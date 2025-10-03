I love the Hudson Valley, but it is never better than it is in the early Autumn. Right now the crisp air smells like apples and chestnuts, the leaves are just beginning to turn and in the markets the summer fruits and berries linger while all the delicious prunes, plums, apples and squashes are starting to show up.

But when I think about the joys of living in this part of the world one of the first things that comes to mind is Blue Hill at Stone Barns which is so much more than a restaurant. To me it is an advanced lesson in the art of eating.

I went looking for something I’d written about a meal there, and came up with this piece from about ten years ago.

Our taxi from the train station narrowly missed the chicken on the driveway; as he dropped us off at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, the driver said cheerily, “I’m going to try and hit that chicken on the way down. It would make a great dinner for my kids.” From the corner of my eye I could see him contemplating the sheep grazing in the meadow, thinking they’d be pretty tasty too.

They would be great - but reducing the experience that Dan Barber and his crew produce to mere food would be to miss the best part of the evening. This is a restaurant unlike any other I’ve ever been to.

You know all the pertinent parts: the restaurant in the former Rockefeller dairy barn raises a great deal of the food that appears on the plate. They’ve got greenhouses and fields filled with organically-grown vegetables you’ve never heard of, and their pigs forage for acorns in the woods behind the restaurant. There are cows and sheep and chickens, and the Stone Barns team is so intent on recycling that even the bones are turned into charcoal. Nothing goes to waste.

The place is as gorgeous as a movie set, with a dream-like quality that sometimes makes you pinch yourself (go look at the website). The flowers! The candles! The beauty of each plate. And the service is superb in a particularly American way; it’s friendly without being familiar.

But something else is happening here: there’s a communication between the kitchen and the customer that I’ve not seen anywhere else. There is no menu; you simply put yourself in their hands and the staff intuits your desires. I doubt that any two tables get the same meal.

I can’t remember a dinner I’ve liked better than the one I had last night. It was a progression of tiny courses that paid homage to the season. I left the table, after a five hour meal feeling light and incredibly happy.

The meal was extremely simple. Most of the courses were tiny vegetables that spoke for themselves. A handful of tiny tomatoes that burst into the mouth. Baby fennel, strident with anise-flavor, curled into a “plate” made of bark. Infant leeks, so thin they were barely visible, pulsating with flavor. Tiny beans that looked like threads. Chinese gooseberries. A single watermelon cucumber the size of a marble. A whole eggplant, charred in the ashes, its creamy white flesh scooped out and served with just-harvested sesame seeds and tomato foam. Cantaloupe simply seared and then distilled into a fragrant drink. Little “tacos” made of turnip that we wrapped around lobster and a trio of fruit and vegetable salsas. The parade of vegetables went on and on, occasionally punctuated with a perfectly cooked egg, a gorgeous little cracker, or the astonishingly fine house-made pepperoncini.

The biggest surprise: pig heart “pastrami” so delicious it would make any offal-hater change her mind. And the single best piece of bread I’ve had in years: a slice of brioche made with heritage wheat that tasted like no wheat I’ve experienced in my life. Served with seductively delicious just-made ricotta and a savory marmalade, it has given plain old bread, butter and jam something to aspire to. I will never forget those flavors.

This meal was so much fun to eat; I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so much at dinner. It led, finally, to a single gorgeous piece of pork - sweet, tender, and just enough. Biting into that rosy meat I felt as if everything that had come before had been a tribute to this animal.

Dessert was wonderful too - peaches with white chocolate, blueberries, and the strawberry cannelloni that’s been on the menu since the restaurant opened.

It was, for me, a perfect meal. But I noticed that the people at the next table were eating a completely different dinner; they had more meat, more composed dishes. They seemed every bit as happy as we were. And that’s the main point.

All through the meal I could sense a silent communication between the front of the house and the back. They were watching what we were eating, figuring out what we liked, adjusting the food. This is, of course, what you do at home when you cook for your family. But I’ve never before seen that happen in a restaurant. At Stone Barns you aren’t just paying for a meal, you’re forging a relationship. A relationship so extremely pleasing that all you can think at the end is, “How soon can I come back?”

Last week I limited my recommendations to two towns: Hudson and Great Barrington. Which meant that I had to leave out a lot of the places I love best. This week I’m going to ramble all around, driving north on the Taconic from New York City.

Pine Plains and Tivoli

Stissing House

Darkly romantic, with an old-fashioned ambiance (it began life as a Colonial tavern), and very modern menu (chef/owner Clare de Boer is also a partner in Manhattan’s King Restaurant), Stissing House became an instant favorite when it opened three years ago. The kitchen is open, there’s a big wood oven, and the food is local and seasonal. Oysters, wood-roasted chicken, fish pie, pot-roasted vegetables. The roaring fireplace in the tavern is a wonderful place to hunker down with a drink.

Gio Batta

I never leave without wishing that Francesco Buitoni (yes, of that famous pasta family) had chosen to locate a bit farther north. It’s almost an hour from where I live, but I happily make the drive for the earthy Italian fare. Francesco moved to the Hudson Valley to be near farmers before the term “farm to table” had been coined. I never leave without stocking up on the lasagna and meatballs that he sells in the little provision section in front.

Fortune’s Ice Cream

Really wonderful handmade ice cream in crazy seasonal flavors. My favorites have been buttermilk/peach, sour cherry/labne and an insane mulberry.

