La Briffe

Tom Wilson
3d

This brought back a pleasant memory of Dookie Chase's. Years ago, we were passing thru NOLA and wanted to eat at the restaurant. There was a line with a wait for a table for 2 and a local father and daughter asked if we wanted to join them in order to quickly get a table for 4. We accepted, had an excellent meal and pleasant company throughout the meal. The surprise was at the end when he insisted on treating my wife and I to the entire meal. And accepted no argument from us about him paying. No wonder I have a fond memory about the restaurant, the meal and the entire visit.

Beth
2d

Thanks for posting this terrific article Ruth. I was lucky enough to apprentice with Chef Paul at Commander's Palace in the 1970s, and was on his original team in the kitchen when we opened K-Pauls in the early 80s. It was indeed an honor and a privilege to learn from this culinary genius, whose brilliance came not just in creating some of the best Cajun cuisine, but also in his desire to share his knowledge with the rest of the world. As I prepare to make a big pot of Gumbo Ya Ya, I'm reminded of Chef Paul's favorite mantra: "Good cooking, good eating, good loving." That says it all.

Beth Miller

