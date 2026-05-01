La Briffe

La Briffe

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chef Harrison's avatar
chef Harrison
5d

congrats on the grandma status 🥳

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Suzanne Dunaway's avatar
Suzanne Dunaway
5d

Hallelujah for your piece about indulging pick-eater-kids, who so often become that way because of helicopter-insecure-nervous-Nelly parents who want to please at any cost without allowing their kids to find myriad exciting tastes in so many foods. A 4-year old came to an aperos at our house with his mama and asked if he could 'help serve'....that alone warmed my hostess heart, but when I handed him little caper-buttered smoked salmon crackers to pass around, he said, "I really should taste one just to be sure they are okay, non?" Oh, a kid after my heart.....I cringe when I hear parents telling their kids that they don't have to eat this or that and they'll order some French fries and ketchup right away... arggggh.....merci again for your article.

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