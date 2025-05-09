Now that eggs have become the symbol of our economic well-being, breakfast looms larger than ever. But I’ve always considered eggs the finest of foods - as the following articles will attest.

Incidentally, when Margaret Fox bought Cafe Beaujolais in 1977 she was 25 years old. She sold it in 2000, and it has since expanded and continues to prosper.

In the early eighties I was lucky enough to get a great many writing assignments about eating in Asia. It forever changed the way I think about breakfast. After starting the day with nasi lemak or xiao long bao, how could I be satisfied with a bowl of cereal?

I recently ran into chef Alvin Cailan, who told me that this tiny post on my blog in 2012 changed his life. “The next day,” he told me, “we had a line at our food truck.” Today Cailan operates restaurants all over the world.

Walking down Fairfax in the absurd sunshine of an LA winter, we happened upon a food truck. I am incapable of passing one without stopping for a bite, but this one called out to me with a particularly loud voice. It wasn't the name - Eggslut - but the description of their signature dish: A coddled egg on top of potato puree with gray sea salt and chives.

A well-coddled egg is a beautiful thing, and when the chef said, "This will take a while; we coddle them to order," I was hooked. As anyone would be. This is a perfect way to start the day - a tender egg, held together with no more than a wish, on top of buttery pureed potatoes. The crunch of salt, the snappy bite of chives. Heaven in a spoon. And so rich it made three of us deliriously happy for the rest of the day.

And then, of course, I set out to make my own version. I still can’t think of a better way to start the day.

If you want a copy of my first cookbook, it will be difficult to find. And if you want a hardback copy, almost impossible. They only printed a thousand hardbacks (10,000 paperbacks were simultaneously printed), and more than fifty years have passed since then. Last time I looked Amazon had a copy for $2,000, and one sold for over ten grand last year. Insane!

But I’ve just donated one of my last copies to the raffle at Now Serving in Los Angeles; the bookstore is raising money to replace cookbook collections lost in the L.A. fires. The raffle runs through May 22, and there are many other cool prizes from cooks like Yotam Ottolenghi, David Lebovitz and Dorie Greenspan.

The articles above are both from the early eighties. This is what else was happening at that time: we were discovering that America had its own native cuisine, one that varied from state to state depending on climate, geography and the immigrants who had made their homes there. In 1983 Jeremiah Tower created an eye-opening series of regional American dinners at his Santa Fe Bar and Grill in Berkeley.