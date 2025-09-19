Fights, illness, trauma…. when things got bad my parents took us out to eat. Mom was convinced the trattoria around the corner could cure anything that ailed us. We’d walk in to find the owner parading around the dining room, rhythmically whipping up his signature zabaglione in a copper bowl, and everyone’s mood would instantly improve. The sound of that whisk hitting metal still echoes through my dreams: it is, to me, the sound of comfort.

Convinced that food was magic I decided to become a cook. I was seven. My very first attempt was zabaglione. I had never cracked an egg before, never separated yolks from whites, but I was mesmerized by the beauty of those sunny yellow orbs falling from the clear, thick whites. I enjoyed the hypnotic motion of the process. My mom had no whisks, no copper bowls, but I pulled a chair up to the stove, climbed on top and beat the yolks over simmering water with an old-fashioned eggbeater. I watched, fascinated, as the yolks foamed and blossomed, turning themselves into a gorgeously delicious fluff.

Obsessed, I made zabaglione three nights in a row (indulgent parents), and then wondered what to do with all those forlorn egg whites.

“Meringues,” my mom suggested.

The ingredients were the same – eggs, sugar, heat and air - but the results could not have been more different. I was hooked. On a sudden whim I combined the two, piling soft zabaglione into stiff meringues. “Eggs in eggs,” I announced as I served my chef d’ouevre; the grownups were enchanted.

If these are the first dishes you ever cook you are a very lucky person. Sadly, you soon discover that few recipes are equally intoxicating. Compared to the alchemy of eggs, everything else is rather boring. I spent some time pursuing other recipes and then decided to stick to eggs. By the age of eight I was the queen of custard. Then I discovered the sauces: mayonnaise, hollandaise and bearnaise flowed from my kitchen. I perfected Angel Food and omelets and went on to tackle soufflés.

“They’re supposed to be difficult,” I wailed to my mother as my first effort went into the oven. I was disappointed: it had been so easy.

“Just wait.” Mom knew that nothing is more magical than reaching into the oven to find your soufflé puffed up in all its regal glory.

In the end, of course, I moved on. Still, I have always been grateful that my cooking career began with eggs. I’m convinced it’s the reason that, after all these years I still find comfort in cooking.

When my friend Marion Cunningham was working on the Baker’s Dozen Cookbook, she sent a recipe for the classic cake to thirty-five bakers, asking them each to bake the cake, exactly as written, and bring it to a meeting. She called me afterward in great excitement; “You would not believe how different they were,” she marveled. “They all had holes in the middle, but other than that, each cake was unique.”

Appalled by this, she and the other bakers decided to perfect the recipe. This cake, created by Flo Braker, is angel food perfection. Follow these instructions and you will have a high, white cloud-like confection that truly does seem food fit for angels.

Five Steps to a Better Angel Food Cake

Cold eggs are easier to separate, so do it when the eggs are right out of the refrigerator. If even the tiniest amount of fat gets into the eggs they will refuse to whip. So separate each egg white into its own bowl before adding it to the others, in case one of the yolks breaks. Leave your egg whites out of the refrigerator, for about an hour. If you have an instant-read thermometer, the optimum temperature is 60 degrees. The whites are more viscous at this temperature, and the air bubbles more stable. (Room temperature is about 70 degrees; they will whip more quickly, but at this temperature they are easy to over-beat.) To insure there's no grease on the bowl or beater, wipe them both with white vinegar and rinse in very hot water. Dry well. Make sure your oven is 350 degrees. If the oven’s too low, the sugar will absorb the liquid from the egg whites and turn syrupy. Too hot and the outside will set before the interior. Allow the cake to cool completely before removing it from the pan.

Angel Food Cake (From Baker’s Dozen Cookbook)

12 large egg whites

1 1/2 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar

1 cup sifted cake flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla.

Allow the egg whites to sit in the bowl of a stand mixer for about an hour, to come to just above room temperature.

