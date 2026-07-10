La Briffe

La Briffe

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Ed Iannuccilli's avatar
Ed Iannuccilli
4d

I read 'The Jungle" when I was in high school and again many years later. Remarkable book. And difficult to comprehend the working conditions Sinclair describes.

Thanks for the input. I think I'll read it again.

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antonia dosik's avatar
antonia dosik
4d

I have never heard of Upton Sinclair's book Dragon's Teeth. And it won a Pulitzer! I have just ordered it on my Kindle.

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