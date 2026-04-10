La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bette's avatar
Bette
4d

Ah, the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Those were the days, lol. I'm glad you mentioned removing the little green sprout inside each clove -- I do it, but was kinda hoping it was an urban legend I could ignore.

Reply
Share
Suzanne Dunaway's avatar
Suzanne Dunaway
4d

Can anyone live a proper life without garlic? No way. And the wild garlic in our neighborhood is so magical and sweet...just walk our little lanes with a salt shaker and a cut lemon and LIVE!!!!!

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ruth Reichl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture