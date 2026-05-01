My first grandchild is 3 weeks old today - and giving me great joy.

She is also causing me to consider, once again, the rather fraught notion of how to feed a child. Since she’s been born I’ve spent time looking at what I’ve written on the subject. This particular article from 2007 stuck a chord: it has been quoted more than anything else I’ve ever written.

I never gave much thought to what children eat until the mid-eighties, when I set off to write an article about Alice Waters. At the time Alice was completely obsessed with cooking for her 18-month old daughter, Fanny.

Fanny now has a daughter of her own, and she is equally obsessed. So obsessed that she coauthors The Green Spoon, a Substack about feeding children. If you have a young child I think you’ll find it extremely useful.

Since we’re talking about Alice Waters in the early eighties, let’s take a look at how she was feeding grownups back then. In those days I preferred the menus earlier in the week (they were usually the most adventurous), but that menu for Friday the thirteenth looks incredible to me.

People have a lot of preconceptions about what foods children like, but the truth is that if the dinner table isn’t a battle ground they will probably like what you do. I love spicy food, and my son followed right in my footsteps. This is a little excerpt from Save Me the Plums.

Nick was still awake, and I was absurdly happy to see him. A better mother, I thought, would be worried about his losing sleep, but just the sight of him made all the other stuff seem small.

“I’m hungry,” he said when the babysitter had gone.

“Didn’t Anisa make dinner for you?”

“Yes. But it wasn’t as good as the food you cook.” My son has always known exactly how to play me.

“It’s kind of late.”

“Please.” He looked up at me. “Please.”

What the hell, I thought; end the day on a high note. “How about spicy noodles?” They could be ready in a flash.

Nick nodded, happily following me into the kitchen, bare feet slapping against the floor. He hoisted himself onto the counter and, as the scent of ginger, scallions, and black beans rose around us, regaled me with tales of his day. I boiled the pasta and tossed it into the wok, swirling it with a flourish. As I ladled noodles into Nick’s bowl, I inhaled the scent, thinking how much better this was than anything the restaurant I’d reviewed earlier that evening had served us. I reached for another bowl, and we took them into the living room, sat down on the sofa, and slurped noodles together.

Spicy Chinese Noodles for Nick

1/2 pound Chinese noodles, dried egg noodles, or spaghetti

Peanut oil

1/2-inch-long piece of fresh ginger

2 scallions

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons Chinese black bean paste with garlic

1 tablespoon Chinese bean paste with chili

1/2 pound ground pork

Sesame oil

Cook the noodles in boiling water until al dente (the time will vary with the type of noodle). Drain, toss with a half tablespoon of peanut oil, and set aside.

Peel and mince the ginger (you should have about two tablespoons). Chop the white parts and slice the green parts of the scallions.

Mix the sugar and the two kinds of hot bean paste, and set aside.

Heat a wok until a drop of water skitters across the surface. Add a tablespoon of peanut oil, toss in the ginger, and stir-fry for about half a minute, until the fragrance is hovering over the wok.

Add the pork and white scallions and stir-fry until all traces of pink have disappeared. Add the bean sauce mixture and cook and stir for about 2 minutes.

Stir in the green scallions and noodles and quickly toss. Add a drop of sesame oil and turn into two small bowls. This makes a perfect snack for two.

This remarkable little book, The Gentle Art of Cookery, published in 1925, is a reminder that long before Elizabeth David weighed in the English were eating interesting food from all over the world. The author’s basic philosophy, laid out in the introduction, is that one should “shop first and then arrange the dinner according to what is most plentiful in the market.” She includes an entire chapter on The Arabian Nights, with recipes for dishes like imam bayaldi and chicken stuffed with pistachios.

The book’s author, Hilda Leyel, was a famous herbalist with a remarkably modern attitude (among other things, she agitated for the use of compost as opposed to synthetic fertilizers). The book is valuable for its vegetable recipes alone, and is best known for the chapter on cooking with flowers, which includes recipes for Dandelion Wine, Chrysanthemum Salad, Violet Marmalade and Rose Ice Cream.

But what I find most fascinating is Leyel’s ideas on cooking with children. A few of these recipes I’ve never seen before. I particularly like that “ostrich egg,” although I’m a little stumped as to where a modern cook would source the pig’s bladder.