Lemons kept floating into my life this week, as if intent on making me write about them. Never a difficult thing to do; lemons are one of the foods I can’t live without.

I was browsing through a bookshop when I happened upon this gorgeous book. My heart stopped: it was as if it had been written just for me.

Squeeze Me has art by one of my favorite artists, Ed Ruscha, and recipes by one of my favorite cooks, Ruthie Rogers. And it’s all about my favorite food. How could I fail to give it a home? Fifty lemon recipes. Wonderful art. Everything about this book is pure pleasure.

The next day I walked into Citarella and discovered real Sorrento lemons from Italy. If you’re accustomed to the nasty, seedy little lemons you usually find in supermarkets, you’re in for a treat. These lemons from the Amalfi coast have unwaxed peels so filled with oil they perfume your fingers each time you pick them up. Slice one open, give it a squeeze and what you have is the platonic ideal of lemons: abundant juice with perfectly balanced tartness.

Then a friend introduced me to this lemon squeezer. “The woman in the store told me this would change my life,” she said, handing me the dream farm lemon squeezer. “It folds flat so it doesn’t taking up all that space in the drawer.”

But it would take more than the ability to fold itself into a small space to impress me. As far as I’m concerned lemons - and the tools dedicated to them - are welcome to all the space they need. But this turns out to be an impressive tool: easy to use, it extracts the maximum amount of juice and filters out the seeds.

My lemon obsession goes way back. When I wrote my first cookbook, A Feastiary, in 1971, I devoted an entire chapter to lemons. Here’s the opening to that chapter.

I wrote about lemons in Comfort Me with Apples too…..

At first the thought of going to Danny Kaye’s house was thrilling. But at the last minute Michael couldn’t come; three gunman had held up a bank in Santa Monica, and he was needed at the station. As I drove through Beverly Hills, alone, looking for San Ysidro Drive, I began to have doubts. What on earth were we going to talk about? By the time I found the house and walked up the path I was so nervous that I panicked as I was about to ring the bell. I stood there for a second, then ran back to the car.

“You’re late,” Danny said when I’d finally composed myself for a second attempt. He glanced at his watch. “Six minutes. You could have ruined dinner.”

“It’s nice to meet you too,” I heard myself say. He let out bark of laughter, shook my hand, and led me into the house.

He looked just as he had in all the movies of my childhood; his face was not so much older as more wrinkled, like laundry that not been ironed. His blondish hair was a little too long and fluffed around his face, and his lean body no longer moved with the boneless grace of an acrobat, but otherwise he seemed unchanged.

We seemed to be alone as we walked through one silent decorator-designed room after another, and I began to hate those gunmen who had sent Michael back to work. It was a relief when we reached a cheerful sitting room and found it filled with other guests.

“Don’t get comfortable,” said Danny as he introduced me to his friends, “because I want to show you my kitchen.” He rushed through the introductions as if they were an irritating chore and led me out the door. I felt like a very special guest of honor. For the first time since I had been in Los Angeles I was glad I had taken the job.

“Wow.” I actually said it, then put my hand to my mouth and blushed. The kitchen was a theater, and the round table in the middle was set so that the people seated there would be facing the stove. The cook would be the star of this show, and as Danny strolled possessively around the stage, showing off exotic pots and expensive gadgets, I saw that the entire room had been built with this in mind. It was a one-man kitchen, designed exactly for his body: Each counter was precisely calibrated to his height, so that he could stand at the stove and reach anything he might need.

Danny picked up a cleaver lying on the butcher block and held it out. “Try it,” he urged. “I have them hand-made just for me.” I took the cleaver, feeling the comforting heft of the thing.

Danny handed me a carrot. “Cut it,” he said, and I understood that he was conferring a rare privilege. “I don’t normally like people to touch my tools, but I want you to.” The cleaver felt good in my hand. I swung and felt it bite cleanly through the carrot.

“Great cleaver,” I said, handing it back.

“Knives are very important,” he noted, solemnly caressing the edge.

He went to the big refrigerator and took out something wrapped in white paper. “I hope you eat liver,” he said, opening the paper and holding up a thick maroon slab.

“Of course I eat it,” I replied. “I’m a restaurant critic. I eat everything.”

“You have not eaten liver like my liver,” he said confidently. “Just wait. There’s only one butcher in the entire city worth buying it from. And then you have to slice the meat just so, on the diagonal.” He demonstrated.

He showed me the vegetables, the fruits, the cheese, reciting the pedigree of each. As he offered to introduce me to his purveyors I realized that my opinion really mattered to him. I hoped, with all my heart, that he cooked as well as he believed he did; I did not think I would be able to lie to him.