Sift the confectioner’s sugar, cake flour and salt together.

Whip egg whites at low speed until they are foamy. Add the cream of tartar and increase the speed to medium. Keep whipping, gradually adding the cup of granulated sugar, until the whites thicken and form soft, droopy peaks. Add vanilla.

Sprinkle a quarter cup of the flour mixture over the whites and fold it in, by hand, with a rubber spatula. Repeat with the next quarter, and the next, until all the flour has all been gently folded in. Pour into an ungreased 10-inch angel food cake pan.

Bake at 350 degrees, 40 to 45 minutes, until the top is golden, the top springs back when you touch it, and a toothpick comes out clean. Invert the pan onto the neck of a bottle. Leave for 2 hours so that the cake is completely cool.

Run a knife around the sides of pan until you feel it release. Then push up the bottom of the pan. Loosen the cake bottom by tapping on a counter until it’s free and invert onto a plate, and then back onto a cake platter.

Slice with a serrated knife.

Lagniappe

Angel Food cake requires a lot of egg whites. What to do with all those yolk? Lemon curd! There's nothing better than knowing that this tart, smooth, rich substance is sitting in the refrigerator, waiting to turn an ordinary meal into a party.

Lovely Lemon Curd

Put 6 -8 egg yolks into a large non-reactive (ie. not metal) bowl and whisk in a cup of granulated sugar. Add a pinch of salt. Add the juice of 5 lemons (about a cup and a quarter) and the grated rind of two lemons (more if you’re a serious lemon-lover).

Get some water simmering on the stove, put the bowl on top of the pot (you’re essentially making a double boiler), and whisk for about 10 minutes until the mixture is thick. Add a stick of cold butter, a bit at a time, whisking until the butter has vanished into the curd. Strain if you care for smooth curd.

Spoon into jars, or bowls and put some wax paper on top to keep a skin from forming as it cools. Allow to come to room temperature, then refrigerate.

Refrigerated, this will keep for a couple of weeks. It’s a wonderful filling for a simple cake, perfect spooned into a baked tart shell (a few berries on top are even nicer), and really terrific spread onto gingerbread. It's great on toast, and folded into whipped cream it turns into instant mousse.

Candy that’s good for you?

Consider halva. Made primarily from sesame seeds, it’s an excellent source of minerals. (A cup of sesame seeds has more iron than a cup of broccoli.) There’s too much sugar to make it guilt-free, but that doesn’t keep beauty expert Bobby Brown from calling it “a moisturizer for your insides”.

That is not, however, the reason I have become addicted to Seed + Mill halva.

To be honest, it didn’t start well. My only previous experience with the candy was the commercial kind, so when a friend offered me a bite, I demurred. She seemed so disappointed that I reluctantly agreed to taste it. My mouth filled with a shock of sweetness which quickly segued to the nutty tang of sesame. Most astonishing of all was the way the candy’s dry flakiness slowly melted into a honeyed syrup and then magically evaporated. This whirlwind range of textures was such an exciting experience that I took another bite. And another. Most candies are sweet and rich, but halva is an edible escapade that goes far beyond flavor.

Once you taste the real thing it’s easy to understand why the sixteenth century Sultan, Suleiman the Magnificent, built a special kitchen dedicated to halva. (It was called the helvahane or house of halva.). The sultan’s cooks were undoubtedly inspired by the 13th century Arabic cookbook, Kitab al-Tabikh (The Book of Dishes), where the first known recipe appeared. The candy soon spread from the Ottoman Empire to the rest of the Middle East and on to India, Central Asia and throughout the Mediterranean.

The candy arrived in America at the turn of the last century, but when Lisa Mendelson moved here from Israel she was so shocked by the quality of our halva that she began bringing halva back from every trip home. When her friends Rachel Simons and Monica Molenaar tasted the candy, a light went off. “I’m a lawyer, and I didn’t grow up thinking I’d be a halva entrepreneur,” Simons admits, “but I love good food.” Before long the women were in business.

There are three secrets to their halva. The first is the intense flavor of the sesame seeds, which they source directly from Ethiopia. The second is the saponaria plant, whose roots have the almost magical ability to turn ordinary substances into foam. To make their halva, they stir a tiny amount into sugar which makes it froth, creating a meringue-like substance without the use of eggs. The final secret is that their halva is mixed by hand, in very small batches, to create that intriguing texture.

“We didn’t know it,” says Simons, “but the plant-based community was looking for something creamy and satisfying to eat.”

Aren’t we all?

Is there a better gift than a good book? I don’t think so. Now three of America’s most important restaurateurs have published new memoirs, any one of which would make a great gift for a dedicated restaurant-addict.

Drew Nieporent’s I’m Not Trying to be Difficult is an extremely frank look at what it takes to run an excellent restaurant by the man who made David Bouley famous and helped Nobu reinvent sushi for the New York audience.

Keith McNally’s I Regret Almost Everything is about much more than putting food on the table, but the man who created Balthazar demonstrates what a powerful cultural force a restaurant can be.

In much the same vein Kevin Boehm’s The Bottomless Cup, is an emotional, deeply personal look at the ups and downs of making it in the industry. Boehm’s Boka Group has been an important force in Chicago, but Boehm’s book goes way beyond the business.

Since the enormous success of Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential, chef memoirs have become a staple of the publishing industry; it seems a new one appears on an almost daily basis. But none of these three men are chefs - they’re restaurateurs - and reading their books made me take a look at some of my favorite books about the restaurant business.

The first one that comes to mind is George Orwell’s Down and Out in London and Paris, which contains a remarkably graphic, and completely unforgettable, behind-the-scenes look at restaurant kitchens.

Then there is Hotel Splendide, Ludwig Bemelmans’ endlessly amusing look at a great hotel restaurant. The man who became famous for the Madeline books was writing from experience; he was a longtime waiter at The Ritz.

In Dining at The Pavilion, Joseph Wechsberg goes inside Henri Soulé’s restaurant which literally defined the French restaurant for an entire generation of New Yorkers.

No contemporary restaurateur has had a bigger impact on the way Americans eat out than Danny Meyer. His Setting the Table is a classic.

Blood, Bones and Butter is another classic. Gabrielle Hamilton doesn’t just write about working in a restaurant, she gives you the rhythm, the heat, the adrenaline. Her description of working the Sunday morning brunch line at Prune is an extraordinary piece of prose.

Lisa Donovan has written another deeply felt memoir. Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger is about a woman chef’s struggle to make it in the sexist world of restaurants.

Want to know if the kitchen world is really as sexist as all that? Read Bill Buford’s Dirt. Even more than his Heat, this chronicle of Bill’s time in the kitchens of Lyon is (among other things), a shocking look at the deep sexism and sheer nastiness of French restaurant kitchens.

Jeff Gordinier is another fine writer who took a deep dive into the restaurant world. Hungry is an insider’s look at how Noma’s Rene Redzepi became the most famous chef on the planet.

You probably have not given a single thought to how difficult catering can be. Hotbox by the Lee Brothers will open your eyes; read it and you will never eat another canape without considering the work that went into it.



The Devil in the Kitchen by Marco Pierre White, serves up the original bad boy chef in all his glory. Not a nice guy, but one hell of a story teller. Great fun.

If Marco was the bad boy in the kitchen, Peter Hoffman is the good guy. His What’s Good? is a memoir by one of the pioneers of the farm to table movement who tried to do things right.

And finally, if you’re interested in the creation story of the new American restaurant, Chefs, Drugs and Rock and Roll by Andrew Freidman is essential reading.

I could go on - the literature of the professional kitchen is deep and rich - but these are a few favorites. They’d all make excellent gifts.

What have I left out? Please shout out your favorites.

