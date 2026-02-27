During an interview last week I found myself talking about one of the downsides of being a restaurant critic. When more than a million people read your reviews, writing them can be really terrifying. What if you make a major mistake?

It made me recall a column I wrote early in the eighties that I was convinced was about to end my career. Yesterday, purely by coincidence, I came upon this article in my files.

I wish I could tell you it was the last time something like this happened…..

That is an excerpt from Comfort Me with Apples which, I am happy to say, is about to have a wonderful new cover. It’s by Caitlin McGauley, the artist who created the cover for The Paris Novel,

I wish I still had the menu from Perino’s, but alas I do not. My Los Angeles garage was filled with boxes of menus organized by alphabet, but when we were moving to New York the van ran out of room. In a moment I now regret I abandoned all the boxes that had not yet been loaded on the truck. I’m afraid the box of P menus was among them.

In its place I offer this menu from the M box: Philip Chiang’s Mandarette. Long before Philip went on to fast food fame by co-founding PF Chang’s he opened a revolutionary little restaurant on Beverly Boulevard. His aim, he told me, was to serve “the food the staff eats in the kitchen at The Mandarin.”

When it opened in 1984 Mandarette instantly became one of my favorite places. Because this wasn’t quite what the press release below calls “home cooking.” Philip grew up in Tokyo, and the food he served was filtered through a Japanese lens giving it a clean simplicity I found very appealing.

If you’re wondering what I was looking for when I came upon the article above, it was a recipe I clipped out of the paper when I was in college. It might be the richest dessert I’ve ever encountered.

Every year Nancy Silverton, Laurie Ochoa, Alec Lobrano and I take a group of people to some corner of the world we all love.

The trips are always great fun, but this year’s Dinner with Friends Abroad is going to be the best yet. Nancy spends part of every year in a medieval walled village high in the Umbrian hills, and over the years she’s made many food friends. We’ll spend eight days visiting them.

It’s an intimate tour that begins with a party at Nancy’s home in Panicale (Laurie and I are going early to help with the cooking), followed by days visiting cheesemakers, olive growers, farmers, salumi artisans, chefs and truffle hunters. Along the way we’ll cook with local chefs and dine in both formal and rustic restaurants. We’ll shop in local markets and explore Renaissance masterpieces in Arezzo, Orvieto and Assisi.

Be warned; the group is small and space is limited. You can click here to reserve a spot, or call this this number: 1-877 298 9677.

These are the cracked conch tacos at DJ’s Clam Shack in Key West. If you like chewy food (I do), conch is for you. But if you’re going to eat conch, you want to do it in a restaurant whose kitchen knows how to cook them.

DJ’s doesn’t look much different than the other Key West dive joints, but everything from the crisp coleslaw to the excellent onion rings is cooked with care. One caveat: if you eat on the patio you’re going to have to fight off the birds who consider your food fair game.