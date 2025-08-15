La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Culinary Voice's avatar
A Culinary Voice
3d

As a Chef of 25+ years, an avid proponent of sustainable agricultural, animal husbandry, I have no concern over the morality of eating meat. Know your source and happy eating. In restaurants, the margins are slim, and I feel that simply put, there is too much on the plate. Scale down portions, balance plates and eat differently and you will be able to enjoy yourself; in moderation. Yet, sometimes, moderation in moderation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Brown's avatar
Robert Brown
3d

Maxims for today:

Every man his own Michelin.

One man's meat is another man's poisson.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Reichl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture