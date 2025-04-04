Insider's Guide to Chinatown
A vintage guide. A vintage menu. A memorable meal. And a new (to me) kitchen implement.
I recently read an advance copy of Padma Lakshmi’s forthcoming cookbook, Padma’s All American. It’s personal, deeply emotional and perfect for this moment in time. There are many wonderful recipes, but the one I found myself lingering over the longest is Padma’s pork dumplings with water chestnuts and dates. She credits Yank Sing restaurant in San Francisco for her obsession with dumplings. And that led me down a rabbit hole….
When I moved to the Bay Area in the early seventies somebody gave me a little booklet called Insider’s Guide to Gourmet Chinatown. The book listed its top ten restaurants, which is how I first discovered Yank Sing. I’ve been going there ever since.
The Chan family has been running Yank Sing since 1949, and it is where the late Cecilia Chiang, the grande dame of San Francisco’s Chinese restaurateurs, often chose to hold her birthday celebrations. This is the menu from her 95th.
It’s sad that so many of the old restaurants in the Insider’s Guide are no longer with us. On the other hand…. the restaurant that now occupies the site of the former Four Seas is Mr. Jiu’s, where I had one of the most wonderful meals of my life.
If you’ve read chef Brandon Jew’s impressive book, Mr Jiu’s in Chinatown, you’ll understand why the duck is so memorable. It might take two weeks to prepare, but the result is a truly spectacular bird that you will never forget.
The restaurant serves banquet-style meals that are not like anything you would have found in the old Chinatown. I loved the tendon above, and the bean curd twists with chrysanthemum below.
As for this spectacular salmon paved in roe…
Even something as simple as congee with shrimp is special here.
And just look at these beautiful green dumplings!
While we’re waxing nostalgic about the Bay Area….
I’ve just learned that the last vestige of the eighty year old Draper and Esquin Wine Merchants is going out of business. They are liquidating the last of the their stock and will be gone by the end of the month.
I have many of the pamphlets the company produced over the years, and I’ll be sending them your way from time to time. Here’s one they sent out in the spring of 1982. I particularly like their introduction of the new young winemaker, Randall Graham.
Speaking of Padma Lakshmi… When she offers a recipe for papaya salad she suggests buying a Kiwi Pro Peeler, a Thai implement I’ve never seen before. Having often struggled to shred papaya for salads, I instantly ordered one. It cost less than $8… and it really works!
I was on the mailing list for Jerry Draper's monthly wine offerings, always 3 sheets in a business-sized envelope. It was fun to read and look at his latest, I made several orders when I lived in Oakland. Several years ago, I moved to California's central coast and wanted to make another order but the shipping was pretty costly (versus free in the bay area). Jerry made me a one-time offer of free shipping, which I greatly appreciated. And in the 1980's-1990's, I worked at a firm a few blocks away from their wine store in Jackson Square and went in there weekly, a very fun place.
I remember when I was first dating my (now-ex) wife, she kept taking about a place in NYC's Chinatown called "Nom Wah", and how we HAD to go! When I met her she was reviewing Chinese action films for MARTIAL ARTS MOVIES MAGAZINE, despite not speaking any Chinese language—she would go to Chinatown theaters and pick out promising movies based on their posters, and hope to the Gods they either included English subtitles in addition to Mandarin, Shanghainese, Tibetan, and/or Mongolian. (Many but not all did.)
Eventually we made it to this nondescript little place on a side street that looked like it had been there since the Chinese started living in New York, with rickety tables, dim lighting, grimy linoleum floors—the absolute last place you'd want to eat in in a major city if you could afford it. There was no menu, you just picked out plates brought around by waitstaff based on what looked interesting and chose those—something I had never experienced before! (I later found that it was a common in "conveyor belt sushi" places and Brazilian Churrascarias.)
My once-and-future spouse was correct—the Chinese dumplings were delicious, and there was more variety than I had ever imagined. We returned several times over the years, and brought friends—most of whom enjoyed it, but a few of which couldn't get past the dingy appearance.