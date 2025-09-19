La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg's avatar
Greg
4d

Speaking of books, I just finished listening to your, A Paris Novel. You are a marvelous storyteller. Gifted the book to 2 friends. Art, love, family, friends, food, Paris, ...what could be better? Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Terri's avatar
Terri
4d

Recommended restaurant writing: Black, White, and The Grey by Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano (joint memoir by a Black Chef from Queens and a White businessman who open a restaurant in a brokedown formerly segregated Greyhound bus station in Savannah and become good buddies in the process - clear eyed, funny and very moving).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ruth Reichl
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Reichl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture