Harrison
2d

omg Evan Funke… i’m jealous

Susan
1d

It's funny you mention Will and your thoughts about reading his book. My managing editor—a vegan has no interest in eating the best cuts of meat, wheels of cheese, or soufflés made with pasture-raised eggs—recently recommended that I read your books. Admittedly, despite being a foodie myself and having lived/traveled all over the world, I was unfamiliar with your work. When she told me about it, I asked her why she would read books about someone writing about the foods she had no interest in trying herself—and she recommended ALL your books.

Her reply?

It's not really about what she eats. It's about her writing, her life, her passion—the things she learned, tasted, and experienced. I don't care if I'll never eat fois gras. I can apply that same passion and dedication to my own cooking, eating, writing, and life. In the end, it's not just the food. It's the people behind it.

I was sold. New fan for life.

