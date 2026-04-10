April is National Garlic Month. This issue of La Briffe honors this auspicious occasion.

You will note that in 1979 filmmaker Les Blank worried that he would never find the money to finish his film, Garlic is as Good as Ten Mothers. Happily, he was wrong: the film, which is one of the few documentaries to be included in the National Film Registry, can be accessed here.

Les Blank and me boarding the train for Truckee. Photo by Maureen Gosling

A few notes…

The Christopher Ranch is still going strong: it is the largest producer of organic garlic in the country.

Cheap Chinese garlic has flooded the market, but I find that it often has an unpleasant flavor that ruins whatever it touches. I try hard to avoid it.

How do you know if your garlic’s Chinese? Chinese garlic is very white and the roots are scooped out so the bottoms are smooth. (I’ve read this is because it removes clinging dirt and makes the garlic lighter for shipping.) If you don’t buy garlic at your farmers’ market, look for California garlic in the supermarket.

The Bruce Aidells who brought sausages to Truckee is, of course, the man who went on to found the Aidells Sausage Company and bring excellent sausages to everyone in America. (The company is now owned by Tysons.)

John Harris’ The Book of Garlic is still very much available. And if you want to know more about what Berkeley was like when the movie was being made, here’s John’s wonderfully nostalgic article about the era.

Before Robert Charles moved to Truckee to dedicate himself to the glory of garlic he had a Marin restaurant called Maurice et Charles Bistrot. Note that their saddle of lamb was served with “a light touch of garlic”.

Have a friend who’s fond of the stinking rose? This Garlic jewelry would make a wonderful gift. Necklaces and earrings in a variety of precious metals.

You could make your own. But why would you? This Toom is so delicious - and so widely available - that every garlic-lover should have some in their refrigerator. It contains three basic ingredients: garlic, canola oil and lemon.

I like to eat it simply scooped from the tub with crackers or pita. It’s wonderful on grilled or roasted chicken and adds zip to almost any vegetable. It makes a fantastic substitute for mayonnaise on the outside of a grilled cheese sandwich. Add some vinegar and a bit more oil and you have salad dressing. And for an almost instant dinner, toss Toom with hot pasta (add a bit of the starchy pasta water as well), along with grated Parmesan, a dash of dried hot pepper flakes, a bit of grated lemon peel and a little minced parsley.



A fragrant loaf of garlic bread is the best way I know to please a crowd. While it bakes it perfumes the neighborhood, broadcasting such deeply nostalgic signals that it can send the staidest grownup straight back to childhood.

It is both easier and harder to make memorable garlic bread than it once was. Easier because these days it is far easier to find a great loaf of bread, and harder because the influx of cheap, imported garlic has made finding good garlic increasingly difficult. Look for garlic that looks young and fresh, and squeeze it to make sure it isn’t shrinking inside its skin. (You don’t want old garlic because when it starts to sprout it gets nasty and very bitter, ruining everything with which it comes in contact. You know the terrible taste I’m talking about.) If you can’t get your hands on good garlic, the only remedy is to go through your garlic, clove by clove, removing the bitter green sprout in the center. It’s painstaking work, but it’s worth it.

There are four other tricks to making great garlic bread.

1.Use a lot of garlic, but cook it for a while so it’s not raw and biting.

2.Melt the butter — don’t just soften it — and brush it liberally across the bread. When you think you’ve used enough, use more.

3.Bake it twice: Once to get the bread warm and completely infused with the garlic butter. And again, at a higher temperature, to toast it to a crisp, golden, crunch.

4.Garlic bread should taste most of garlic and butter, but I love the complex flavors you get by adding lemon zest, parsley, or chives. But my favorite addition is a quarter cup of freshly grated parmesan cheese, added just before it goes under the broiler, which makes this truly, decadently, delicious.

Recipe

1 loaf sturdy French or Italian bread

1 stick sweet butter

1 head garlic

Zest from 1 lemon (optional)

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese (optional)

2 tablespoons chopped parsley or chives (optional)

Begin by cutting the bread in half, lengthwise (a serrated knife helps). Preheat oven to 350⁰ F.

Peel and finely chop the garlic. Melt a stick of sweet butter, and add the garlic.

Slather the garlic butter onto the bread, cut side up, with a brush. Let it soak in. Use it all, and evenly spread the bits of garlic all over. Now is the time to salt it if you want to, and to sprinkle on the zest.

Bake the loaf, cut sides up, 15 minutes. Remove the bread from the oven and wait to take the final step just before serving.

Turn the heat up to broil. Add cheese, if using. Broil for about 2 minutes, watching carefully to make sure it doesn’t burn. Sprinkle with herbs just as it comes out of the broiler and serve immediately.