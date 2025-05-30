I just came upon this adorable new children’s book about Cecilia Chiang - and it sent me off on a little Cecilia journey

August 2011

The museum in Berkeley has a particular smell, a combination of cool concrete and dry oil paint that always sends me right back to the seventies. On Friday night it was also filled with food, and for a moment I was back at The Swallow, the restaurant a group of us ran right here, outside the Pacific Film Archive. Making my way through the crowd gathered to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of Chez Panisse, I kept running into fellow members of The Swallow, and before long I was in tears.

It was that kind of night, and then that kind of weekend: emotions were never far from the surface. There were speeches - by the Governor, the Mayor, and assorted dignitaries. There was drinking and dancing, too much food and too little sleep. But more than anything, there was the recognition of how much this restaurant has meant to those of us who care about the way we eat.

The feasts went on for days. The major meals began with Scott Peacock’s shrimp boil at Alice’s house on Thursday night - lights in the garden, peach cobbler for dessert - and ended with an invitation only staff party on Sunday night. In between so many people fanned out into so many places that you kept missing your friends. Michael Pollan had a pig roast, Joan Nathan concocted a Roman Jewish dinner, Angelo Garro roasted a wild boar at his forge....

I was at Cecilia’s Chiang’s banquet, some 20 courses cooked by an astonishing woman who seems to laugh at time. With the help of chefs Henry He and Alex Ong this 93 year old woman created a feast - in a tiny kitchen that has no gas.

We ate with sterling-tipped ivory chopsticks. “These,” said Cecilia, “were part of my mother’s dowery.” Abalone was astonishing, so tender you could inhale each delicate white slice. Ethereal kidneys were like spicy clouds, numbing your tongue with the tingle of Sichuan peppercorns. Beggar’s chicken was stuffed with sticky rice, wrapped in lotus leaves and then coated with clay. Cecilia handed me a hammer, I smashed the clay, and a burst of scent leapt into the air to fill the room. As one dreamlike dish followed another director Wayne Wang, quietly elegant, documented each bite. “I wanted," he said, "to do something for Alice. In the early days, when I had no money, she always fed me.”

Here’s a link to Wayne’s beautiful movie about Cecilia, Soul of a Banquet.

When Michael got a new job in Los Angeles he stayed at Cecilia’s Beverly Hills home while looking for a place for us to live. I was still in San Francisco, but on the weekends, when I went down to visit, Cecilia often cooked us dinner.

I can still see Cecilia cooking in that Los Angeles house; it was high in the hills and had an indoor swimming pool. But all her homes - the spacious apartment on San Francisco’s Nob Hill and the waterside house in Marin - were elegant, gracious, peaceful. Each had its own car, and there were closets filled with clothes and furs; going from one house to the other Cecilia never took a suitcase. Each of her homes also had closets filled with aged Cognacs and delicacies she’d brought back from her travels. I remember one closet whose shelves were laden with shark fins (before the ban), bird nests and exotic dried seafood and mushrooms.

When I asked Cecilia how she’d made enough money from her restaurants to support this lifestyle (you could be blunt with her) she said, “I didn’t. I made money by listening to my most affluent customers when they discussed their investments.”

I loved everything Cecilia cooked for me, but this Shanghainese dish was my favorite. Cecilia said it reminded her of home. It reminds me of Cecilia.

Cecilia’s Lion’s Head Meatballs

1 large head Napa cabbage, quartered, root end reserved

4 ounces bean-thread noodles

1 pound ground pork

1/4 cup drained and minced canned water chestnuts

1 tablespoon minced green onions (white part only)

1 tablespoon minced ginger

3 teaspoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

Peanut or vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup water

Cut off the root ends of the quartered cabbage, and slice the cabbage crosswise into thirds. Set aside.

Pour hot water over the bean-thread noodles and let them soak about 15 minutes until they’re soft.

Combine the pork, water chestnuts, green onions, ginger, 2 teaspoons of the salt, 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce, wine, and white pepper in a bowl. Gently mix all the ingredients with your hands being careful not to overmix. Loosely form the pork into 4-ounce balls (about 1/2 cup each), and place them on a baking sheet. Set aside.

Line a plate with paper towels. Heat a large nonstick skillet over high heat until a bead of water dances on the surface and then evaporates. Cover the bottom of the skillet with a thin film of oil and swirl to coat. Arrange the meatballs in a single layer in the bottom of the pan, but do not overcrowd them (you will probably need to cook the meatballs in batches). Decrease heat to medium and cook the meatballs, turning with tongs to cook evenly, until all sides are well browned (about 6 minutes). Transfer the meatballs to the prepared plate. Repeat this process until all the meatballs are cooked.

Put the root ends of the cabbage in the bottom of a large saucepan. Gently place the meatballs on top, and pour the chicken broth and water over them. Bring to a boil over high heat, decrease the heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered about 5 minutes. Add the cabbage strips and remaining teaspoon of salt. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and continue to simmer until the meatballs are cooked through and the cabbage is tender, about 10 minutes more.

Add the noodles and remaining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, stir and remove from the heat.

Spread cabbage and noodles across a platter and arrange the meatballs on top.

Seves 4

This is the menu from a lunch shared with Marion Cunningham and Alice Waters at The San Francisco Mandarin in 1980. I believe this was when I told Cecilia I’d eaten a steamed armadillo in China. “Ruth,” she said, “there are no armadillos in China. What you ate was a pangolin.”

At a later lunch Alice and Marion told tales of the trip the three had taken to China. Wherever they went they were invited to banquets. At one memorable meal their hosts rose more than a dozen times to offer toasts and down a glass of moutai. They were supposed to follow suit, but Alice was pregnant and Marion didn’t drink. To save face, Cecilia gamely drank their whiskey as well as her own.

“She didn’t even stumble on the way out,” said Alice.

I know Cecilia was amazing, but I find it hard to believe that anyone could drink 36 shots of whiskey and remain sober.

A few photographs of Cecilia over the years…

Cecilia and friends trying on Chinese robes in Santa Barbara in the early 80s (at one of the first meetings of The American Institute of Wine and Food).

When Michael and I got married Cecilia, Alice Waters and Marion Cunningham threw a shower at Cecilia’s Belvedere home. That’s my friend Nikki Bridges on the left.

Cecilia at 98 at Chez Panisse.

This is not, I think, what the people at Lindera Farms had in mind when they created their new Blacksmyth Vinegar, but with the first whiff I instantly thought of Cecilia.

She was the first person to introduce me to Chinese black vinegar. When I couldn’t find a source she said, “Just use balsamic.”

Blacksmyth has a sweeter profile than classic Chinese black vinegar (I now buy mine at Mala Market), but it’s in the same family. And I’ve never tasted anything quite like this intense sweet and sour substance.

Here’s their description of how it’s made: “Blackened local garlic bulbs are fermented and reduced to a syrupy vinegar that’s infused with roasted foraged persimmons, local bitter lemons, and roasted kombu to build additional layers of flavor.”

Created in partnership with John Shields of Chicago’s 3 Michelin star restaurant Smyth, the vinegar is incredibly versatile. Splash it over vegetables, over beef, turn it into salad dressing - or toss it into Chinese chicken salad.