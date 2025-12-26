Looking for Dooky Chase’s recipe for gumbo I came upon an article I wrote more than 40 years ago. Reading it, I realized how many of the restaurants I wrote about back then are still thriving, which gave me a little thrill of pleasure. I also realized that I wrote it so long ago it might have been written by some other person, but it certainly made me long to go back to New Orleans.

I think it might have the same effect on you.

Too many of the people quoted in this piece are gone, but they are not forgotten. (A few weeks ago the site of the former K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen, renovated to the tune of millions, was renamed The Chef Paul Prudhomme Building.) But he and Leah Chase both left us with some terrific recipes, which you will find below. I can’t think of a better way to ring in the new year than with some righteous Creole cooking.

This menu, from Gourmet’s January 1975 issue, is one of those stunning artifacts that tells you how much things have changed.

For one thing, it’s hard to imagine any modern mainstream magazine beginning a recipe with “have your butcher halve a pig’s head.” For another, what contemporary cook would think stuffing Brussels sprouts was a good idea? It’s the epitome of fussy food… and the menu ends with one of the most absurd-looking deserts I’ve ever encountered. Just looking at it makes me laugh.

These ham crescents, on the other hand, seem like a good idea. And if you use frozen puff pastry, they’re a piece of cake.

Just came upon this old menu from the thirties from Spenger’s Fish Grotto, which was operated as a seafood restaurant in Berkeley, California for more than 100 years (1890 to 2018.) In the fifties the restaurant was selling 3500 pounds of seafood a day - more than any other restaurant west of the Mississippi.

Had lunch with a friend at Le Veau d’Or this week… and had this perfect truffled omelette? Next time we meet it will be next year - and this seems like another great way to ring it in.

However you celebrate, I wish you a wonderful new year.