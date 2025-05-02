La Briffe

La Briffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stevie Stacionis's avatar
Stevie Stacionis
3d

Hi Ruth!

Thanks for this piece! I unapologetically love beef. But I feel like (and this is really anxiety-inducing for me to push back at you on!) you very awkwardly missed an opportunity to address one of the major driving reasons why meat declined in popularity and why it's increasing again right now. It has to do with politics and with climate crisis and with the people in power reminding us that beef drives crazy amounts of carbon emissions... and with the people in power who are currently denying that fact. I'm completely disheartened to hear that beef sales are on the rise again, and I'm more disheartened to see that you didn't mention that at all in this piece. It would have been a stunning opportunity to explain how to still eat beef responsibly.

Thanks for listening and considering.

Stevie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Lynne Gulizia's avatar
Lynne Gulizia
3d

Also, beef is a huge contributor to increased heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and other health problems. We eat very small amounts very infrequently to maintain our good health. In our 70's and don't have to take any prescription medicines. I think our diet has something to do with that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Reichl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture