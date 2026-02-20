A few moments from last year's Festival

I think of The Ojai Food and Wine Festival as summer camp for food people. Chefs - more than a hundred of them - come from all over the country to spend a few days in a breathtakingly beautiful corner of the world. No wonder nobody wants to leave.

There are talks, tastings, wine events, cooking classes… I’m so happy to be a part of it that I’d gladly do anything they ask. (Last year I had the onerous task of interviewing Phil Rosenthal.) Still, when I saw that my assignment this year was a talk with Will Guidara, I groaned. I hadn’t read his book, Unreasonable Hospitality, The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect and I had no desire to do so.

Will, of course, was the inspiration for the best episode of The Bear, “Forks” in season two when Richie learned that restaurants are as much about feeding people’s souls as their stomachs. But much as I loved that episode, Will’s book is all about leadership and motivation, and I have no interest in business, don’t want to learn about management and have always loathed self-help books.

But you can’t interview an author without reading their book, so I dutifully bought a copy - and devoured it in a single sitting.

The book is ostensibly about running a restaurant, but what it is actually about is the generosity of paying attention to people. In the end it’s mostly about kindness. The book chronicles how Will’s ideas transformed his restaurant, Eleven Madison Park, but it’s so much more than that. I find myself thinking about the book all the time, and I’m very excited that I’m going to have a chance to sit down and talk with Will. If you’re planning to be in Ojai please join us.

It seems fitting that I’ll also be introducing Gramercy Tavern’s Saturday lunch. The restaurant’s owner, Danny Meyer was one of Will’s mentors, and this is the restaurant where he pioneered a truly American idea of hospitality. I was startled to read the review I wrote when Gramercy Tavern opened in 1994 and see that I said, “It is service that sets Gramercy Tavern apart from other new American restaurants….” After reading Will’s book that sounded very familiar.

This is how I ended the review: “At the moment, eating at Gramercy Tavern is a bit like drinking a great wine when it is still in the barrel. You can almost taste the future, and it appears extremely promising…..Gramercy Tavern has everything it takes to make a great restaurant. Except maturity.”

That was 31 years ago. It has certainly grown up; chef Michael Anthony is in the kitchen and the restaurant has never been better.

A friend recently sent me some cane syrup from Erikson Farms in Minnesota, which I liked so much that I tried to buy it. Alas, it seems their production goes exclusively to localfs. Then I found this Lavington Farms Cane Syrup, an excellent product which is available online.

But the arrival of this jar of cane syrup made me consider how alternate sugars might improve my baking. I’ve always kept a variety of vinegars on hand; why not collect an equally eclectic wardrobe of sugars? Here are a few of my favorites.

Sorghum Syrup

I had my first taste of this American classic in Kentucky, and found myself so fascinated I came home laden with jars of the stuff. At first I was just looking for an organic ingredient to replace the nasty corn syrup that goes into recipes like hot fudge and pecan pie, but once I began tasting the syrups made by different producers, I was hooked. True sorghum is an artisanal product with a distinct taste of terroir and it changes enormously from one producer to the next.

Since then I’ve experimented with recipes: it did wonders for the pecan pie at Thanksgiving. Mixed with butter (1/4 cup sorghum syrup blended into a stick of unsalted butter), it makes a spectacular spread for a warm biscuit. Sorghum’s great on pancakes, it makes very fine caramels, and it lends a whole new flavor to coffee or tea. (If you want to read more, Rona Robert’s book Sweet, Sweet Sorghum is a good source of both information and recipes.)

I’m a fan of the sorghum made by the Holbrook Brothers in West Liberty Kentucky (they make an intriguing orange variation), but it seems you have to go to the farm to buy it. Two others I’d recommend are the Townsend Sorghum Mill’s clean, straightforward product, and the exotic vanilla and bourbon laced sorghum from Bourbon Barrel Foods (and while you’re on that website, check out the terrific Bluegrass Soy Sauce).

Apple Cider Syrup

I’ve written about the fantastic apple cider syrup from Carr’s Ciderhouse before; it’s one of my favorite ingredients. Forgive me if you’ve already read this, but I’m enthralled by the story behind this very American product.

The early settlers brought apples to America, wading ashore in Jamestown carrying pots of apple saplings; by 1900 there were 17,000 varieties of apples growing in this country. John Chapman – a Swedenborgian missionary and entrepreneur known as Johnny Appleseed - devoted himself to spreading the apple gospel. But he wasn’t planting apples for pies and sauce; his apples were destined for the cider press.

For much of American history, hard cider was our most important beverage. Water was considered so unsafe that few people indulged; some drank beer, but most people, relied on cider.

Cider had other uses as well. Pilgrims rarely used cane sugar; their sweetener of choice was “apple molasses,” made by boiling cider until it turned into a deep, dark, rich syrup that was perfect for pies, cakes, baked beans, and classic desserts like Indian pudding and mincemeat.

Cider syrup became even more important during the Revolution. Sugar and molasses were imported from British plantations in the West Indies, which meant that patriotic Americans stuck with their home-brewed sweetener.

Then the Civil War came along and no serious Northerner used that product of the slave system, cane sugar. The production of cider syrup soared until Prohibition when sober citizens gleefully burned down every apple tree they could get their hands on to make sure that nobody could produce demon hard cider.

That is definitely our loss. Cider syrup is far more appealing than molasses, agave syrup or maple syrup. Put a drop on your tongue and you taste apple blossoms, honey, and citrus. Simultaneously sweet and tart, it has a slight caramel edge and just a touch of smoke. A drop makes vegetables sing, turns ordinary applesauce into something extraordinary, tastes great on pancakes and gives the dullest ham real character.

Pomegranate Molasses

I had my first encounter with pomegranate molasses when I fell in love with muhammara, a Middle Easter cousin of baba ganouj at Carousel restaurant in Los Angeles. Entranced by the flavor and color, I decided to make some for myself.

The recipe required red peppers, walnuts and and ingredient that was new to me, pomegranate molasses. Since then I have never been without it. The various supermarket brands are delicious, but I’ve just discovered Mymouné pomegranate molasses, whose tart sweet flavor is even more irresistible.

Dates are the sweetener of choice across the Middle East, where date syrup is commonplace. Date Lady date syrup is an organic American product. You can use it as syrup, but it adds real complexity as a sugar substitute in baking.

Lyle’s Golden Syrup has been made in London since 1881 when Abram Lyle sold one of his sugar refinery’s byproducts to his workers. They called the thick syrup with its nutty caramel flavor “Goldy” and it soon became so popular that the company started selling Lyle’s Golden Syrup to the public. We have nothing quite like it in this country, and it makes a great substitute for honey or maple syrup and is absolutely necessary for sticky toffee pudding and treacle tarts.

Since we’re discussing sweets, let me offer you one of my favorite desserts. It is the must-have finale to dinner at L’Ami Jean, one of my favorite Paris restaurants. (When I wrote the scene below in Save Me the Plums I did not yet know that I would go on to build an entire novel around the mysterious stranger at the next table.)

We plunged into a crowded, boisterous dining room, making our way through an aromatic swirl of wine, butter, and onions. Voices eddied around us in a happy babble. A jolt of laughter rocketed out of the kitchen.

We sat at a table the size of a postage stamp, neighbors tightly packed on either side, studying the menu. I wanted everything: soupe de poisson a l’ancienne, rabbit cooked in its own blood, or perhaps those langoustines at the next table, shimmering beneath a translucent sheet of pig skin.

My eyes went up to the man who had ordered it. He was sitting alone. Skin the color of porcelain. Silver hair, a little too long. Pale blue eyes and that long, disdainful nose. It had been nine years but he had not aged. Even his clothes, threadbare and elegant, seemed the same.

“You remember me!” He emitted a little cry of delight and I noticed, again, how sensual his lips were. He lifted the bottle sitting on his table. “Ce n’est pas le Krug ’66, mais ce n’est pas mal.” As he began to fill our glasses a waiter hurried over, reproachfully seizing the bottle from his hand.

“Have the duck,” my friend whispered as I studied the menu. “You have no such birds in America.”

“Et mon ami?”

“The scallops are superb.”

The food was extraordinary, the duck a mineral slab of meat, blood rare, with the wild taste of lakes and forests. Bill’s scallops—still in their pretty pink shells—sizzled with butter, sending delicious little whiffs of bacon, garlic, and thyme shooting across the table. As the meal progressed in a blur of flavor I found myself eating with joyful abandon. The old gentleman’s eyes were on me, and I remembered him saying he liked watching me eat because I reminded him of his wife, who had eaten as if she were “a guest to herself.”

For one brief moment I imagined that Severine was sitting across from him. The room would be less frantic in that other time, and the scent of cigars would fill the air. He’d be watching his wife as he was watching me, appreciating her appetite.

“You must have the rice pudding.” He pointed; it was on every table. Rich, creamy, scattered with dried apricots and raisins, it was an extraordinary concoction, a dish more of yesterday than today. As I scooped up a dollop of crème anglaise I said, “I am so happy to see you again. But surprised to find you here.”

His eyebrow lifted in a question. I gestured around the raucous room. “This is hardly Caviar Kaspia.”

“Ah.” He steepled his hands. “How young you are.” He stared at the pot of rice pudding, considering his words. “When you attain my age you will understand one of life’s great secrets: luxury is best appreciated in small portions. When it becomes routine it loses its allure.”

I remember his face as he said those words, and the heady scent of almonds and cherries. I remember the musical French voices that surrounded us. And each time I am grateful to my mysterious friend, for he’d put everything I’d discovered on this trip into a few simple words.

L’Ami Jean’s Riz au Lait

This is my adaptation. Chef Stéphane Jego serves it with a nut brittle but I don’t bother making brittle; I serve it with dried apricots and almonds (or sometimes with chopped up Littlejohn’s English Toffee).

Rice Pudding

1⁄2 vanilla bean

2 generous cups whole milk

1⁄3 cup bomba rice or sushi rice

3 tablespoons sugar

1 cup heavy cream

Split the vanilla bean, scrape out the seeds and put the seeds and pod in a medium pot. Add the milk and bring it to a simmer. Stir in the rice and simmer, stirring occasionally, until it has become a porridge (about 25 minutes). Stir in the sugar. Cool to room temperature, then put it in the refrigerator for at least an hour to chill.

Whip the cream to stiff peaks and fold it into the rice, little by little, until it is fluffy and light.

Serve in individual bowls with confiture de lait, creme anglaise and dried fruit and nuts on the side.

Confiture de lait

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Pour the condensed milk into a deep glass pie pan or shallow baking dish. Add a pinch of salt and cover tightly with foil. Set the pie pan in a roasting pan and pour boiling water around it (into the roasting pan, not into the condensed milk) until the water rises halfway up the sides of the pie pan.

Bake about an hour until the milk turns deep golden brown. Keep checking the water, adding more as the level goes down. Remove from the oven and cool. (If the caramel has grown lumpy, you can whisk it or strain it to make it smooth.)

Creme Anglaise

1/2 vanilla bean

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup milk

salt

6 tablespoons sugar, divided

3 egg yolks

Split the half vanilla bean open, scrape out the seeds and put both the seeds and the pod in a small pot. Add the cream, milk, a dash of salt and 3 tablespoons of sugar and slowly heat it just until bubbles form around the outside of the pot.

In a bowl whisk the the egg yolks with the remaining sugar until fluffy. Whisk just enough of the scalded cream mixture into the eggs to temper them, then whisk slowly into the cream mixture. Stir constantly with a wooden spoon over low heat until it coats the back of the spoon. Pass through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl set over an ice bath. Cool completely, then refrigerate.

Serves 6 to 8.

And since I mentioned Muhammara above, the least I can do is offer you a recipe. Muhammara

1 red bell pepper

3/4 cups walnuts

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon Aleppo, Marash or other red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1-2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons pomegranate molasses

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup fresh breadcrumbs

Roast the red pepper by holding it over a flame on your stove until the skin is totally charred. One of the things I like best about this recipe is the wonderful scent that fills the kitchen as you roast the pepper. (If you have a gas stove, use the broiler.) When it’s totally charred put it in a plastic or paper bag for a few minutes, and then gently peel off the skin and remove the seeds. This is easiest under running water.

Gently toast the walnuts.

Put all the ingredients except the bread crumbs into a food processor and whirl into a smooth paste. Add the bread crumbs, a tablespoon at a time, until you get the desired thickness.

Spoon into a small bowl, make a dent on the top, fill it with another tablespoon of pomegranate molasses and serve with pita or crudites (or both).

This will keep in the refrigerator for 5 days, and it freezes well.

Had lunch at Gramercy Tavern a couple of days ago and was absolutely mesmerized by this citrus salad with chicories and Romano cheese in a remarkable peanut dressing. We scooped up every bit of dressing with our spoons and then wiped the plate clean with our bread.