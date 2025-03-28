Apologies to the people who have been reading La Briffe since the beginning; this is one of the very first articles I ran. But a couple of days ago I pulled out the commemorative plate from the event, and it reminded me that nothing quite like this dinner has ever happened again.

In February of 1993 a huge group of chefs flew to Los Angeles to pay tribute to Julia Child (and raise money for The American Institute of Wine and Food, which she had started). It is a measure of the respect these chefs had for Julia that every great French chef working in this country came, along with a contingent from France that included Paul Bocuse, Alain Ducasse, Michel Guerard, Roger Vergé, Marc Meneau, Marc Haeberlin and Michel Rostang. Oh yes, and did I mention that Quincy Jones was there too?

But it was also a sign of fear. As other cuisines began sparking interest the French worried that they were being eclipsed, and they wanted to remind everyone of the glories of their native cuisine. Michel Richard, who organized the event, fretted that French food was considered too stuffy. "We have to do something to be loved again,” he said. “We want to be loved again."

It was also, I think, the first time that people asked a question that would be asked over and over again in years to come: Where are the women chefs? Of the 60 chefs who participated, only four women were listed in the program, and two of them were not even chefs. Debra Ponzek, who was the chef at New York’s Montrachet for eight years, wasn’t even listed in the program; proprietor Drew Nieporent was acknowledged instead.

The meal began with a grand cocktail party, followed by a formal black tie dinner. Each chef contributed the recipe for the hors d’oeuvre they’d made for the catalogue each guest was given.

The organizers simply published the recipes the chefs had sent them, giving you both graphic and written clues to their character. The writing is charming: note how both celery and chard are referred to in the following recipe as “sticks”.

Jean Joho, of Chicago’s Everest and Marc Haeberlin of Auberge de L’Ill in Alsace (Joho had worked there for 13 years before coming to America), offered this rather strange recipe for a classic dish. Many New Yorkers were familiar with tarte flambée because Andre Soltner had been serving it at Lutece for many years; if you’re planning on following this recipe, I recommend substituting frozen puff pastry for the “bread dough,” and making one large one instead of 3-inch rounds, and baking it for about 15 minutes.

Interesting, isn’t it, that one of the few woman chefs chose to honor Julia with an absolutely simple and very American dish? Unlike so many of these recipes, this is one any home cook could easily master. Debra Ponzek (who was married to Bobby Flay at the time), was then the chef at Montrachet. She and her current husband now run a string of very successful Aux Delices shops in Connecticut.

Gilbert Le Coze offered two recipes (the one from Le Bernardin was a tuna tartare). Although this rillette of salmon is listed under his Coconut Grove restaurant, a version of this dish continues to be the amuse bouche served at Le Bernardin today. Isn’t it interesting that this recipe specifies homemade mayonnaise made with half vegetable oil and half olive oil?

Jean-Louis Palladin was a game changing chef; take one look at this recipe and you will instantly understand. Seaweed in 1993? Seaweed that you cure for a month? Everybody who ever met Jean-Louis has a story about him; some day I’m going to write them all down. And while he is rarely given credited for it, he is personally responsible for many of the excellent new ingredients that made American food in the seventies and eighties so exciting. Every time I eat micro greens, pastured baby lamb or diver scallops I say a silent thank you to Jean-Louis. His premature death in 2001 was a great loss to us all.

The late Gray Kunz, the brilliant chef at Lespinasse, was raised in Singapore and often incorporated arcane Asian ingredients into his cooking. (Lespinasse was the first place I ever tasted kokum.) Note his use of taro root — and the meticulous way the recipe is written.

I’m fascinated by the fact that Daniel Boulud, who had been the chef at Le Cirque, was already citing Restaurant Daniel as his home base. The restaurant would not open for a couple more months. Also telling: this recipe is extremely precise and has been thoughtfully written for home cooks (few other chefs bothered to do this).

I don’t think you need me to interpret this recipe. Just by reading it you can tell that the late David Bouley was in a class by himself. I wonder if any home cook ever used this recipe? (The little canapes were delicious.)

During the controversy over the paucity of women chefs the organizers were asked why Alice Waters had not been included. The answer? “Alice Waters is not a French chef.” Neither, of course, is Julian Serrano, a wonderful Spanish-born chef who took the reins at San Francisco’s Masa’s after the restaurant’s founder and namesake, Masataka Koboyashi, was murdered. Serrano, who went on to run Picasso and Tapas in Las Vegas, retired just last month.

If you’re curious about The American Institute of Wine and Food, this is the meal that launched the enterprise. As you can see, the people involved were a Who’s Who of the most important people in American food and wine at that time.

Since we’re in a nostalgic mood…

I just found this book online for $1.88, and on many other sites for less than $5. Since it was the ultimate book ever produced by Gourmet I thought I might remind you of The Gourmet Cookie Book.

Gourmet’s last big idea, conceived by Jackie Terrebonne (she is now the Editor in Chief of Galerie Magazine), was a series of pop-up cookie shops at Macy’s. They would have been beautiful little shops with cookies displayed like jewels. But the magazine closed and the cookie shops never happened. The accompanying Gourmet Cookie Book, however, was already finished; Romulo Yanes had shot the photographs, Richard Ferretti had laid the book out and I had written the copy. Although I asked the publisher not to put my name on it, every time I see this sweet little book it makes me happy.

This isn’t just another bunch of cookie recipes. We wanted to create a mini-history of cookies in America. We tasted through our archives, selecting the best cookie from each of Gourmet’s 68 years. Then, rather than homogenizing the recipes into current recipe style (as we did with The Gourmet Cookbook), we left the recipes exactly as originally written. If you did nothing but read the instructions you’d learn a great deal about the way we were.

The book offers a tiny taste of American history. As new ingredients came into the culture, they were incorporated into cookies. New equipment became available to home cooks, and that also allowed the recipes to evolve. Time passed, we kept baking cookies, and our tastes kept changing. All of this is reflected in the recipes. The discounted book sells for less than the price of a fancy greeting card, so if you have someone who needs cheering up right now (and don’t we all), you might consider sending one of these little books.