Further North

Churchtown Dairy

Like Stone Barns, this is a barn the Rockefellers built for their lucky cows. I don’t think there’s a more beautiful farm anywhere; it must be what cows dream of when they think of heaven.

Here’s how Churchtown describes its mission: “With a determination to bring beauty back to dairy farming and a passion for organic agriculture, Abby (Rockefeller) approached builder Rick Anderson from Martha’s Vineyard to bring her vision to life. She asked him to build her a farm and told him: “It must be beautiful; small is beautiful in the world of agriculture, because when the scale is right - when it is good for the farm family, good for the animals, and good for the land - there is beauty.”

This is one of the places I always take first-time visitors to the area so they can walk the land, marvel at the herb garden, visit the cows, and go to the store to purchase the lovely cheeses made on the premises.

Kinderhook and Ghent

Come on a Saturday, the only day The School is open, to visit this wonderful rambling art gallery. As they say in France, vaut le voyage. But there’s lots more to like in this picturesque little town.

The Aviary

Created by artists in a lovingly restored old knitting mill, this moody restaurant serves locally sourced food with an Asian bent. The menu changes, but tends to dishes like udon noodles with miso butter and seasonal vegetables and shrimp burgers with crab chips. If the warm mochi doughnuts are on the menu, don’t miss them. (The mochi doughnuts are also served in their daytime cafe, Morning Bird.)

Samascott’s Garden Market

If you live in New York City you’re probably familiar with the logo: this venerable family-owned nursery and market seems to show up at every farmers’ market for miles around, selling a wide variety of apples, berries, corn, cider…. But their large Kinderhook home boasts not only produce and local milk, cheese, ice cream and bakery products, but at this time of year, a corn maze as well.

Bartlett House

A quaint old railroad hotel in Ghent has become a fantastic bakery that serves breakfast and lunch - and always has a line for their breads, laminated pastries (excellent croissants) and doughnuts. Come early on weekends; they always sell out.

Egremont

Hy’s Fried

Cocktails, music - and fried chicken. Is it any wonder that when Hy’s opened last year the roadhouse became an instant hit? Fair warning: when famous musicians show up it gets very crowded.

Hilltown The Restaurant

At the moment this restaurant, on the site of the former John Andrews, is in a soft opening phase so you can’t make a reservation just yet. But for those of us who are fans of Hilltown Hot Pies, a pop-up that’s been pleasing local people since the Covid era, this is very good news. Terrific Neapolitan pizzas with creative toppings, great appetizers, a couple of pastas.

The Cliff House

I’ve never done this before but I’m going to suggest you try a restaurant I haven’t yet visited myself. (Every time I’ve had a reservation some family medical crisis has caused me to cancel.) But I’ve heard a lot about the restaurant that makes me want to go there. So when friends ask for suggestions in the area, I always mention The Cliff House. And since you are all friends, I’d be remiss to leave it out.

Whenever I think about what Dan Barber is doing at Stone Barns, I can’t help remembering two pioneering young restaurateurs who had a similar vision almost fifty years ago in California’s Anderson Valley.

The New Boonville Hotel set out to grow or raise all the food they served. They were undercapitalized and overambitious, and it didn’t last. But it was a beautiful dream. Here are a few of their menus from 1982.

(The Boonville Hotel is now owned by Johnny Schmitt, whose parents Don and Sally Schmitt opened the original French Laundry. I haven’t been yet, I’m sorry to say, but I hope to get there soon. It sounds really wonderful.)

The wonderful people at Lindera Farms just sent me their latest creation, made in conjunction with The Inn at Little Washington. It is an intense morello cherry balsamic, and it is absolutely delicious. (And, I might note, utterly unlike Massimo Bottura’s Villa Monodori dark cherry balsamico, which is much thicker and syrupier.)

But the other bottle they included in the package has me even more excited. We shot the Chinese episode of Adventures with Ruth at the Yangshuo Cooking School in Gailin. The city’s name translates to “forest of sweet osmanthus,” which is one of the reasons it is one of the most beautiful places on earth. In the fall the Osmanthus trees which line the streets burst into bloom as the petals turn the streets a beautiful orange and perfume the air with their intoxicating peach-like scent. The flavor is elusive, but no less intoxicating, and I brought huge bags of dried osmanthus flowers home with me. Alas they are long-gone. So when I found this bottle of osmanthus drinking vinegar, I was overjoyed.

You can find osmanthus tea online, Le Labo makes an osmanthus perfume, and some Asian grocery stores carry osmanthus jams. But for the most part this delicious flavor remains almost unknown in the United States.

It has, however, been revered in China for centuries. A thousand years ago the Song Dynasty poet Yang Wanli wrote an Ode to Osmanthus: “It is not grown on the earth, but transplanted from the moon; its fragrance awakes the whole mountain to full blossom.”

All the pasta (all the food, in fact) at Rezdora is remarkable but these tiny tortellini in a rich capon broth are truly memorable. “Why don’t they have this on the a la carte, menu?” someone at our table asked, “why is it only on the pasta tasting menu?”

The answer, I think, is obvious. If it were on the regular menu everyone in the restaurant would order it. And making these delicious little bites requires a LOT of work. But chef Stefano Secchi is a pasta expert and if you order the tasting menu you will not be sorry.