This, my friends, is Iceland on a plate. The giant codhead is cooked in chicken broth and sugar kelp while the soft, tender tongue is breaded and sauteed before being replaced and put on a plate to do rude things.

I thought about this astonishing dish a few days ago when I was at Skidmore’s New York State Summer Writer’s Institute. There I was, dining with legendary writers while thinking about fish heads.

Let me tell you about the Writer’s Institute, which offers excellent workshops and a series of public readings by very impressive people. I was lucky enough to rub shoulders with Joyce Carol Oates and Henri Cole. (Joyce is, of course, one of the most prolific writers on the planet and a wonder woman who, nearing ninety is still working, writing and teaching at a remarkable pace Henri is one of my favorite poets; if you haven’t read his Pig, stop right now and click on it.

Why, you might ask, was I sitting in Saratoga Springs thinking of codheads? Because the evening reminded me of the time I spent at the Iceland Writer’s Retreat in 2015.

Spring 2015

First, a confession. I agreed to teach at The Iceland Writer’s Retreat for only one reason: Susan Orlean told me she had so much fun last year that I’d be a fool to turn it down.

Thank you Susan. It was a memorable week; I’m sorry to say I probably learned more from the students I worked with - they were all so emotionally brave - than they did from me. I also had the joy of meeting some really wonderful writers. A few you will know, and those you don’t, you’ll want to.

Barbara Kingsolver, who is a hero to everyone who cares deeply about great writing, climate change, and the ethics of eating. I’ve loved every one of her books, and was delighted to discover that she turns out to be exactly the person you hope she’ll be: warm, smart and delightfully no-nonsense. She’s down to earth with a very particular view of the world. This is what you think when you first meet her: “This woman knows exactly who she is.”

Adam Gopnik, who is much funnier in person than his rigorous writing leads you to believe. He is effortlessly - and constantly - humorous. Also, I think, the most innately polite person I’ve ever met. I suspect he is incapable of walking into an elevator in front of a woman or cutting into a line. It makes me wonder how he survives in New York.

Taiye Selasi, who is so extremely beautiful you can’t believe she’s also a writer. If I looked like that I think I’d just stare at myself in the mirror all day. But her books are deep and rich - and she is a rare, warm and extremely generous teacher. Her students emerged from each workshop buzzing with energy.

John Valliant. I didn’t know his work before I got to Reykjavik. I’m reading The Jaguar’s Children now. Slowly. It’s a novel you want to savor, a book that gives voice to the voiceless- and he’s a man you want to know better. Also, I might add, a great dining companion. (I was at the San Miguel Writer’s Workshop with John again last year where he was speaking about his latest book Fire Weather. The book, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, is about Canadian fires andcould not be more relevant than it is right now. The book is unforgettable, and John is one of the most dynamic speakers I’ve ever encountered.)

Alison Pick. How did I not know this woman before? When she gave me her novel, Far To Go I made the mistake of reading the first page. The next thing I knew it was morning, and I’d been reading all night. It’s gorgeous. Poetic. Compelling. Truly one of the finest books I’ve read in ages. She is a deep soul, and her students emerged from her classes slightly dazed - and then went off to their rooms to write.

Linn Ullman Again, a writer whose work I should have known and to my shame did not. Linn was the voice of reason on the panels: when everyone else was mystifying the act of writing, she said, “You know, it’s a job. All great writing does not come from inspiration. Sometimes it just comes from work.” Later, thinking about it, I realized that of course the daughter of Ingmar Bergman would take a slightly jaundiced view of “genius.” But to read her books is to understand the importance of trusting yourself.

Marcello di Cintio. With a name like that he has to be a dark, handsome Italian with a romantic bent. In reality he’s an approachable (handsome) Canadian who seems too sweet to have undertaken the dark subjects he tends to tackle: war, poverty, people who live behind walls. He taught travel writing, and his students said his workshops were wonderful. He too is a great dinner companion.

Sjon. One of Reykjavik’s most famous writers (among other things he writes lyrics for Bjork), whose latest book has won dozens of awards. The Blue Fox is about to come out in an English translation. Can’t wait.

If you’ve read this far, you’re probably considering signing on for next year’s Iceland Writer’s Retreat. The 2027 preliminary faculty lineup includes Rebecca Makkai, Lorrie Moore, Jonathan Lethem and Kaveh Akbar. If you want to spend time among writers, this is a fantastic opportunity. The participants are talented, the workshops never larger than 15, and all the writers are pretty much around, and available, for the entire week.

