California classic, provoking a long-standing dispute within the Cardini family as to which brother deserves the credit for it. There has never been any dispute, however, about the fact that Caesar was a happy accident, a last-minute effort to feed hungry customers using whatever happened to be on hand. That included the following:

Romaine lettuce: The original recipe called for only the crisp inner leaves — and very importantly, left them whole.

An egg: it was meant to be coddled for one minute. (I have never understood this; cook an egg for a minute and what you end up with is a warm raw egg.) The egg was then gently broken over the top of the lettuce, which completely changed the nature of the salad, coating each leaf with egg and allowing the cheese to cling. (Emulsify your egg into the dressing and the cheese goes slip-sliding away.)

Cheese: Some recipes call for Romano. Sheep’s milk cheese, however, is much too assertive for this gentle salad. Freshly grated Parmesan is perfect; buy the best you can find and resist the urge to grate until the very last minute.

Garlic: In the 1920s, most Americans suffered from a serious case of garlic fear. The garlic was rubbed onto the salad bowl, and the croutons were lightly infused with garlic, but it was never crushed into the dressing or allowed to bully the other ingredients.

Anchovies: The original recipe did not call for them. The Caesar was meant to be a subtle salad, and the only anchovies in the recipe were found in the Worcestershire sauce that has always been included.

Lemon: Mexican lemons resemble limes, and there is some question which one should be used. In my experience, both are lovely.

Olive oil: An arcane and hard to find ingredient in the America of the time, olive oil was generally purchased in pharmacies. It is very likely that a neutral oil (safflower, grapeseed or the like), was commonly substituted.

You can play around with the recipe, adding whatever ingredients happen to suit your fancy (I like a small dollop of mustard added to the oil and lemon juice). But if you keep the original recipe in mind, it will result in a much more satisfying salad. Here are the three essential steps to Caesar salad nirvana:

1. Wash, dry and then chill your romaine lettuce leaves. Put them in the freezer for about 10 minutes just before you toss the salad. One of the best characteristics of sturdy romaine is how well it holds a cold, refreshing crunch.

2. Make your croutons at the last minute, and toss them into the salad while they’re still warm. When icy leaves collide with warm croutons the effect is extraordinary; you will never want to eat a Caesar any other way.

3. Eat the salad with your fingers. That was how it was originally served — and it makes it taste remarkably better.

The Classic Caesar Salad

1 head Romaine lettuce

1 clove garlic

6 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

dash Worcestershire sauce

2 medium organic eggs

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

salt, pepper

Wash and dry the inside leaves of one large (or 2 small) heads of romaine lettuce. Chill in the freezer for 15 minutes.

Rub the inside of a salad bowl with the clove of garlic. Discard it.

Pour the olive oil into the bottom of the bowl. Whisk in the lemon juice. Add a healthy dash of Worcestershire sauce and whisk again.

Put the lettuce in the bowl, crack the eggs over them and toss very gently and thoroughly, rolling the leaves around with your hands until each is coated with both the egg and the lemon mixture.

Sprinkle Parmesan on top, add salt and freshly ground pepper and taste for seasoning.

Add warm croutons (recipe below), toss again and serve at once to 4 people.

Croutons

1 loaf sourdough or sturdy country bread

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt, pepper

aromatics: basil, garlic, cayenne

Shave the crust off the bread and tear it into 1 1/2 inch or so pieces; it should come to about 3 cups.

Melt the butter and olive oil in the saute pan with a pinch of salt and pepper. Add the aromatics and toss. Pour into a large bowl.

Toss the bread into the bowl with the butter mixture. Now give the bread a good squeeze, as if it were a sponge, so that soaks up all the liquid. It should feel soft and wet against your fingers.

Cook the dripping bread bits in the now dry pan, in a single layer over low heat, turning the pieces until they are a beautiful toasty gold and smell so delicious that they’re impossible to resist and you’re snatching them from the pan. Toss the crisp croutons right into salad while they’re still warm and rush the salad to the table.

The people at e-fish wrote to say that spot prawns from Washington are now available. They are just about my favorite food, and although they are stunningly expensive, we’re celebrating a birthday, so why not?

You could make all manner of fancy preparation, but my favorite way to cook these crazy crustaceans is a quick poach in boiling water (for about a minute). Then I rush them to the table, in the shell, to be dipped into this spicy Asian dipping sauce.

Eating them is rollicking, raucous fun. Be sure to suck the heads: they’re the best part.

Asian Chili Dipping Sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

3 cloves of garlic, minced or grated

1 shallot, minced

2 scallions finely chopped

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 Sichuan pickled chiles chopped (or 2 small fresh spicy red chiles, seeds removed and finely chopped)

¼ cup vegetable oil

Mix the first five ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.

Just before serving heat the vegetable oil (I prefer using roasted rapeseed oil) in a small saucepan. When it is hot but not smoking, pour into the bowl and listen to the sizzle.

Buckwheat Blini

1 cup whole milk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup buckwheat flour

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon yeast

2 eggs

Melt the butter with the milk and cool to lukewarm.

Meanwhile whisk together the flour, buckwheat flour, sugar, salt and yeast.

Whisk the milk mixture into the flour mixture, cover with plastic wrap or a plate, and set aside to rise for 1½ hours in a warm place. The mixture should foam and double in size.

Whisk in two eggs, blending well. Butter a hot griddle or skillet, and use a heaping teaspoon of batter to make dollar size blini. Cook about one minute per side.

Slather with butter or topping of your choice.

Use immediately, or store in the refrigerator for a day or so, stirring well before using.

Lace Cookies

We’re having strawberries for dessert, but it would be nice to have a light elegant cookie or two on the side. I can’t think of anything better than these classic cookies.

Although they contain no nuts, the combination of butter, oats and brown sugar gives these crisp, lovely cookies a distinctly nutty flavor. (I’m planning to use one of the exotic sugars I wrote about last week in place of ordinary brown sugar.)

Recipe

2 1/2 cups instant oats

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 egg, beaten

1 stick butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix the dry ingredients together.

Melt the butter and add to dry ingredients. Mix well. Add the egg and the vanilla.

Drop by spoonfuls onto a well-greased cookie sheet and flatten with the back of the spoon. Bake for about 8 minutes, or until the edges of the cookies begin to brown. Remove from oven, let sit a minute or two and then remove from the sheet. If they stick to the cookie sheet, put them back into the oven for a minute.