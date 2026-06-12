La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nate's avatar
Nate
4d

20 years ago, I moved to Los Angeles straight into the SGV, which I knew less than zero about. With my first drive down Valley Blvd, I knew something was very wrong... no one (outside LA) knew any of this existed. A few weeks later someone handed me a copy of JG’s book and my brain grew two sizes. To say I’ve been a dedicated follower ever since is somewhat of an understatement, my North Star. I watched as his reputation grew and LA blew up as a food city (outside of LA). I only met him once, strangely at the same time as Harold McGee - just the three of us standing there, me listening to every word as they bantered.

Of course, you have always had a way with words RR, I have no doubt that this time will be no different.

Sincerely, a farmer from Kentucky.

Reply
Share
Kathryn Lang Slattery's avatar
Kathryn Lang Slattery
4d

Lunch of squid and noodles sounds perfect. Thanks.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ruth Reichl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture