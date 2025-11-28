The late writer Art Buchwald wrote Le Merci Donnant in 1952 when he was a young reporter for the Herald Tribune in Paris. Buchwald figured since we sit down to the same meal every Thanksgiving, he could run the same article every year as well.

I’m not planning on running this article every year, but I am running it again. Because it’s about Thanksgiving. Because this year, for the first time in many years, we celebrated the holiday in New York City, and it made me think about the past in an an entirely different way. And also because I’ve always believed that by watching what people eat you can find out almost everything about them - and in this article Ian Dengler proves it.

This is one of the first long pieces I ever published, and it has always meant a lot to me. I spent hours listening to Ian talk about his research. It took my breath away.

It still does.

I have offered up a gift guide every year since I began my first blog in 2009. The strange thing about this is that when I became the editor of Gourmet I denigrated the magazine’s product pages as “just stuff.” It was one of my major failures as an editor; I just wasn’t very good at figuring out what products people might want -or how to make them want the products our advertisers wanted them to want.

But once I had my own platform and began writing about the things I love, everything changed. I wasn’t trying to sell anybody on anything, and I wasn’t trying to make money from it. I was simply telling you about the things I buy for myself and my friends. These aren’t products I’m paid to promote and I don’t get money if you buy them. They are, very simply, things I like and figure you will like too.

Some of these are things I’ve mentioned before - but I thought you might want to be reminded of them. Others are completely new.

Consider, for example this jam. I’ve written about the extraordinary Ayako & Family plum jams in the past, but if you’re like me and prefer tart to sweet, I want to tell you about this particular one. Pink Lady Plum is the tartest of the lot, and it really adds zing to a piece of toast. I’ve become addicted to it.

Temporary Tattoos

The tattoo is the hallmark of the modern young chef: most sport at least one, and many have entire sections of their bodies covered in colorful ink. If you have a friend who wants to walk through the world like a chef for a day, consider these temporary tattoos. They’re light, they’re cheap, and they come in animal, vegetable and mineral form. I’m crazy about this pig:

partial to this kitchen set:

and can hardly wait to wear this burger.

A Precision Cooking Tool

It isn’t often that a three-star Michelin chef designs kitchen tools, but when they do, I take notice.

Anne-Sophie Pic joined forces with the Verdier Company to create these kick-ass offset spatulas. If you know a cook who appreciates precision, they will surely appreciate one of these.

Longing for Los Angeles?

Any aficionado of LA’s fabulous farmers markets knows to make a beeline for the Weiser Farms stand. Chefs are obsessed with their melons, which always sell out early, as do their potatoes, spinach, carrots…. well, just about everything.

You have to be in LA to eat the Weiser’s produce but the rest of us can wear it. The Weisers have teamed up with New York designer Samantha Myer to produce this series of Weiser tee shirts. They include melons, radishes and cabbages, but I’m partial to this lovely Romanesco.

A Truly Wonderful Spoon



I have a whole range of kitchen spoons that I love. In my drawers you will find the Gray Kunz spoon and the Michael Ruhlman spoon: I wrote about them both here (and I wish Michael would start selling spoons again). Now the gorgeous Gestura spoon is joining them, and I have to tell you that I have fallen in love with it.

It feels good in the hand. The handle is long enough to stir a pot. It has a tapered lip that can scrape food out of every corner of a dish. And it has been engineered to hold exactly one half ounce - a tablespoon. Doesn’t every cook need one of these?

Sweet Coffee

If you have a coffee addict on your gift list, they need a box of this fantastic Italian Pocket Coffee Candy I bring them back from Italy, where they are about half the price they are here, but even at American prices, they’re worth it. Imagine biting into a piece of chocolate and feel it turn into a liquid jolt of coffee. Delicious fun - and it gives you energy.

Anchovies Galore

This is certainly the year of the anchovy. And as far as I’m concerned, the very best anchovies come from Spain’s Cantabrian sea. This giant can of anchovies is glorious excess, which why it makes such a great gift. The price- like that of just about every other imported product - has gone up dramatically. This is the best price I’ve found for these Don Bocarte anchovies.

And while we’re on the subject - don’t you know someone who would be deliriously happy with one of these anchovy totes?

Much more to come in the coming weeks…..

Last week I promised you the recipe for this Torta di Riso from the bakers at Tuscany’s luxurious Monteverdi resort. They bake every bread, every croissant, every tart and cake - and it’s all excellent. But this little rice confection is so good that I had one for breakfast every morning.

Nancy requested a Torti Di Riso class, and as you will see they aren’t easy. Many thanks to Katie Kimble, Mozza’s executive pastry chef, for taking such excellent notes. I suggest reading all the way through before you begin baking; this a process that requires resting time along the way.

Pasta Frolla

150 g 00 flour

75 g unsalted butter

1 egg yolk

½ egg

43 g powdered sugar

zest of ½ orange

1 pinch kosher salt

Cream butter and sugar very well (5-8 minutes).

Add yolk and egg and scrape down.

Add flour, salt and orange zest until just combined (you don’t want to build up too much gluten), form into a disk, wrap well and chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Roll out on a floured surface to 1/8 inch thickness.

Cut circles to fit into deep tart molds (see photo below), fit carefully into molds and chill until ready to fill and bake.

Crema Pasticcera

350 mL milk

150 mL heavy cream

125 g sugar

125 g egg yolks

30 g rice starch

10 g corn starch

Heat milk, cream and a handful of sugar (from the amount you have weighed out), into a medium pot, bring it just to a scald (do not boil), and remove from heat.

In a small bowl whisk together the remaining sugar, egg yolks and the two starches. Temper some of the hot milk mix into the yolk mixture to bring the temperatures closer together.

Add the yolk mixture to the pot whisking continuously, put it back on the stove over medium heat and cook, whisking, until it has acquired the texture of pudding.

Remove from the heat, pour into a heat proof container, cover with plastic wrap directly on top of the custard to prevent a skin from forming. Set aside and allow to cool.

Crema di Riso

75 g carnaroli rice

350 g milk

zest of 1 orange

zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

50 g sugar

Combine rice, milk, sugar, both zests and salt in a medium pot.

Stir and heat to a simmer until the rice is 75% cooked; it should still have a slight bite.

Remove from the heat and stir in the butter. Pour into a heat proof container, cover directly with plastic wrap to prevent a skin from forming, and allow to cool.

Assembling the Tortas

Preheat the oven to 350F.

Combine equal parts crema di riso and crema pasticcera and pipe or pour into the prepared tart molds all the way to the top. Do not smooth the tops.

Tap to remove any bubbles.

Bake for approximately 30 minutes. Allow to cool, then dust with confectioner’s sugar before serving.