New Year, New Orleans
Is there a better way to welcome the new year than with gumbo, biscuits and bananas Foster? Or perhaps you need a recipe for tangerine croquembouche? Read on!
Looking for Dooky Chase’s recipe for gumbo I came upon an article I wrote more than 40 years ago. Reading it, I realized how many of the restaurants I wrote about back then are still thriving, which gave me a little thrill of pleasure. I also realized that I wrote it so long ago it might have been written by some other person, but it certainly made me long to go back to New Orleans.
I think it might have the same effect on you.
Too many of the people quoted in this piece are gone, but they are not forgotten. (A few weeks ago the site of the former K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen, renovated to the tune of millions, was renamed The Chef Paul Prudhomme Building.) But he and Leah Chase both left us with some terrific recipes, which you will find below. I can’t think of a better way to ring in the new year than with some righteous Creole cooking.
This menu, from Gourmet’s January 1975 issue, is one of those stunning artifacts that tells you how much things have changed.
For one thing, it’s hard to imagine any modern mainstream magazine beginning a recipe with “have your butcher halve a pig’s head.” For another, what contemporary cook would think stuffing Brussels sprouts was a good idea? It’s the epitome of fussy food… and the menu ends with one of the most absurd-looking deserts I’ve ever encountered. Just looking at it makes me laugh.
These ham crescents, on the other hand, seem like a good idea. And if you use frozen puff pastry, they’re a piece of cake.
Just came upon this old menu from the thirties from Spenger’s Fish Grotto, which was operated as a seafood restaurant in Berkeley, California for more than 100 years (1890 to 2018.) In the fifties the restaurant was selling 3500 pounds of seafood a day - more than any other restaurant west of the Mississippi.
Had lunch with a friend at Le Veau d’Or this week… and had this perfect truffled omelette? Next time we meet it will be next year - and this seems like another great way to ring it in.
However you celebrate, I wish you a wonderful new year.
This brought back a pleasant memory of Dookie Chase's. Years ago, we were passing thru NOLA and wanted to eat at the restaurant. There was a line with a wait for a table for 2 and a local father and daughter asked if we wanted to join them in order to quickly get a table for 4. We accepted, had an excellent meal and pleasant company throughout the meal. The surprise was at the end when he insisted on treating my wife and I to the entire meal. And accepted no argument from us about him paying. No wonder I have a fond memory about the restaurant, the meal and the entire visit.
Thanks for posting this terrific article Ruth. I was lucky enough to apprentice with Chef Paul at Commander's Palace in the 1970s, and was on his original team in the kitchen when we opened K-Pauls in the early 80s. It was indeed an honor and a privilege to learn from this culinary genius, whose brilliance came not just in creating some of the best Cajun cuisine, but also in his desire to share his knowledge with the rest of the world. As I prepare to make a big pot of Gumbo Ya Ya, I'm reminded of Chef Paul's favorite mantra: "Good cooking, good eating, good loving." That says it all.
Beth Miller