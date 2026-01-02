Happy new year!

I wish us all a better one than the year we’ve just endured. There are, happily, a few reasons to be optimistic - and I have what may be the very best one. We are expecting to welcome a granddaughter in April.

That’s what I kept thinking about on New Year’s Eve. Feeling nostalgic I went back to look at some of the columns I wrote about family life when Nick was young. This piece from when he was 12, really resonated with me.

As I read the article I kept going back to look up the stories I referenced. If you feel inclined to do that too (they are well worth your time), here’s a link to Chitrita Benerji’s moving Dining on Faith. There’s also this memory from Leonard Bernstein’s daughter, A West Side Story. And here’s The Next Reign in Spain, about the legendary Lopez de Heredia family of winemakers. (As you read that piece you will yearn for a meal at Terete in Rioja, and you’ll be happy to know that you can still dine there. Should you want a meal at Lopez de Aguileta, that is possible too.)

I have never figured out why some pieces are still available on gourmet.com and others are not, but sadly the piece Jonathan Gold wrote about eating at Lupa with his daughter Isabel is among the missing. But if you’re looking for good Gold, Eater ran this compendium of great pieces just after Jonathan passed away.

Speaking of Jonathan and children… he and I had very different ideas about taking our kids along on review meals. Although my five-year-old son once wrote (dictated, actually), a review of a children’s restaurant that appeared in the NY Times, I never wanted to make Nick sit through long boring dinners at grown-up restaurants, and I certainly didn’t want to end up with a little food snob who thought caviar and truffles were his birthright. So I didn’t take him out to review dinners very often. Jonathan felt differently; he took Isabel and Leon along no matter where he was going, and I remember many nights when they seemed truly miserable at the table. But they were there, sitting at with Jonathan and Laurie night after night while Nick was home with a babysitter. Now, looking back, I think Jonathan had it right.

Would I do things differently today? To be honest, I’m still not sure. We did, after all, have breakfast and lunch together.

Reading the newsletters Kermit Lynch sent out in the early eighties is a kind of exquisitely painful pleasure; the writing is wonderful, you really want to taste these wines - and the prices are, by current standards, ridiculous.

The thing is that back then I couldn’t afford any of these bottles, so reading about the wines is pretty much all I got to do. Now when I am in a position to purchase these treasures the prices have gone up so astronomically I can’t bring myself to do it.

Case in point: the 2024 Tempier Bandol Rose now sells for $60 - if you can find it. (It’s sold out on Kermit’s website.) I love the wine, but it’s above my touch and I will console myself by making Alice Waters’ Anchovy Toasts from the recipe below.

A friend sent me a pack of these flowery shortbread cookies for Christmas. I wish he’d sent them earlier; I can’t think of a more wonderful present for people who love plants, flowers and deliciously buttery cookies, and I would have sent these cookies from Eat Your Flowers to everyone I know.

On the other hand, why wait for the holidays? It’s so nice to get presents when you’re least expecting them.

She may be in her nineties, but Addolorata Marzovilla is still turning out extraordinary pasta by hand. At her son’s Tribeca restaurant, Nonna Dora, you can watch her cut, roll and stuff dozens of different varieties.

They’re all wonderful; Dora makes fantastic orecchiette with a rabbit ragu, saffron-rich mallorredus with sausage, and ricotta-stuffed ravioli in a gorgeous pistachio pesto. But this super-buttery spaghetti neri laced with sea urchin took my breath away. Nick was with me, and when he reached for my plate I couldn’t help thinking how great it would have been to have fed this spectacular dish to his twelve-year old self.