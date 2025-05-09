La Briffe

Gia Yan
6d

Love your breakfast in Asia write-up…we have congee in the Philippines too and so much more and one of the breakfast staples is garlic fried rice and a fried egg that comes with variations of your choice of chorizo called longanisa, tapa which is fried dried beef, or bangus which is fried marinated milkfish and finish it off with salabat/ginger tea or coffee. Each dish is named from the combination of the words for fried rice - sinangag, fried egg- itlog and your choice of accompaniment…so you can choose tapsilog, shorthand for tapa - tap- fried rice -si- and fried egg - log- thus tapsilog. The longsilog or bangsilog are the shorthand for the longanisa and the bangus.Each one is served a with a fried tomato as well…all delicious and extremely satisfying!

Lily
6d

I could use one of those Cafe Beaujolais breakfasts right now, then each day after, try the rest!

