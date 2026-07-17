La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALICE HURLEY, Reporter's avatar
ALICE HURLEY, Reporter
11h

What a great source of info for writers and cooks. Love it. Thanks.

Reply
Share
Liam Collens's avatar
Liam Collens
10h

I ate that cod’s head in Matur og Drykkur six years ago. One of my happiest dining memories.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ruth Reichl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture