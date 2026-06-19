La Briffe

La Briffe

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Jeffrey Bary's avatar
Jeffrey Bary
20h

You forgot the apricots in the ingredients list for the "Apricot-Blueberry Crisp".

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1 reply by Ruth Reichl
Katie Mcginn's avatar
Katie Mcginn
17h

Wishing you a happy evening to share memories and love. Food has a way to keep us busy and needed when we may think we need something else .

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