Danny led me back to the sitting room, and then he disappeared for a while. The rest of us chatted, distant and polite, but the room seemed empty without him. Suddenly he was back, standing in the doorway imperiously calling, “Dinner, now!” Everyone in the room jumped up, scattering crumbs and spilling drinks, scrambled into the hall, and made a mad dash for the kitchen.

I stood in the doorway, staring at the scene. The table had been set with bowls of clear, golden broth that sat steaming at each place. The fragrance drifted intoxicatingly through the room. “Lemon-grass!” I said.

“Sit down!” Danny shouted irritably from his post at the stove. We stopped milling and each of us rushed for the nearest seat, as if this were a game of musical chairs. We threw ourselves down as he commanded, “Eat!” We obediently picked up our spoons.

With the first bite I knew that no lies would be necessary. Danny’s soup was extraordinary, with that resonance that goes on and on, like a bell still humming, long after the last note has been struck.

Danny did not sit down. As we ate he stood at the stove like a mad scientist, enveloped in the steam that billowed about him from a huge cauldron. I heard the sizzle of butter hitting a hot surface and sensed the high, clean note of lemon juice being added to the pan. Now there was a richer scent-cream, I guessed and then the aromas began to mingle, so that lemon and cream and butter were dancing through the air.

Water drained; wet pasta hit a skillet with a hiss, and a cover went crashing down. Then Danny was rushing to the table with a plate in his hand and setting it in front of me. “Eat it now,” he insisted, “don’t wait for the others. This is a dish that can only be served to people eating in the kitchen. In a few minutes it won’t be any good. I made the noodles myself.”

I twirled the pasta around my fork and took a bite. And then, in spite of myself, I gasped. The pasta was so thin that it seemed to have vanished, leaving only a memory behind. What was left was simply the subtlety of the sauce, pure and light, as if the liquid had somehow taken solid form. It wasn’t food; it was magic on a plate, and for a moment I disappeared into the flavor. When I returned Danny was standing over me, watching me so intently and with such pleasure that I knew I didn’t have to say a word.

I didn’t listen to the conversation after that, or think about much of anything at all. I just ate, conscious of my luck at being there, trusting that each dish would be extraordinary. The liver was like little pillows of velvet between satin slivers of onion, and so sweet it was as if it had been dusted with sugar. “It’s the onions,” he said, answering my unspoken question. “They’re grown in special soil. And, of course, the way they’re cut.”

The conversation flowed around us, background music, but I didn’t try to join it. I understood that in his kitchen Danny was desperate for an audience; cooking for people who didn’t pay attention ruined it for him. He was a creator, not a consumer, and the only thing he required was appreciation.

And so I said nothing as he snatched the lemon soufflé from the oven and rushed it to the table. High, light, rich, and eggy, it fell, slightly, as it was cut, collapsing onto itself with a fragrant sigh. I ate it slowly, savoring the way it disappeared in my mouth, drank the espresso he served me at the end without sugar, liking the bitterness against the sweetness of the soufflé.

“I think it’s the best meal I’ve ever eaten,” I said as I left. Danny nodded. “You have to come back,” he said. I understood that this had been a test, and I had passed.

Danny’s Lemon Pasta

½ stick (¼ cup) unsalted butter

1 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 pound fresh egg fettuccine

2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest

salt

freshly ground pepper

freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Melt butter in a deep heavy 12 inch skillet and stir in the cream and lemon juice. Remove the skillet from the heat and keep it warm and covered.

Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente, 2-3 minutes.

Reserve ½ cup of the pasta cooking liquid and drain the pasta into a colander.

Add the pasta to the skillet with lemon zest and 2 tablespoons of the pasta cooking liquid and toss well. (Add more pasta cooking liquid 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary to thin the sauce.)

Season the pasta with salt and pepper and serve with Parmesan cheese.

Serves 4

When I wrote that passage, I did not have this photograph, a gift from a friend a few years ago. But it captures, very beautifully, how proud Danny was of his cooking.

You can’t see it in this photo, but if you peer closely at the original you’ll find the initials DV in the top right corner. Apparently the shot was taken by Cecil Beaton for an article in Vogue in 1970, and approved by the magazine’s editor Diana Vreeland.

The great actor was, truly, one of the best cooks I’ve ever met. And if you’ve never seen him in action, here he is with Louis Armstrong singing When the Saints Go Marching In.

I also included a number of lemon recipes in my most recent cookbook, My Kitchen Year. These are two of my favorites.

This is the dessert I make most often when I’m entertaining. I’m not big on sweet things, but I love the puckery tartness of this tart. I also love the fact that you can make the shell the night before and simply whip up the lemon curd in the morning.

Tart Lemon Tart

½ cup cashews (or unsalted almonds or hazelnuts)

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

¾ cup flour

salt

10 tablespoons (1¼ stick) butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

5 large eggs, separated

4 large lemons

¾ cup sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Begin by making a tart shell. If you have some nuts on hand—I like cashews in this crust, but unsalted almonds or hazelnuts are also excellent—carefully toast a handful, then grind them in a spice grinder or food processor with the flour, the confectioner’s sugar, and a pinch of salt. Put the nut mixture into a bowl and cut in 4 tablespoons of butter with two knives until it is the size of peas. Stir in the olive oil and 1 egg yolk.

Form the dough into a disk, put it between two pieces of plastic wrap, and roll it out to an 11-inch round. Press the dough gently into a 9-inch tart shell with a removable bottom, and chill for half an hour. Bake in a 400-degree oven for about 15 minutes and allow to cool on a rack.

To make the filling, grate the zest from 1 lemon. Squeeze all 4 lemons and mix the juice with the zest. Put the lemon mixture into a heavy-bottomed non-reactive pot and whisk in the sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in 2 eggs plus 2 additional yolks.

Put the pot on the stove and turn the heat to medium high. Whisk constantly until the mixture begins to boil, then keep whisking for a couple more minutes until the mixture is smooth and thick.

Remove from the heat, add 6 tablespoons of butter (cut into pieces), and whisk the mixture until the butter has vanished. Spread into the tart shell and allow to cool. Put the tart in the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours.

I find this dish almost magical; most panna cotta recipes require gelatin, but this one is held together merely by lemon juice. The result is something ethereally fragile and very delicate. (To me this is the essence of panna cotta - cooked cream - but it is technically a posset.)

Lemon Panna Cotta

2 pints whipping cream

3 lemons

1/2 cup white sugar

mint for garnish (optional)

Grate the zest from the lemons, being careful to not include any of the bitter white pith. Squeeze the lemons, add the juice to the zest, and set aside.



Pour the cream into a heavy-bottomed pot, stir in the sugar, and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, and scraping the spoon across the bottom of the pot, for about two minutes. Remove from the heat, and still stirring, add the lemon juice and zest. Pour into ramekins or small bowls (or for something rather special, the hollowed-out halves of the lemons you’ve just juiced), cool and leave to set in the refrigerator for at least four hours. This is so delicate that it will be barely set at four hours; eight hours will give you a more solid custard.

Serves 6

When I went searching for lemon menus my computer spit out both the menus and notes from a 1989 trip to France. Of all the restaurants I visited on that trip my favorite was Alain Passard’s 2-star restaurant in Paris, Arpege. (I ate another gorgeous meal at Arpege a few months ago; the restaurant now has 3 Michelin Stars, is entirely vegetarian and there is no red lacquer in sight.)

Notes on the meal:

Alain Passard’s two-star restaurant occupies the site of the former L’Archestrate near the Invalides; it’s a small, slightly stuffy restaurant with too many mirrors and far too much red lacquer. And yet the food itself is fresh, light, almost Californian in the purity of its strong, clear flavors.

The best dishes we had were slices of raw scallop topped with Beluga caviar, with nothing to mediate between the flavors. And then a fish - St. Pierre (John Dory) stuffed under the skin with lots and lots of bay leaves. There were so many bay leaves that the fish was virtually wallpapered until the flesh had became infused with the flavor of the herb. It was a joy to eat.

It was followed by the most wonderful sweetbread I have ever eaten. The plump organ had been skewered with a whole sprig of rosemary, then cooked to silken softness. Eating it, you got just a mysterious hint of rosemary, which was brought out by the sweet-sour lemon sauce that was served in two hollowed out half lemons.

A salad of herbs was another wonderful touch. It was a tiny plate of strong flavored little leaves, a simple mouthful to clear the palate for dessert.

Desserts were a mille-feuille au chocolat, a currently trendy Paris treat. There was a chocolate souffle that the waiter served by scooping a ball of coffee ice cream into the middle so that it disappeared into the depths of the souffle in one sexy motion. And a sweet stuffed tomato a la vanille-- a fine reminder that the love apple is, after all, a fruit.

What I particularly liked about Arpege is that, unlike the food I ate in other restaurants in France, the cuisine was not rich, not buttery, not dependent on a complexity of flavors. (I was also pleased to note that the restaurant’s excellent sommelier has put a number of affordable wines on his list.)

Alain Passard is still young, and it is just possible that his sort of cooking is an early clue to a new direction in France.

It was, indeed, just that. Here is just one of the parade of beautiful vegetable dishes Passard was serving last spring.