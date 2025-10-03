La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Donohue's avatar
John Donohue
3d

When I went to draw Blue Hill at Stone Barns a few years ago, the staff was on the road trying to help a turtle in danger of getting run over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ruth Reichl
Harrison's avatar
Harrison
3d

the smaller the tortellini, the better

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Reichl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture