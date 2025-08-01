A friend just brought me some peaches from a local fruit stand and the aroma is so intoxicating I can’t think of anything else.

Just-picked peaches bear no resemblance to the listless rocks sitting glumly in the supermarket, but their season is fleeting so you need to get them while they’re good. In that spirit I offer up a few favorite peach recipes.

Let’s start with pickled peaches, a once-standard supermarket item that has pretty much disappeared from the shelves.

When I was growing up my mother kept a jar on hand to perk up the ubiquitous baked ham. Last week I tried making my own, and was surprised both by how easy they are - and how much better they taste than the commercial kind.

Pickled Peaches

Peel a dozen or so small, fairly ripe (but not soft) peaches by immersing them in boiling water for 15 to 30 seconds. Run them under cold water and watch the skins slip right off. Cut off any brown spots.

Put 3½ cups of sugar and a cup and a half of plain white vinegar into a heavy-bottomed pot. Add a cup and a half of water and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Gently slide the peaches into the brine (you will probably need to do this in a couple of batches) and allow them to cook for about 4 minutes, turning them from time to time; you don't want them to get too cooked. Put the cooked peaches into a large bowl.

When all the peaches are cooked the brine should have turned a lovely light pink. Bring it back to a boil and pour it over the peaches. Add 10 whole cloves, a couple sticks of cinnamon and a small knob of ginger that you've peeled and sliced.

Allow the liquid to cool to room temperature, then cover and put the bowl into the refrigerator for a day or two to cure. Turn the peaches from time to time, or weight them down to keep them submerged.

Serve the whole peaches with any roasted meat.

This menu is from Daniel Patterson’s San Francisco restaurant, Coi. I love the idea of summer being frozen in time - and this strikes me as a menu I’d be extremely happy to eat right now.

Here are a few of my favorite peach recipes. The pie is wonderful, but it’s a bit of work. So are the insanely delicious peach fritters. If you’ve no energy for that, no worries. The cobbler is a breeze to make and the bourbon peaches cook in mere minutes. As for the Chinese peaches… I learned to make these when I went to cooking school in Guilin, China for Adventures With Ruth, the television show I made during Gourmet’s last year.

Peach, Blueberry and Raspberry Pie

The fruit has been fantastic this year. The peaches have real flavor, and I've never had better blueberries than the local ones I bought yesterday. As for raspberries.... they're springing up all along the road.

all butter pie crust (recipe below)

4 ripe peaches

1 pint blueberries

1/2 pint raspberries

juice of half a lemon

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons butter

Peel the peaches by blanching them in boiling water for 15 seconds or so and then running them under cold water. The skins will slip right off. Slice them into a bowl, being sure to capture all the juice.

Add the blueberries.

Stir the cornstarch into the sugar and stir the mixture into the fruit. Add the lemon juice and give it another stir.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Spoon the blueberries and peaches into a prepared pie shell. Put the raspberries on top. Dot with the extra two tablespoons of butter.

Roll out the top crust and fit it over the top, crimp the edges, cut slits into the middle of the pie and bake in the bottom shelf of the oven for about an hour, until the crust is golden.

(Probably wise to put a baking sheet beneath the pie when you put it in the oven; mine spilled over a bit at the end.)

Allow to cool before serving.

I used to make pie dough with Crisco or lard, but these days I find myself happier with an all-butter crust. This dough is easy to work with, and especially good if you use a high-fat European butter or Plugra.

All Butter Pie Crust for a Double Crust Pie

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 pound very cold unsalted butter, cut into ½ inch cubes

8-12 tablespoons ice water

Pulse the flour, salt, and sugar in the bowl of a food processor.

Add the butter cubes and pulse until the mixture looks like small peas. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the ice water over the mixture, pulsing until the dough begins to hold together, about 10 seconds. If it doesn’t hold together, slowly add a bit more ice water.

Turn the dough out and form two disks. Wrap each one in wax paper and refrigerate for an hour.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator and allow it to warm just until it's pliable, about 15 minutes. Roll the first disk out on a floured surface, fit into a deep 9 inch pie pan and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Roll the second disk out, wrap it in plastic and refrigerate that as well.

This recipe, from my first cookbook, Mmmmm, was a specialty of my friend Pat Oleszko’s mother. Now would be the ideal time to make peach fritters.

Warm Peach Cobbler

This is summer, served warm on a plate. It makes a very fine breakfast or an excellent dessert.

Peel 4 large peaches, and slice them directly into a glass or ceramic pie plate, being sure to capture the juice. Squeeze half a lemon over the fruit and toss in a half cup of sugar and a tablespoon of cornstarch.

Mix a cup of flour with a teaspoon of baking powder, and a quarter teaspoon of baking soda and salt. Cut in half a stick of butter and very gently mix in a third cup of buttermilk. Plop the dough onto the fruit, shake a little sugar over the top and bake in a 400 degree oven for about half an hour.

Serve warm, with a pitcher of cream.

Warm Caramel Bourbon Peaches On Cold Vanilla Ice Cream

A really quick dessert that benefits enormously from being made with excellent fruit.

Peel two ripe peaches by blanching them in boiling water for about 15 seconds and then running them under cold water; the skins should slip right off. Cut each one into eighths and put them into a bowl. Pour in a couple of tablespoons of good bourbon and swish them around.

Put a half cup of sugar in a heavy skillet and cook over low heat until it begins to liquify. Cook, without stirring, swirling the pan occasionally, until it turns a deep golden color - about 5 minutes. Add the bourbon-soaked peaches and a couple tablespoons of cream and watch it hiss angrily, spitting at you and seizing up. Don’t worry; this fit will end, and if you stir it once in a while it will all soften in about 5 minutes, leaving you with tender caramelized peaches.

Spooned hot, over cold vanilla ice cream, this will make you very happy.

Chinese Sweet and Sour Peaches

I was surprised to see peaches being used like vegetables in China, but it makes real sense. After all, this is a cuisine that often features the contrast of sweet and sour. One bonus: you can make this with ordinary peaches because you’re looking for fruit that isn’t quite ripe and still contains a fair amount of acid.

2 tablespoons brown sugar (Demerara or palm sugar would be better)

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons Shaoxing rice wine

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

6 peaches, thickly sliced as if for pie

2 tablespoons vegetable oil (I like pecan or roasted rape seed oil)

2 to 3 tablespoons grated ginger

2 large cloves minced garlic

Stir together the brown sugar, dark soy sauce, hoisin, rice wine and rice vinegar in a small bowl.

Heat the oil in a medium saute pan over medium heat, add the ginger and garlic and stir for about 30 seconds. Add the peaches and toss about. Turn the heat down, cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the peaches start to soften. (If the peaches are rock hard you may need to cook them a bit longer.)

Add the soy sauce mixture and stir well. Cover again and cook for a about 3 minutes more until the peaches are tender and done to your taste. (I think they’re very good when they begin to fall apart, but in China they are allowed to keep their shape.)

This is delicious as a side dish to roast chicken, pork or lamb, and I sometimes use it in place of chutney with curries.

Serves 4-6.

This little group of recipes is from an article by James Beard in the July 1971 issue of Gourmet which begins, “Of all the desserts in the spectrum of cuisines I find those made with fruit the most rewarding. Unfortunately, we seldom find fruit at its peak nowadays…..”

Don’t miss his neat peach-peeling trick. And be grateful that we no longer need to make do with an approximation of creme fraiche.

When I was testing the sweet and sour peaches I began with pecan oil, which I often use when cooking Chinese dishes.

There are plenty of reasons to love pecan oil. According to the American Pecan Council, pecans are the only native nut tree and their oil contains more polyphenols than extra virgin olive oil and half the saturated fat. It is apparently also rich in selenium and ellagic acid.

On top of that, it has a lovely, subtle flavor and a high smoke point (470 degrees). In comparison, peanut and soybean oil have a 450 degree smoke point.

The Art of Pecan, where I purchase mine, is currently sold out of oil. There are plenty of other sources; this one looks promising.