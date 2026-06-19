I’m just leaving Chicago where I gave a talk last night. Tomorrow I’m expecting 75 people at my house for Michael’s memorial.

Not exactly a genius plan.

Especially when you consider that at least 8 of those people are, even now, driving up from New York City to spend the night. I’ve rented an airbnb to house them, but they’re going to want dinner. What on earth am I going to feed them?

In my panic, I pulled out this old article about a very strange party from my past. I learned a lot that evening….

By eight o’clock we were out of wine, and our hostess took up a collection so we could send Hollywood’s most famous set designer around the corner to the liquor store for more. By nine we were ravenous, but signs that dinner was imminent had yet to appear.

Curious, I ventured into the kitchen to see if I could hurry it along by offering my assistance.

“Help?” said the hostess. “I’d love it.” Glancing around I noticed that the onions on the counter were still in their skins, the lettuce was still in its plastic bag and the oven had yet to be turned on. The lady of the house pointed to a pearly pile of naked chicken breasts and some stacked logs of zucchini. “I was thinking of doing something with those,” she said breezily. “Do you have any ideas? In fact, maybe you could cook dinner?” Throwing me an apron she waltzed happily out the door.

Looking back, what surprises me is not the sheer audacity of inviting ten people to dinner and then asking them to cook it, but the fact that I remember it as one of the best dinner parties I’ve ever attended. The gathering included not only the set designer but a news director, a restaurant critic and the heir to one of America’s great family fortunes. We were strangers when the evening began, but as we crowded into the kitchen to figure out what to make from the available ingredients, we moved beyond small talk. We were still cooking at eleven -chicken Milanese, a faux risotto and sautéed zucchini and onions - when the heiress discovered that her ring was missing. She’d removed it to wash lettuce for the salad, and we found that uproariously as we upended the garbage can. Happily, the ring was found and at midnight when we finally sat down to eat, we’d become intimate friends.

To someone who likes to have dinner in the oven, clean counters and an empty dishwasher when my guests walk in the door, this was a serious lesson in the mechanics of entertaining. Although I’ve never plucked up the courage to let my guests fend for themselves, I now know that there is nothing quite like cooking together to break the ice. I suspect that one of the reasons we’re so fond of Thanksgiving isn’t our abiding love of turkey and stuffing, but the fact that it is one major meal where everyone’s expected to pitch in. These days when I entertain, I try to leave something for the guests to do, even if it’s just washing lettuce, slicing tomatoes or stirring mushrooms in the pan.

So if you’re the kind of cook who likes to have everything finished before your guests arrive, maybe rethink it. Get out the glasses, chill the wine… and be sure to leave a little work for them to do. I can’t guarantee that you’ll make lifelong friends out of strangers, but I can promise that you will end up with a very fun party.

Reading that helped. I’ve decided what I’m going to cook tonight - and what I’m going to ask my guests to do.

If I were a griller I’d just get some steaks, throw them on the fire, steam some corn and make a salad. But the grill was Michael’s domain- he was very proud of his high-fire technique - and he guarded it jealously. I haven’t a clue. One of my goals for this summer is to master that skill.

Instead I’m going to make the easiest and most foolproof meal I know.

Menu

Cheese and crackers

Prosciutto and Melon

Rack of Lamb

Baked Potatoes

Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

Blueberry-Apricot Crisp with Vanilla Ice Cream

Rack of Lamb

3 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1 tablespoon minced rosemary

2 tablespoons kosher salt

3/4 cup Dijon mustard

1 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar (not the good stuff)

3 racks of lamb with Frenched bones

Put the garlic, parsley, rosemary and salt into a bullet or food processor and whir until they’re almost a paste. Add the mustard and balsamic and process until well mixed.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Coat the racks of lamb with the mustard-herb mixture and set on the baking sheet, bones curved down. Hold at room temperature for about an hour.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Roast the lamb for 20 minutes for rare meat, 5 minutes more if you prefer medium (although at 20 minutes the outside chops will be medium). Take the lamb out of the oven, cover with aluminum foil and allow to rest for 15 minutes before cutting the rack into individual chops and serving.

Serves 8 -10

This really is the easiest dessert I know. I love roasting fresh apricots; usually the ones we find in the market tend to be uninteresting eaten raw but roast into a fascinatingly tart sweetness. And they’re so easy: you don’t even need to cut them, just pull them apart.

Apricot-Blueberry Crisp

1 stick butter, melted

2 pounds apricots

1 pint blueberries

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup flour

dash of salt

splash of vanilla

fresh nutmeg

Preheat oven to 375.

Break the apricots apart with your fingers; do not peel them, but remove the pits. Put them into a deep dish pie plate, casserole or Dutch oven along with the berries.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Remove from heat. Stir in the sugars, then the flour and salt. Add the vanilla and grate in a bit of nutmeg. Cover the fruit with the sugar mixture and put the crisp into the oven. Bake for about an hour until the top is crusty and golden and the fruit well cooked.

Serve warm or at room temperature with vanilla ice cream.

Lately I’ve been thinking about San Francisco. When Michael and I started living together we shared a magical old house on Russian Hill that we were told had been the first fisherman’s cottage in the area. Lying in bed at night we could see the distant bay from our bedroom window.

So when I found this old menu, I was ecstatic.

Please excuse the quality of the reproduction: this is a forty year old Xerox of a menu that was already forty years old when I copied it. But there’s a lot to look at here, from the fact that abalone was pretty inexpensive, that Olympia oysters were still available (they all but disappeared for many years), and that a child’s plate consisted of filet of sole or lamb chop (one). Not exactly what we’d consider kid food today.

It is interesting to remember that although Joltin’ Joe was a national hero his father Giuseppe, a lifelong fisherman, was not allowed to fish during World War II because he was Italian, and considered an alien risk. He was not, in fact, even allowed to visit the family restaurant: as an enemy alien, he was prohibited from traveling more than five miles without permission. (Italians in San Francisco also had a curfew, and many of their homes were seized by the government.)

For more information on the family, this article is instructive.

A chef friend and his wife spent the weekend with me, and on Saturday night Robert offered to make dinner. It gave me great pleasure to watch this practiced man cooking in my kitchen. But then he started mincing a mountain of garlic on my wooden chopping board….

“Stop!” I wanted to call out.

But it was too late.

I never chop garlic on my large wooden chopping board because the scent lingers, perfuming everything it touches. And there is nothing pleasant about biting into a fruit pie and having the first flavor be garlic.

When I chop garlic - or onions or chiles - I pull out my Material Kitchen chopping board. It’s made of plant-based materials, it doesn’t dull your knives and it goes happily into the dishwasher.

This is from their website: Chef’s Tip: Have a slippery counter? We’re looking at you quartz and marble! Slip a damp cloth beneath your cutting board to lock it in place.

But if you buy their mini-board - also indispensable - it comes with “grippy corners” so it doesn’t slip.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Bill Sertl, Gourmet’s last Travel Editor, has a delightful new Substack called Kick the Bucket List. This week he reprises the trip he and I took for Gourmet’s last Paris issue. We had so much fun! It comes complete with old photographs and current recommendations for Paris hotels and restaurants.