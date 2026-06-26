La Briffe

La Briffe

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Trace Cortese's avatar
Trace Cortese
20h

I always bring my coffee and drip equipment, garlic and garlic press, good knife(s), salt and pepper, made ahead vinaigrette, and frozen beef because we usually can’t get as good. I wish I weren’t like this. Maybe I should go on a GLP-1 and then my suitcase would be lighter.

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Allie Mullin's avatar
Allie Mullin
20h

My partner and I have been known to bring everything but the kitchen sink, and at times we wish we had! Our typical setup includes a nice chef’s knife and cutting boards, kitchen towels, coffee grinder, scale, carafe and pour over dripper, pepper mill, finishing salt, a variety of hot sauces, and some frozen homemade cookie dough to finish the day with a warm dessert. We research the grocery situation beforehand to determine what to bring from home and what to pick up on site.

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