Beyond literature, the main reason to go to the workshop is to experience the strange, stark, beauty of Iceland. And to discover its truly fascinating food.

To eat a huge codhead is to have an extraordinary experience of texture. The bit of filet, at the top of the head, is rather firm. The cheeks are like little scallops. The bit right beneath the eye is pillowy soft. And that tongue.... like eating a gentle cloud.

The codhead is the signature dish at Matur og Drykker, the restaurant in Reykjavik’s Saga Museum which is named for the classic Icelandic cookbook. Written in the 1950s, the book is the Icelandic version of The Joy of Cooking; every local person I met told me they’d grown up on those recipes.

At the restaurant they’ve gone looking for history - and then refined it. So the classic halibut, mussel and whey soup is turned into the loveliest chowder you can imagine.

The mussels are sweet and plump, their flavor underlined by the other notes woven through the soup: cream, dill, the sweetness of apples and then - surprise! - a bit of prune, which lends an almost wine-like quality. I kept eating the soup, entranced by the parade of flavors, and was devastated when I discovered that there was no more.

The other surprises of this meal:

Cod liver pate with berry jam on caraway flatbread. I’ll admit I was reluctant to try it - too many bad memories of cod liver oil - but how could I resist? The flavor was a total surprise; if you’ve ever had Japanese ankimo - monkfish liver - you’ll instantly recognize the taste. Those berries were a wonderful foil for the fish flavor; think of the sea washing into the forest.

And then there was this, which looked exactly like dried rose petals - and tasted almost entirely of smoke.

Essentially lamb jerky, this was as crisp as a potato chip so the buttermilk smudge on the side made it seem like eating chips and dips. The friend I was with said she always takes double-smoked lamb along when she goes hiking - but she had never had any half so delicious. Excited, she ordered a second plateful.

You don’t get very far in Iceland without eating lamb - and I never met a dish I didn’t like. But this - with gorgeous carrots and some beautifully cooked potatoes - was remarkable for its simple honesty.

And, of course, the classic Iceland dessert: twisted doughnuts. Warm, laced with nutmeg, and barely sweet, these were the most restrained doughnuts I’ve ever encountered. Doughnuts are usually flashy and brazen, but these little cakes simply charm you with subtlety.

My friend Steve Wallace, who opened a small liquor store in 1968 and turned Wally’s into a Los Angeles institution, passed away last month. Steve was an important part of the Los Angeles food scene and a mentor to dozens of wine people. In his honor I’m posting this menu from his 75th birthday party.

I’m also posting this wonderful little artifact from Bipin Desai, himself a Los Angeles wine legend. In 1989 Desai compiled this list of his favorite places to buy and drink wine.

The first local corn is in, but it’s not the corn of high season when you can find sweet slim ears with pearly little kernels that pop when you bite into them. But I’m so eager for corn that I’m turning today’s ears into corn pudding; it’s a reminder of all the good things that are yet to come.

Corn Pudding

6 ears fresh corn, shucked

1 cup cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

5 eggs

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter



Using a box grater, coarsely grate the kernels off 4 ears of corn. Use a sharp knife to cut the kernels from the other 2 ears.

Put the cobs in a large skillet with the cream and cook over low heat until the cream is reduced to between 1/2 and 3/4 cup and has been infused with the flavor of corn.

Combine all the corn kernels with the sugar, flour, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Stir in the infused cream. Break in the eggs, one by one, stirring to incorporate after each addition.

Put the butter into a cast iron skillet or an 8-inch-square Pyrex pan and set it in a 350-degree oven until it has melted. Pour the butter into the corn mixture and give it a few good stirs. Pour the corn mixture back into the skillet or baking dish and bake for about 1 hour, until it has turned golden and set.

Serves 6

If you happen to be heading north to the Hudson Valley you should know about Dove’s Diner, which is right off the Taconic on Route 82 as you head into the town of Hudson.

Honest food cooked from scratch by very nice people in a classic chrome diner. Did I mention huge portions? Two of us shared a deliciously messy Reuben with a huge stack of fries and couldn’t finish it all. I loved everything we ate, but what I’ll be going back for again and again is that matzo ball soup. Airy matzo balls floating in lovely broth: it’s the real deal.