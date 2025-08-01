La Briffe

Sharon Hoermann
4d

Ruth - I am the owner of South Texas Pecans. Thank you so much for including the link to our website in your post!

This article really spoke to me because we also have a pick your own peach orchard that we just started 3 years ago. There is nothing better than a fresh peach right off the tree!

I personally do all the pressing and pecan oil is such a wonderful, versatile oil. From making your eggs in the morning, to drizzling a little on a steak, to using as a butter substitute, it's fantastic! I would LOVE to send you a bottle of our oil. Please reach out to me.

Bill Law
4d

One (if not the) strongest of my childhood memories is the rare nights (with our small southern family) when my mother would break out a jar of my Aunt Lib’s pickled peaches. It felt like Christmas. I’m 81 years old now and can still taste and smell them (i’m drooling as i write this). I’ve looked numerous times for a recipe, but to no avail. There was always something that didn’t seem right, or like what i remembered. THIS (your recipe) is absolutely exactly what i’ve been searching for, i mean it checks every box, has all the right elements and even looks just as i remember. The only difference is my aunt would stick the cloves into the peaches themselves, and you’d have to spit ot the cloves along with the pit because my brother and i would stick the whole peach in our mouths and somehow eat them down to the pit in order to get every tiny bit we could scrape off….. thank you Ruth

