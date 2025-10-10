La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harrison's avatar
Harrison
10hEdited

omg that risotto carbonara with guanciale, egg yolk and black truffle. heavely

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
matty's avatar
matty
12h

Splendid!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Reichl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture