I recently read an advance copy of Padma Lakshmi’s forthcoming cookbook, Padma’s All American. It’s personal, deeply emotional and perfect for this moment in time. There are many wonderful recipes, but the one I found myself lingering over the longest is Padma’s pork dumplings with water chestnuts and dates. She credits Yank Sing restaurant in San Francisco for her obsession with dumplings. And that led me down a rabbit hole….

When I moved to the Bay Area in the early seventies somebody gave me a little booklet called Insider’s Guide to Gourmet Chinatown. The book listed its top ten restaurants, which is how I first discovered Yank Sing. I’ve been going there ever since.

The Chan family has been running Yank Sing since 1949, and it is where the late Cecilia Chiang, the grande dame of San Francisco’s Chinese restaurateurs, often chose to hold her birthday celebrations. This is the menu from her 95th.

It’s sad that so many of the old restaurants in the Insider’s Guide are no longer with us. On the other hand…. the restaurant that now occupies the site of the former Four Seas is Mr. Jiu’s, where I had one of the most wonderful meals of my life.

If you’ve read chef Brandon Jew’s impressive book, Mr Jiu’s in Chinatown, you’ll understand why the duck is so memorable. It might take two weeks to prepare, but the result is a truly spectacular bird that you will never forget.

The restaurant serves banquet-style meals that are not like anything you would have found in the old Chinatown. I loved the tendon above, and the bean curd twists with chrysanthemum below.

As for this spectacular salmon paved in roe…

Even something as simple as congee with shrimp is special here.

And just look at these beautiful green dumplings!

While we’re waxing nostalgic about the Bay Area….

I’ve just learned that the last vestige of the eighty year old Draper and Esquin Wine Merchants is going out of business. They are liquidating the last of the their stock and will be gone by the end of the month.

I have many of the pamphlets the company produced over the years, and I’ll be sending them your way from time to time. Here’s one they sent out in the spring of 1982. I particularly like their introduction of the new young winemaker, Randall Graham.

Speaking of Padma Lakshmi… When she offers a recipe for papaya salad she suggests buying a Kiwi Pro Peeler, a Thai implement I’ve never seen before. Having often struggled to shred papaya for salads, I instantly ordered one. It cost less than $8… and it really works!