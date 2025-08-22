Every year on August 15th Jon Rowley sent Julia Child a birthday box of Frog Hollow peaches. She liked them so much she ate them with a spoon; you can read about that here.

One year Jon sent me a box too; I was so enamored of the peaches that I was inspired to write this piece.

Jon was one of the most wonderful people in the food world - or any world for that matter. Julia called him '“the fish missionary” and sent me off to interview him when I was a very young writer. You can read one of the many pieces I wrote about him over the years here.

In Mexico, guacamole changes with the seasons. Right now, when avocados are at their richest and peaches at their best, is the time for summer guacamole. The recipe substitutes peaches for tomatoes to bring out the sweet nature of the avocados.

A few tips:

Make sure your avocados are ripe. They’re picked hard, so you probably need to buy them ahead of time and ripen them at room temperature. (You can speed up the process by putting them into a paper bag with a ripe banana.) When they yield to gentle pressure put them in the refrigerator so they don’t get over-ripe.

Use white onions - not sweet ones, not red ones, not brown ones. White onions have the cleanest flavor - and you want that sharpness. And rather than leaving them in chunks, grind them to a paste before adding the avocados.

Use a mortar and pestle or a fork rather than a food processor. That way you will end up with the interesting texture that is a big part of guacamole’s appeal.

Taste, taste, taste. Keep adjusting the flavors until you’re satisfied that this guacamole is exactly what you want it to be. Otherwise, you’re just letting the avocados down.

Serve immediately; guacamole does not improve with age.

Summer Guacamole with Peaches

1/2 small white onion, finely chopped

1 green jalapeno chile, finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

3 ripe Hass avocado, seeded and peeled

2 small ripe peaches, peeled

1 lime



Put the onion and chile into the bottom of molcajete or an ordinary mortar. Add the salt and crush to a paste.

Put the avocados and peaches into the mortar with the onions. Mash, leaving it all quite chunky.

Finish mashing with a fork. Season to taste with the juice of half the lime. Taste. Add more lime juice and salt, if necessary.

Serve immediately with tortilla or pita chips.

Last week, when I unearthed this 45-year old menu, it still had a little bag of dried chile peppers stapled to the top. They were there to announce the Fourth Street Grill Chile Festival, which took place on this weekend in 1980.

When I read vintage menus it’s usually the prices that amaze me. This time, it’s the food. There’s only one dish I wouldn’t happily eat today (that dull chicken breast), and I’m astonished by the breadth of the offerings. Back then few menus traveled the world quite so widely; this one visits Ethiopia, Spain, Italy, China, Mexico, New Orleans, Cuba and Mozambique.

I first met chef Mark Miller when he was working at Berkeley’s Chez Panisse in the seventies. In 1979, when he opened Fourth Street Grill, he was one of the first chefs to focus on the foods of the American Southwest. He was so enamored of the region that he moved to Santa Fe in 1987 to open Coyote Cafe (which he no longer owns).

When Mark opened The Coyote Cafe he threw a raucous opening party. All his food friends (including Alice Waters) flew to Santa Fe for the celebration: after reading these opening menus none of us could resist.

If you know someone who loves the flavor of dry-aged beef, here is the perfect gift. Pat LaFrieda has just started selling a collection of steaks that have been dry-aged for varying amounts of time so you can discover how time changes flavor.

The tasting flight contains eight 16-ounce steaks: 2 are not aged, 2 are aged for 30 days, 2 for 45 days and 2 for 60 days.

Should you want to introduce someone to the concept of dry aging, Flannery Beef is offering a slightly different collection. Their intro to aging consists of 4 different steaks. I’ll let them explain it: “This curated box includes two of our most popular cuts, Ribeye and New York Strip, each in both dry aged and wet aged form. Perfect for side-by-side tasting, it’s an ideal introduction to the bold, nutty richness of dry aged beef versus the clean, beefy flavor of its fresh counterpart.”