It’s been so hot lately that I’ve found myself wanting to eat nothing but fresh easy food. So today I thought I’d offer up a few thoughts on a perfect meal for these high summer days.

My idea of heaven is a loaf of really good bread surrounded by a few great cheeses. (If you want some current favorites, I have recently discovered Roccaverano, a goat cheese I love so much I devoured an entire wheel by myself. Flory’s Truckle, an American Cheddar from Missouri is another favorite. And I almost always have some creamy gorgonzola dolce on hand to eat by the spoonful. Add a cheerful wedge of aged Gouda, the color of marigolds (it’s the fudge of the cheese world), and you have an excellent cheeseboard. .

On the side a platter of cold cantaloupe slices(the melons have been so good this year), strewn with thinly sliced prosciutto. Just-picked tomatoes in a coating of cream. And a lively corn salad.

For dessert, a blueberry galette, one of the easiest things you’ll ever bake.

What will we drink? This seductive pink lemonade.

Sour Cherry Lemonade

I love sour cherries, love the sly way they sneak away from sweetness. This time of year I buy them by the quart at the farmers market, bring them home, pit them (with a paper clip), and freeze them to make sour cherry crostatas later in the year when the weather is less congenial.

But the pleasure of this particular recipe is that I don't bother pitting the cherries. I simply give the fruit a shower, pull off the stems and plunk them into the blender.

1 quart sour cherries, stems removed

4 lemons, squeezed

1/2 cup sugar (If you like things sweet you'll want more. If you're a connoisseur of sour, you might not want any sugar at all. Give it a taste and figure out the right recipe for you.)

Put the cherries into a blender and process, pits and all, until it is a puree.

Strain the cherries in a sieve using the back of a ladle to press on the cherries. Discard the solids, pour the puree into a pitcher, stir in the lemon juice and sugar and store in the refrigerator.

When you’re ready to drink the cherry-lemonade, pour some into a glass and add water (or sparkling water), to taste. Want to make it a cocktail? Add vodka or gin and plunk in a sprig of mint.

The puree keeps for 2 days in the refrigerator.



Fresh Corn Salad for a Summer Day

This salad is fresh, easy and utterly delicious. And like the rest of this menu, just right for this particular moment in the year.

Shuck 6 ears of corn and cook them, very briefly, for a minute or two in boiling water. Remove, allow to cool slightly, and cut kernels off the cob.

Cut half a sweet onion into fine dice. Toss the onion into the corn along with a pint of cherry tomatoes that you’ve cut in half. Mix in three tablespoons of good olive oil and three tablespoons of red wine vinegar. Add salt and pepper to taste. Allow to sit for a bit, so the flavors become acquainted with one another.

Just before serving toss in a half cup of grated parmesan cheese and some freshly snipped basil.

Serves 6

Tomatoes and Cream

This is a tweak on an Elizabeth David recipe; I appreciate its seasonal simplicity. There is absolutely no reason to make this until summer when you have truly great tomatoes. You simply slice the best ones you can find and cover them with thick cream. That's it. My only embellishment? A little bit of basil.

3 ripe tomatoes

sea salt

freshly ground pepper

¼ cup fresh heavy cream

5 basil leaves, shredded (optional)

Stack the basil leaves and roll them tightly. Slice crosswise into thin shreds and immerse most of the basil in the cream, keeping a few shreds aside.

Slice the tomatoes into rounds and sprinkle liberally with good salt and freshly ground pepper.

Pour the cream mixture over the tomatoes. Sprinkle with the remaining shredded basil.

Try not to lick the plate....



Blueberry Galette

My feeling about blueberries is that you don’t want to do too much. Blueberry muffins are swell. So are blueberry pies. But my favorite blueberry confection is this simple galette: the easy crust makes a very fine frame for their wonderfully robust flavor. What you end up with is juicy berries in a crisp, buttery crust.

For the pastry:

2 1/2 cups flour

a pinch of salt

a pinch of sugar

1/2 pound cold unsalted butter chopped into cubes

1/2 cup ice water

For the filling:

4 cups blueberries

juice & zest of half a lemon

1/4 cup sugar

1 egg for the egg wash

Make the pastry by putting the flour into a bowl with the salt and sugar and cutting the butter in with a pastry cutter. (If you don’t have a pastry cutter, and you like to bake, I’d advise indulging in this simple tool. There’s something extremely satisfying about this process.) Then add the ice water, tablespoon by tablespoon, stirring with a fork and taking care to not overwork the dough. It should just come together and not be too wet or sticky.

(If you’re in a hurry, toss the flour, salt and sugar into a food processor with the cubes of cold butter and pulse a few times until the butter is the size of peas. Add the 1/2 cup of water and pulse a few more times just until it comes together.)

Dump the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead it just until you can form it into a flat disk. Wrap in wax paper and transfer to the refrigerator to chill for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile wash the blueberries and toss them with the lemon juice, zest, and sugar.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Roll the dough out on a floured surface until it is about 16 inches in diameter and transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Put this back into the refrigerator for a brief cooling off period.

When you’re ready to bake your galette, make a small mound of the mildly macerated blueberries at the center of the pastry, leaving enough of a border to fold the pastry over the edges. Perfection is not the goal here - the rougher the better. Paint the outer crust with an egg wash and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 35- 40 minutes until the crust is nicely browned and the blueberries begin to bubble in the middle. Allow to cool to room temperature and serve with ice cream.

This uninvited guest just dropped by; do you think he wants the last slice of blueberry galette?

Bouef a la Mode en Gelée

